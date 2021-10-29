Experience Kissimmee Promotes 'Whelmed' Campaign - a perfect balance of thrill and chill

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Kissimmee invites travelers to be 'Whelmed' – a feeling of being perfectly balanced – in a new campaign aimed at demonstrating how achieving a state of vacation nirvana is actually possible in a place where thrill meets chill.

As excitement for travel continues to build, with 82 percent of Americans reporting they are ready for travel according to Destination Analysts, Kissimmee is eager to welcome travelers seeking a mix of adventure and leisure in the one place visitors can find a perfectly "Whelmed" vacation.

With more than half of U.S. consumers planning to travel for the holidays, according to PwC data, Kissimmee offers the ultimate setting for families and friends to reunite this holiday season. Just 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport in Central Florida, the destination is situated between thrilling theme parks and serene eco-tourism attractions, providing just the right balance of adrenaline and relaxation.

Known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, Kissimmee features 50,000 vacation homes among its inventory of 70,000 accommodations. The vacation home is an ideal product for families wishing for additional privacy including full-service kitchens, in-home game rooms, and backyard swimming pools; families wanting flexibility to stay longer and work from their home-away-from-home, while some children continue to learn remotely during the school year; or multi-generational families traveling together, needing additional space for grandparents or other relatives.

Many vacation homes and communities such as Jeeves Florida Rentals, Magical Vacation Homes, Reunion Resort, and Margaritaville Resort offer resort-style amenities including housekeeping, grocery delivery, nearby restaurants and golf courses, community swimming pools and water parks, and more. Travelers working remotely can often find designated office space in Kissimmee's vacation homes, with plenty of privacy for conference or video calls.

The destination is minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando – but Kissimmee is just as close to some of Florida's greatest outdoor attractions, especially those that truly social distance by nature. Visitors can kayak or paddle board along Shingle Creek, the headwaters of the Florida Everglades; or take an airboat ride through Kissimmee's natural lakes. There's plenty of fishing and boating activities for families of all ages. Plus, eco-tourism attractions such as Gatorland and Wild Florida – where guests can ride a zip line over a pond of alligators or drive their own cars through a drive-thru safari park.

"Kissimmee is a place that has an attraction or adventure for every kind of traveler," said DT Minich, Experience Kissimmee President/CEO. "More importantly, visitors and our residents can explore our destination comfortably knowing that Experience Kissimmee is prioritizing their health and safety through its partnership with Florida's major healthcare system AdventHealth."

Experience Kissimmee's partnership with AdventHealth resulted in a Safety Hub of information that lives on the tourism authority's website – sharing relevant safety tips, vacation planning checklists, and suggested itineraries to continue the fun from a safe distance.

