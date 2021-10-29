US LBM Acquires Maryland's BuilderUp

OWINGS, Md., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired BuilderUp, a regional building products distributor and manufacturer serving customers throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)

BuilderUp currently operates three locations in Maryland, two building material supply stores in Owings and Waldorf and a manufacturing plant in Owings that produces fabricated steel products along with roof and floor trusses. In addition to its manufactured products, BuilderUp's extensive selection of building materials includes lumber, windows, doors, mouldings, engineered wood products, concrete and masonry products, outdoor decking, hardscape and landscaping products.

"We are thrilled to join a national leader in US LBM, which will provide greater opportunities for our associates and allow us to expand the range of specialty building products we can offer to our residential and commercial builder customers," said General Manager Jeff LeBar, who will continue to lead BuilderUp's day-to-day operations.

US LBM's existing locations in Maryland operate under the banners of ALCO Doors, Myers Building Product Specialists and Universal Supply.

"BuilderUp has a strong team, with a dynamic mix of manufacturing, specialty products and services and extends US LBM's reach into the growing Mid-Atlantic markets of Maryland, northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. metro area," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US LBM