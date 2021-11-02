Accelerate360 Acquires Media Solutions In Equity Purchase

SMYRNA, Ga., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate360 Distribution, LLC ("Accelerate360") announced today that it has acquired MSolutions, LLC ("Media Solutions") from Anderson Media Corporation, in an equity purchase which will give Accelerate360 full ownership of the acquired business. The deal closed on November 1, 2021.

"Media Solutions is a great partner to the publishing community and has seen extraordinary growth over the past couple of years while providing outstanding service to their clients," said Accelerate360 President and CEO David Parry. "We are excited to welcome the Media Solutions team to the Accelerate360 family and look forward to working with them to build on their recent success."

Media Solutions President, John Franznick added, "We are very proud of the great retail partnerships we have built, and I would like to thank our dedicated employees who have contributed so much to our success. Today's announcement underscores how committed Accelerate360 and Media Solutions are to the magazine distribution supply chain and to helping our retail partners and publishers see continued growth and success."

With this acquisition, Accelerate360 will add approximately 2,000 retail locations to its industry leading network of distribution assets. The company delivers multiple categories of consumer products to more than 60,000 retail locations weekly.

About Accelerate360

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. They deliver consumer products to over 60,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, sourcing, marketing and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates' programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Accelerate360 is also the largest magazine wholesaler in the U.S. and owns over 30 media brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,000 employees.

About Media Solutions

Media Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Alabama, are experts at distributing products, processing and analyzing data, and category management. Media Solutions is the exclusive supplier of thousands of magazines and other products to the top bookstores, club stores, travel centers and specialty retailers in the U.S.

