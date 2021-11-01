Sycuan Celebrates 38 Years in Business by Giving Away Over $500,000 in Cash, FREEplay™ and Prizes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort is celebrating 38 years in business with month-long celebrations in November. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy live entertainment and the chance to win a share of over $500,000 in cash, FREEplay™ and prizes.

Every Tuesday in November, guests can win their share of $118,000 in Slot FREEplay™ and cash. Drawings happen each week at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with four winners every hour and at 10 p.m., one lucky guest will win $10,000 cash.

Sycuan's official 38th Anniversary celebration is on Saturday, November 13. Guests can participate in a variety of exciting promotions throughout the day including Earn & Win, Slot Hot Seats, Poker Hot Seats, Table Games Hot Seats, Grand Finale Drawings, a Bingo Car Giveaway and exclusive VIP Drawings. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the night with live entertainment and special performances.

For more information about all of Sycuan's exciting 38th Anniversary promotions in November, please visit sycuan.com/promotions/38th-anniversary.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 37 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool venue with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

