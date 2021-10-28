Blockchange Inc. Becomes First Digital Asset Platform to Bring Crypto Account Visibility to All Major Portfolio Reporting Systems

Financial Advisors and their Clients Can Now View Digital Asset Positions in Portfolio Reporting Systems Used for Conventional Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange, Inc., the pioneering leader in digital asset investing solutions for financial advisors and asset managers, today announced that it has integrated its BITRIA Digital Asset TAMP with the Morningstar® ByAllAccountsSM client account aggregation solution. The integration enables financial advisors to incorporate digital asset portfolio data into a comprehensive, holistic picture of their clients' holdings, alongside the accounts held in traditional assets.

Dan Eyre, co-founder and CEO of Blockchange Inc., said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Morningstar ByAllAccounts to produce a truly unique solution that seamlessly drives the flow of information about clients' crypto portfolio data from our BITRIA platform into the existing portfolio accounting systems that financial advisors and their clients use today. This is a truly integrated wealth management solution that enables advisors and their clients to see a full financial picture – including crypto and traditional asset holdings – through a single pane of glass."

The integration allows Blockchange's separately managed account partners to better serve the needs of financial advisors and their clients, who will be able to access digital asset data within platforms they already use. Firms that use Addepar, Black Diamond Reporting, Envestnet Tamarac, Orion Advisor Services, Morningstar Office, eMoney Advisors, or any of the twenty-two portfolio accounting platforms that integrate with Morningstar ByAllAccounts for performance reporting, will benefit from this integration.

"We are excited to be teaming up with Blockchange Inc. to provide a single integration point for the BITRIA Platform to service an array of third-party reporting systems to unlock access to client crypto portfolio data," said James Carney, head of independent advisor software at Morningstar. "Insights about investment performance and client allocations to each asset class benefits not only clients but also advisors seeking to grow their holistic wealth management capabilities."

Mr. Eyre concluded, "Firms and advisors today are increasingly in need of all-encompassing technology solutions that allow them to meet the needs of an ever-growing community of investors who demand access to a wide range of digital assets. We will help to significantly elevate the service experience that financial advisors deliver to their clients with professional-grade crypto asset management solutions."

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact marketing@blockchange.ai.

Blockchange Inc. is not and never has been affiliated with Blockchange Ventures (www.blockchange.vc).

