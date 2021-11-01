AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. Hires Andy Halko As CFO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. ("ACS") today announced the appointment of Andy Halko to Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Halko will focus on ACS's goals of organic market share growth through new product development and geographic expansion as well as continued expansion through acquisitions.

Halko joins ACS with an extensive understanding of the HVAC industry having more than 20 years of experience in the space. Most recently, Halko held leadership roles at Nortek Air Solutions, including Controller and General Manager. Previously, he was the CFO of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Halko is a CPA with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Science in accounting from Oklahoma City University.

"We are excited to announce that Andy has joined the senior leadership team at AirX Climate Solutions," said CEO Rick Aldridge. "Andy's leadership skills and financial knowledge will be of great value to our team as he helps drive ACS' strategy and growth."

About AirX Climate Solutions

ACS is a consolidator in the highly fragmented specialty HVAC industry and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. ACS operates under five industry leading specialty HVAC brands including Marvair, Industrial Climate Engineering ("ICE"), Eubank, Suburban Applied Products, and Custom Air Products & Services ("CAPS"). These brands provide highly engineered cooling and ventilation solutions for telecommunications, energy development and storage, and education/multi-tenant housing industries by designing, manufacturing, and distributing innovative products and critical services.

