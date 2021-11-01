25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

Tovala Selected As One Of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 25th Anniversary list of this season's holiday must-haves featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tovala announced today that the Tovala Smart Oven is included in Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 holiday gift list, featured in the Winter issue of O Quarterly and on OprahDaily.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. Tovala will be available for purchase at Tovala.com, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon App on iOS and Android for customers to shop anytime, anywhere.

Tovala Smart Oven named one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2021.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com , "Gayle swears this kept her fed through isolation. You can scan the barcode of a grocery item and the oven will adjust its settings to cook it. Giftees can also sign up for a Tovala meal plan to receive scannable meals."

The first of its kind, Tovala combines a smart oven with a food subscription service for impossibly convenient fresh meals that cook themselves. Tovala's Smart Oven pairs with chef-curated Tovala Meals, making home-cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner as easy as scanning a QR code. Meals take less than one minute to prep and cook perfectly in under 20 minutes. The Tovala Smart Oven also offers five different cooking modes - steam, bake, broil, toast, reheat - and the ability to scan-to-cook nearly 1,000 grocery items. The complete system of the Tovala Smart Oven, delivery meals, and app create a game-changing home cooking experience.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 110 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2021 ), which runs from November 12 through November 23.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2021 .

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring Tovala on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 9.

About Tovala:

Tovala was born from a mission to reinvent home cooking to save people time. Launched in 2017 by passionate culinary-tech duo David Rabie and Bryan Wilcox, Tovala's fresh, chef-crafted meals and smart oven work together to let customers enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal without the work. Each meal requires one minute of prep time before the Tovala Smart Oven scans and cooks it perfectly in 20 minutes or less.

With 5 different cooking functions (steam, bake, broil, toast, reheat) and the ability to scan-to-cook nearly 1,000 brand-name grocery items from brands like Kashi and Amy's, the Tovala Smart Oven's versatility extends beyond just cooking Tovala Meals. Tovala is available for purchase at Tovala.com and Amazon. Follow @tovalafood on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for time-saving inspiration in the kitchen.



