Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported a net loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.07) per share, on revenue of $467 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.01) per share, reflecting the impact of $0.3 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $5.8 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021, Oceaneering reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.06 per share, on revenue of $498 million. Adjusted net income was $10.4 million, or $0.10 per share, reflecting the impact of $3.2 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with a loss on the sale of an asset and foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $1.6 million of discrete tax adjustments.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins), and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items.

Summary of Results

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

















2021

2020

2021

2021

2020





















Revenue

$ 466,814



$ 439,743



$ 498,199



$ 1,402,566



$ 1,403,627

Gross Margin

59,848



29,651



68,397



184,902



118,940

Income (Loss) from Operations

15,769



(60,620)



22,819



52,371



(446,559)

Net Income (Loss)

(7,370)



(79,365)



6,241



(10,494)



(471,751)























Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (0.07)



$ (0.80)



$ 0.06



$ (0.11)



$ (4.76)













For the third quarter of 2021:

Consolidated EBITDA was $50.3 million

Consolidated Operating Income was $15.8 million

Cash flow generated from operations was $36.5 million

Free cash flow was $24.0 million

Cash position decreased by $8.4 million , from $456 million to $448 million

An additional $32.5 million of our 2024 senior notes were repurchased through open-market transactions

Initial guidance for 2022:

Consolidated EBITDA of $225 million to $275 million

Free cash flow generation similar to 2021

Increased growth capital expenditures as compared to 2021

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "Our planning and preparation were instrumental in our team's ability to navigate through the challenges presented during the third quarter, which included hurricanes, inflation, a tightening labor market, and a constrained global supply chain. Despite these challenges, we delivered third quarter 2021 EBITDA results consistent with our original guidance and continued to generate cash and pay down debt. For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million. I am encouraged by the positive market fundamentals supporting our traditional businesses as well as our increasing participation in emerging markets.

"During the third quarter of 2021, we produced consolidated EBITDA of $50.3 million, a decrease from the second quarter of 2021 but within the guidance range provided at the beginning of the quarter. Offshore work in our energy-focused businesses remained seasonally active during the third quarter. However, our operations in the Gulf of Mexico were muted by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents. In general, each of our five segments performed as forecast at the beginning of the third quarter.

Segment Results:

"Sequentially, Subsea Robotics (SSR) revenue increased slightly, with good offshore activity levels as compared to the second quarter. However, operating income declined, primarily due to lower margins for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services attributed to changes in geographic mix and a special bonus that recognized technicians for enduring extended work rotations throughout 2021 due to COVID-19 challenges. As a result, SSR adjusted EBITDA margin of 29% was slightly lower, as compared to the second quarter.

"Third quarter 2021 ROV days on hire were sequentially higher for both drill support and vessel-based services, as compared to the second quarter of 2021. Fleet utilization rose slightly, averaging 63% for the quarter, as compared to 62% in the second quarter. Our fleet use during the quarter was 57% in drill support and 43% in vessel-based activity, compared to 58% and 42%, respectively, during the second quarter. Third quarter 2021 average ROV revenue per day on hire of $7,858 was 2% lower than in the second quarter of 2021.

"Sequentially, Manufactured Products (MP) third quarter 2021 operating income and operating income margin were essentially flat with the second quarter, despite marginally lower revenue. Third quarter 2021 revenue of $75.4 million remained sub-optimal, which continued to challenge our ability to leverage the cost base of this business. Order intake during the quarter was solid, with backlog on September 30, 2021 increasing to $334 million, compared to our June 30, 2021 backlog of $315 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.3 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 1.0 for the trailing 12 months.

"As expected, the third quarter 2021 Offshore Projects Group (OPG) operating income was relatively flat, as compared to the second quarter of 2021, on an 11% decline in revenue. Revenue benefited from good ongoing seasonal activity in inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) work in the Gulf of Mexico, despite some work delays caused by Hurricane Ida and high loop currents. The conclusion of field activities on several projects in Angola was the primary driver for the sequentially lower third quarter revenue. Operating income margin improved from 7% in the second quarter of 2021 to 8% in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to improved performance on the Angola riserless light well intervention project.

"Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) sequential operating income was higher on relatively flat revenue. Operating income margin improved to 9% in the third quarter of 2021, as efficiency improvements continue to show incremental benefits.

"Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) third quarter 2021 operating income declined from the second quarter of 2021 on a 15% decrease in revenue. Operating income margin declined to 16%, as expected, due to a higher component of lower-margin manpower activities. At the corporate level for the third quarter of 2021, Unallocated Expenses of $31.8 million were slightly higher as compared to the second quarter of 2021, but less than expected, primarily due to delayed spending on information technology infrastructure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook:

"Looking forward on a consolidated basis, we believe that our fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA will be similar to our third quarter 2021 results on slightly higher revenue. Sequentially, we forecast significantly higher revenue and operating profitability in our Manufactured Products segment, relatively flat activity and operating profitability in our SSR and IMDS segments, relatively flat revenue with lower operating profitability in our ADTech segment, and substantially lower seasonal activity and operating profitability in our OPG segment. Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the mid-$30 million range, due primarily to increased spending on information technology infrastructure.

"For the full year of 2021, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $210 million to $220 million. We are also narrowing our guidance for capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million. Our guidance for cash tax payments remains in the range of $40 million to $45 million. We continue to expect $28 million of CARES Act tax refunds, with $4.7 million of this amount received during the third quarter of 2021. The timing of receipt of the remaining $23 million of these payments, whether in 2021 or 2022, remains uncertain. Regardless of the timing of the CARES Act tax refunds, we continue to expect positive free cash flow generation for 2021 to be in excess of that generated in 2020.

Initial 2022 Guidance:

"Commodity prices appear supportive to continued gradual growth in offshore oil and gas markets over the short to medium term and we anticipate accelerating interest and growth in the offshore renewables market, including offshore wind, over the longer term. We believe that our energy segments are positioned to benefit from the growth in both of these markets. We also believe that our government-focused segment, ADTech, remains well positioned for continued steady growth in the aerospace and defense markets.

"Accordingly, looking into 2022, year over year, we are anticipating increased activity and improved operating performance across each of our operating segments, led by gains from SSR and OPG. At this time, we forecast EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $275 million in 2022, serving as the catalyst for generating healthy levels of cash flow from operations. In 2022, we expect capital expenditures to be higher than 2021, as we refocus our efforts on growth. We also expect to generate positive free cash flow at levels similar to 2021. We will provide more specific guidance on our expectations for 2022 during the year-end reporting process.

Cash, Liquidity and Growth:

"Over the past several years, we have put significant emphasis on maximizing our free cash flow to give us flexibility to address our 2024 debt maturity. As of September 30, 2021, with a cash balance of $448 million and an outstanding balance of $437 million on our 2024 senior notes, we are well positioned to deal with this pending debt maturity. While we will continue to be prudent with our capital spending, we are focused on developing and delivering technologies to grow our businesses in the key areas of energy transition, digital asset management, aerospace and defense, and mobile robotics, while also continuing to deploy technologies that help our customers produce hydrocarbons in the cleanest and safest manner. We believe that the technologies we deliver today, and are focused on developing for the future, will provide us with ample opportunities to grow and transform our business over the coming years."

This release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements as to the expectations, beliefs, future expected business and financial performance and prospects of Oceaneering. More specifically, the forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's: projected 2022 consolidated EBITDA, capital expenditures, and free cash flow generation; expected full year 2021 adjusted EBITDA range; characterization of demand or activity levels as seasonal; references to backlog, to the extent backlog may be an indicator of future revenue, profitability or cash flows; fourth quarter consolidated EBITDA and revenue; expected fourth quarter segment activity levels and operating profitability as compared to third quarter 2021; expected fourth quarter Unallocated Expenses; estimated full year 2021 capital expenditures range, cash tax payments, and CARES Act tax refunds; full year 2021 positive free cash flow; 2022 growth and impact of energy and government markets, and our capabilities in those markets; preparedness for pending debt maturity and capital spending; and technologies providing ample opportunities to grow and transform its business over the coming years.

The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current expectations and are subject to certain risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, including worldwide demand for and prices of oil and natural gas, oil and natural gas production growth and the supply and demand of offshore drilling rigs; actions by members of OPEC and other oil exporting countries; decisions about offshore developments to be made by oil and gas exploration, development and production companies; the use of subsea completions and our ability to capture associated market share; general economic and business conditions and industry trends; the strength of the industry segments in which we are involved; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental, customer, supplier, and other responses thereto; cancellations of contracts, change orders and other contractual modifications, force majeure declarations and the exercise of contractual suspension rights and the resulting adjustments to our backlog; collections from our customers; our future financial performance, including as a result of the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the consequences of significant changes in currency exchange rates; the volatility and uncertainties of credit markets; changes in tax laws, regulations and interpretation by taxing authorities; changes in, or our ability to comply with, other laws and governmental regulations, including those relating to the environment; the continued availability of qualified personnel; our ability to obtain raw materials and parts on a timely basis and, in some cases, from limited sources; operating risks normally incident to offshore exploration, development and production operations; hurricanes and other adverse weather and sea conditions; cost and time associated with drydocking of our vessels; the highly competitive nature of our businesses; adverse outcomes from legal or regulatory proceedings; the risks associated with integrating businesses we acquire; rapid technological changes; and social, political, military and economic situations in foreign countries where we do business and the possibilities of civil disturbances, war, other armed conflicts or terrorist attacks. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Oceaneering undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



































































Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020































(in thousands)

ASSETS

































Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $447,725 and

$452,016)









$ 1,185,135



$ 1,170,263





Net property and equipment











510,728



591,107





Other assets

















286,109



284,472









Total Assets









$ 1,981,972



$ 2,045,842









































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















Current liabilities

















$ 451,246



$ 437,116





Long-term debt

















739,980



805,251





Other long-term liabilities









241,649



245,318





Equity

















549,097



558,157









Total Liabilities and Equity









$ 1,981,972



$ 2,045,842









































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

















Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020



















(in thousands, except per share amounts)









































Revenue









$ 466,814



$ 439,743



$ 498,199



$ 1,402,566



$ 1,403,627





Cost of services and products

406,966



410,092



429,802



1,217,664



1,284,687







Gross margin

59,848



29,651



68,397



184,902



118,940





Selling, general and administrative expense

44,079



49,396



45,578



132,531



152,856





Long-lived assets impairments

—



—



—



—



68,763





Goodwill impairment

—



40,875



—



—



343,880







Income (loss) from operations





15,769



(60,620)



22,819



52,371



(446,559)





Interest income









662



414



683



1,864



2,202





Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(9,616)



(9,250)



(9,729)



(29,752)



(33,323)





Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates

189



131



378



1,101



2,002





Other income (expense), net

(814)



(2,836)



(1,955)



(4,222)



(13,624)







Income (loss) before income taxes

6,190



(72,161)



12,196



21,362



(489,302)





Provision (benefit) for income taxes

13,560



7,204



5,955



31,856



(17,551)







Net Income (Loss)

$ (7,370)



$ (79,365)



$ 6,241



$ (10,494)



$ (471,751)









































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

99,797



99,297



100,847



99,675



99,209



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.07)



$ (0.80)



$ 0.06



$ (0.11)



$ (4.76)









































SEGMENT INFORMATION





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020









($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics





























Revenue



$ 143,710



$ 119,617



$ 141,371



$ 404,200



$ 378,621



Gross margin



$ 28,918



$ 13,378



$ 31,767



$ 84,763



$ 54,175

Operating income (loss)



$ 19,533



$ 2,127



$ 21,710



$ 55,862



$ (80,294)

Operating income (loss) %



14 %

2 %

15 %

14 %

(21) %

ROV days available



23,002



23,000



22,750



68,221



68,500



ROV days utilized



14,474



13,601



14,005



40,366



41,955



ROV utilization



63 %

59 %

62 %

59 %

61 %





























Manufactured Products





























Revenue



$ 75,359



$ 110,416



$ 79,127



$ 241,311



$ 377,520



Gross margin



$ 8,544



$ 11,242



$ 8,391



$ 26,939



$ 42,870

Operating income (loss)



$ 809



$ (38,198)



$ 790



$ 4,352



$ (100,471)

Operating income (loss) %



1 %

(35) %

1 %

2 %

(27) % Backlog at end of period



$ 334,000



$ 318,000



$ 315,000



$ 334,000



$ 318,000































Offshore Projects Group





























Revenue



$ 95,580



$ 73,212



$ 107,951



$ 292,765



$ 221,306



Gross margin



$ 13,815



$ (1,633)



$ 14,566



$ 43,492



$ 3,632

Operating income (loss)



$ 7,634



$ (12,282)



$ 7,996



$ 24,443



$ (95,740)

Operating income (loss) %



8 %

(17) %

7 %

8 %

(43) %





























Integrity Management & Digital Solutions

























Revenue



$ 62,806



$ 53,933



$ 64,070



$ 180,924



$ 172,631



Gross margin



$ 11,330



$ 7,129



$ 10,462



$ 30,001



$ 22,376

Operating income (loss)



$ 5,362



$ 793



$ 4,721



$ 12,557



$ (122,567)

Operating income (loss) %



9 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

(71) %





























Aerospace and Defense Technologies

























Revenue



$ 89,359



$ 82,565



$ 105,680



$ 283,366



$ 253,549



Gross margin



$ 20,019



$ 16,668



$ 24,603



$ 66,732



$ 51,466

Operating income (loss)



$ 14,251



$ 13,097



$ 19,340



$ 50,430



$ 39,498

Operating income (loss) %



16 %

16 %

18 %

18 %

16 %



























Unallocated Expenses



























Gross margin



$ (22,778)



$ (17,133)



$ (21,392)



$ (67,025)



$ (55,579)

Operating income (loss)



$ (31,820)



$ (26,157)



$ (31,738)



$ (95,273)



$ (86,985)



























Total

































Revenue



$ 466,814



$ 439,743



$ 498,199



$ 1,402,566



$ 1,403,627



Gross margin



$ 59,848



$ 29,651



$ 68,397



$ 184,902



$ 118,940

Operating income (loss)



$ 15,769



$ (60,620)



$ 22,819



$ 52,371



$ (446,559)

Operating income (loss) %



3 %

(14) %

5 %

4 %

(32) %

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020











(in thousands)























Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions



$ 12,488



$ 7,980



$ 12,629



$ 35,816



$ 45,840

























Depreciation and amortization:





















Energy Services and Products























Subsea Robotics



$ 21,483



$ 25,144



$ 22,436



$ 66,871



$ 189,411



Manufactured Products



3,202



44,028



3,248



9,677



63,579



Offshore Projects Group



6,781



15,147



6,862



20,768



98,309



Integrity Management & Digital Solutions



1,114



866



1,091



3,329



125,966

Total Energy Services and Products



32,580



85,185



33,637



100,645



477,265

Aerospace and Defense Technologies



1,427



654



1,404



4,107



1,999

Unallocated Expenses



234



1,712



184



1,185



3,181



Total Depreciation and Amortization



$ 34,241



$ 87,551



$ 35,225



$ 105,937



$ 482,445































In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $48 million and $358 million, respectively.































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2021 and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)













































For the Three Months Ended











Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021











Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income (Loss)

Diluted EPS











(in thousands, except per share amounts)

















Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in

accordance with GAAP

$ (7,370)



$ (0.07)



$ (79,365)



$ (0.80)



$ 6,241



$ 0.06



Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets write-offs

—







7,243







—









Inventory write-downs

—







7,038







—









Goodwill impairment

—







40,875







—









Loss on sale of asset





—







—







1,415









Restructuring expenses and other

—







11,048







—









Foreign currency (gains) losses

289







2,462







1,800







Total pre-tax adjustments

289







68,666







3,215









































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable

jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective

periods

(152)







(13,211)







(674)







Discrete tax items:

























Share-based compensation

(29)







16







(4)







Uncertain tax positions

(123)







(55)







186







Valuation allowances

5,898







6,599







3,525







Other

77







(278)







(2,136)









Total discrete tax adjustments

5,823







6,282







1,571









Total of adjustments

5,960







61,737







4,112







Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,410)



$ (0.01)



$ (17,628)



$ (0.18)



$ 10,353



$ 0.10



Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized

for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)





99,797







99,297







100,847









































































Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS)

















































For the Nine Months Ended











Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2020

















Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Net income (loss) and diluted EPS as reported in

accordance with GAAP









$ (10,494)



$ (0.11)



$ (471,751)



$ (4.76)

Pre-tax adjustments for the effects of:

























Long-lived assets impairments









—







68,763







Long-lived assets write-offs









—







14,571







Inventory write-downs









—







7,038







Goodwill impairment









—







343,880







Loss on sale of asset













1,415







—







Restructuring expenses and other









1,308







23,386







Foreign currency (gains) losses









3,950







13,420





Total pre-tax adjustments









6,673







471,058





































Tax effect on pre-tax adjustments at the applicable

jurisdictional statutory rate in effect for respective

periods









(1,431)







(60,897)





Discrete tax items:























Share-based compensation









544







1,019





Uncertain tax positions









47







(8,972)





U.S. CARES Act









—







(32,625)





Valuation allowances









16,181







75,052





Other









216







(1,215)







Total discrete tax adjustments









16,988







33,259







Total of adjustments









22,230







443,420





Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









$ 11,736



$ 0.12



$ (28,331)



$ (0.29)

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding utilized

for Adjusted Net Income (Loss)













100,790







99,209



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020









($ in thousands)



























Net income (loss)



$ (7,370)



$ (79,365)



$ 6,241



$ (10,494)



$ (471,751)

Depreciation and amortization



34,241



87,551



35,225



105,937



482,445



Subtotal



26,871



8,186



41,466



95,443



10,694

Interest expense, net of interest income

8,954



8,836



9,046



27,888



31,121

Amortization included in interest expense

875



317



907



2,085



317

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



13,560



7,204



5,955



31,856



(17,551)



EBITDA



50,260



24,543



57,374



157,272



24,581

Adjustments for the effects of:























Long-lived assets impairments



—



—



—



—



68,763



Inventory write-downs



—



7,038



—



—



7,038



Loss on sale of asset



—



—



1,415



1,415



—



Restructuring expenses and other



—



11,048



—



1,308



23,386



Foreign currency (gains) losses



289



2,462



1,800



3,950



13,420





Total of adjustments



289



20,548



3,215



6,673



112,607



Adjusted EBITDA



$ 50,549



$ 45,091



$ 60,589



$ 163,945



$ 137,188





























Revenue



$ 466,814



$ 439,743



$ 498,199



$ 1,402,566



$ 1,403,627





























EBITDA margin %



11 %

6 %

12 %

11 %

2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin %



11 %

10 %

12 %

12 %

10 %





























Free Cash Flow





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended





Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020





(in thousands) Net Income (loss)

$ (7,370)



$ (79,365)



$ 6,241



$ (10,494)



$ (471,751)

Non-cash adjustments:





















Depreciation and amortization, including

goodwill impairment

34,241



87,551



35,225



105,937



482,445



Long-lived asset impairments

—



—



—



—



68,763



Other non-cash

5,641



9,423



(1,294)



3,982



4,838

Other increases (decreases) in cash from

operating activities

3,984



9,386



10,374



(14,106)



(51,932)

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating

activities

36,496



26,995



50,546



85,319



32,363

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,488)



(7,980)



(12,629)



(35,816)



(45,840)

Free Cash Flow

$ 24,008



$ 19,015



$ 37,917



$ 49,503



$ (13,477)









































































2021 and 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates









































For the Three Months Ended

















December 31, 2021

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes













$ 4,000



$ 7,000

Depreciation and amortization













36,000



38,000



Subtotal













40,000



45,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













10,000



10,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 50,000



$ 55,000











































For the Year Ended

















December 31, 2021

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes













$ 25,000



$ 30,000

Depreciation and amortization













145,000



150,000



Subtotal













170,000



180,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













40,000



40,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 210,000



$ 220,000











































For the Year Ended

















December 31, 2022

















Low

High

















(in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes













$ 60,000



$ 110,000

Depreciation and amortization













125,000



125,000



Subtotal













185,000



235,000

Interest expense, net of interest income













40,000



40,000



Adjusted EBITDA













$ 225,000



$ 275,000



























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 19,533



$ 809



$ 7,634



$ 5,362



$ 14,251



$ (31,820)



$ 15,769



































Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss)

$ 19,533



$ 809



$ 7,634



$ 5,362



$ 14,251



$ (31,820)



$ 15,769



































Revenue

$ 143,710



$ 75,359



$ 95,580



$ 62,806



$ 89,359







$ 466,814

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

14 %

1 %

8 %

9 %

16 %





3 % Operating income (loss) %

using adjusted amounts

14 %

1 %

8 %

9 %

16 %





3 %









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 2,127



$ (38,198)



$ (12,282)



$ 793



$ 13,097



$ (26,157)



$ (60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets write-offs

—



—



7,243



—



—



—



7,243



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Goodwill impairment

—



40,875



—



—



—



—



40,875



Restructuring expenses and

other

2,535



2,559



5,326



83



545



—



11,048





Total of adjustments

9,573



43,434



12,569



83



545



—



66,204



































Adjusted Operating Income

(Loss)

$ 11,700



$ 5,236



$ 287



$ 876



$ 13,642



$ (26,157)



$ 5,584



































Revenue

$ 119,617



$ 110,416



$ 73,212



$ 53,933



$ 82,565







$ 439,743

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

2 %

(35) %

(17) %

1 %

16 %





(14) % Operating income (loss) %

using adjusted amounts

10 %

5 %

— %

2 %

17 %





1 %











For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (31,738)



$ 22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:





























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (30,323)



$ 24,234



































Revenue

$ 141,371



$ 79,127



$ 107,951



$ 64,070



$ 105,680







$ 498,199

Operating income (loss) %

as reported in accordance with

GAAP

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 % Operating income (loss) %

using adjusted amounts

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 %









Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 55,862



$ 4,352



$ 24,443



$ 12,557



$ 50,430



$ (95,273)



$ 52,371

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Restructuring expenses

and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



1,415



2,723



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 56,257



$ 4,889



$ 24,592



$ 12,774



$ 50,440



$ (93,858)



$ 55,094



































Revenue

$ 404,200



$ 241,311



$ 292,765



$ 180,924



$ 283,366







$ 1,402,566

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

14 %

2 %

8 %

7 %

18 %





4 % Operating income (loss) %

using adjusted amounts

14 %

2 %

8 %

7 %

18 %





4 %









































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated Expenses

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ (80,294)



$ (100,471)



$ (95,740)



$ (122,567)



$ 39,498



$ (86,985)



$ (446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Long-lived assets write-offs

7,328



—



7,243



—



—



—



14,571



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Goodwill impairment

102,118



52,263



66,285



123,214



—



—



343,880



Restructuring expenses

and other

4,834



5,755



7,947



3,850



545



455



23,386





Total of adjustments

121,318



119,092



88,997



127,231



545



455



457,638



































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ 41,024



$ 18,621



$ (6,743)



$ 4,664



$ 40,043



$ (86,530)



$ 11,079



































Revenue

$ 378,621



$ 377,520



$ 221,306



$ 172,631



$ 253,549







$ 1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

(21) %

(27) %

(43) %

(71) %

16 %





(32) % Operating income (loss) %

using adjusted amounts

11 %

5 %

(3) %

3 %

16 %





1 %









EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 19,533



$ 809



$ 7,634



$ 5,362



$ 14,251



$ (31,820)



$ 15,769

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and

amortization

21,483



3,202



6,781



1,114



1,427



234



34,241



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



250



250



EBITDA

41,016



4,011



14,415



6,476



15,678



(31,336)



50,260

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Foreign currency (gains)

losses

—



—



—



—



—



289



289





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



289



289

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,016



$ 4,011



$ 14,415



$ 6,476



$ 15,678



$ (31,047)



$ 50,549



































Revenue

$ 143,710



$ 75,359



$ 95,580



$ 62,806



$ 89,359







$ 466,814

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

14 %

1 %

8 %

9 %

16 %





3 % EBITDA Margin

29 %

5 %

15 %

10 %

18 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

29 %

5 %

15 %

10 %

18 %





11 %









































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 2,127



$ (38,198)



$ (12,282)



$ 793



$ 13,097



$ (26,157)



$ (60,620)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and amortization

25,144



44,028



15,147



866



654



1,712



87,551



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(2,388)



(2,388)



EBITDA

27,271



5,830



2,865



1,659



13,751



(26,833)



24,543

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Restructuring expenses and

other

2,535



2,559



5,326



83



545



—



11,048



Foreign currency (gains)

losses

—



—



—



—



—



2,462



2,462





Total of adjustments

9,573



2,559



5,326



83



545



2,462



20,548

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 36,844



$ 8,389



$ 8,191



$ 1,742



$ 14,296



$ (24,371)



$ 45,091



































Revenue

$ 119,617



$ 110,416



$ 73,212



$ 53,933



$ 82,565







$ 439,743

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

2 %

(35) %

(17) %

1 %

16 %





(14) % EBITDA Margin

23 %

5 %

4 %

3 %

17 %





6 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31 %

8 %

11 %

3 %

17 %





10 %











































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 21,710



$ 790



$ 7,996



$ 4,721



$ 19,340



$ (31,738)



$ 22,819

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and

amortization

22,436



3,248



6,862



1,091



1,404



184



35,225



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(670)



(670)



EBITDA

44,146



4,038



14,858



5,812



20,744



(32,224)



57,374

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Foreign currency (gains) losses

—



—



—



—



—



1,800



1,800





Total of adjustments

—



—



—



—



—



3,215



3,215

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,146



$ 4,038



$ 14,858



$ 5,812



$ 20,744



$ (29,009)



$ 60,589



































Revenue

$ 141,371



$ 79,127



$ 107,951



$ 64,070



$ 105,680







$ 498,199

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

15 %

1 %

7 %

7 %

18 %





5 % EBITDA Margin

31 %

5 %

14 %

9 %

20 %





12 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

31 %

5 %

14 %

9 %

20 %





12 %







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment









For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ 55,862



$ 4,352



$ 24,443



$ 12,557



$ 50,430



$ (95,273)



$ 52,371

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and

amortization

66,871



9,677



20,768



3,329



4,107



1,185



105,937



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(1,036)



(1,036)



EBITDA

122,733



14,029



45,211



15,886



54,537



(95,124)



157,272

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Loss on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



—



1,415



1,415



Restructuring expenses

and other

395



537



149



217



10



—



1,308



Foreign currency (gains)

losses

—



—



—



—



—



3,950



3,950





Total of adjustments

395



537



149



217



10



5,365



6,673

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 123,128



$ 14,566



$ 45,360



$ 16,103



$ 54,547



$ (89,759)



$ 163,945



































Revenue

$ 404,200



$ 241,311



$ 292,765



$ 180,924



$ 283,366







$ 1,402,566

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

14 %

2 %

8 %

7 %

18 %





4 % EBITDA Margin

30 %

6 %

15 %

9 %

19 %





11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30 %

6 %

15 %

9 %

19 %





12 %









































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020







SSR

MP

OPG

IMDS

ADTech

Unallocated

Expenses

and other

Total







($ in thousands) Operating Income (Loss) as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

$ (80,294)



$ (100,471)



$ (95,740)



$ (122,567)



$ 39,498



$ (86,985)



$ (446,559)

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Depreciation and

amortization

189,411



63,579



98,309



125,966



1,999



3,181



482,445



Other pre-tax

—



—



—



—



—



(11,305)



(11,305)



EBITDA

109,117



(36,892)



2,569



3,399



41,497



(95,109)



24,581

Adjustments for the effects of:



























Long-lived assets

impairments

—



61,074



7,522



167



—



—



68,763



Inventory write-downs

7,038



—



—



—



—



—



7,038



Restructuring expenses

and other

4,834



5,755



7,947



3,850



545



455



23,386



Foreign currency (gains)

losses

—



—



—



—



—



13,420



13,420





Total of adjustments

11,872



66,829



15,469



4,017



545



13,875



112,607

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 120,989



$ 29,937



$ 18,038



$ 7,416



$ 42,042



$ (81,234)



$ 137,188



































Revenue

$ 378,621



$ 377,520



$ 221,306



$ 172,631



$ 253,549







$ 1,403,627

Operating income (loss) % as

reported in accordance with

GAAP

(21) %

(27) %

(43) %

(71) %

16 %





(32) % EBITDA Margin

29 %

(10) %

1 %

2 %

16 %





2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

32 %

8 %

8 %

4 %

17 %





10 %

































































