Lovepop Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovepop, leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, announces today the appointment of Keith Davey as Chief Technology Officer.

Keith Davey, newly appointed Lovepop CTO

Keith's experience will be fundamental to building Lovepop into the number one consumer destination for cards and gifts.

With more than 30 years of experience in the technology space, Keith brings deep expertise in building scalable technical organizations, most recently in leadership positions at Carbon38, Amazon, and Shopbop.

"We are thrilled to have Keith join the team as we continue to accelerate our core card business and grow adjacent categories and content properties," said John Wise, Co-Founder and President of Lovepop. "Keith was instrumental in driving hyper growth at Shopbop and Amazon, and his experience, approach, and direct-to-consumer capabilities will be fundamental to building Lovepop into the number one consumer destination for cards and gifts."

As a member of Lovepop's executive team, Keith will lead the technological innovation and long-term vision across all dimensions of the business, including design, consumer testing, e-commerce, omni-channel, infrastructure, data, personalization, and logistics.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to elevate Lovepop's strategy around data, infrastructure, and technical operations to bring us to our goal of becoming the global household brand for making every occasion magical," said Keith Davey.

About Lovepop

Lovepop is on a mission to create one billion magical moments. Founded by naval architects John Wise and Wombi Rose, Lovepop combines art and engineering to stretch the bounds of the imagination and create magical cards and gifts that bring people together. Whether you're celebrating a holiday, an important milestone, or an everyday moment, Lovepop's thousands of unique designs make it easy to share love with meaning, creativity, and fun. For more information visit lovepop.com .

