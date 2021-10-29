Texas State Rep Chris Paddie Receives Tri Global Energy's 2021 Wind Leadership Award

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas State Representative Chris Paddie (District 9, East Texas) has been named the recipient of the 2021 Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award. The award is given annually by Dallas-based Tri Global Energy, a leading national developer of utility-scale clean energy (wind, solar and energy storage). The award recognizes commitment to wind power development and to the people who rely on wind projects to support their families and communities.

Tri Global Energy

In February 2021, Paddie was named as the Chairman of the powerful House State Affairs Committee. Among other key aspects of the committee's jurisdiction, the committee oversees the regulation and deregulation of electric utilities and the electric industry, energy production and consumption, pipelines, pipeline companies, and all others operating as common carriers in the state.

"Chairman Paddie has shown great awareness and appreciation of the fact that Texas energy in the 21st century is a blend of existing and emerging technologies," said John B. Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy. "We have seen his commitment to moving Texas forward to the best possible energy mix to serve our citizens. During the legislative session, Chairman Paddie did not jump to any quick fixes to the challenges presented by Winter Storm Uri. He stayed focused on real, sustainable solutions for the entire ERCOT grid and all of the electric generators, transmission companies, and consumers."

Renewable energy plays an ever-growing role in the Texas energy mix. Wind power has been the fastest-growing source of energy in Texas' power grid, supplying 23% of power in 2020 (vs. 11% in 2015), surpassing coal as the second-largest source of energy. Solar power is also surging in the state.

"As the state continues its vibrant growth, we're going to need reliable and diverse sources of energy to power that growth, and renewable energy is going to be an important part of that mix," said Chairman Paddie.

Past recipients of the Texas Wind Leadership Award have included Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX-19th District), Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tri Global Energy