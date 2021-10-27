The makers of Exclusive® Pet Food Launch New Comfort Care™ Snacks The new product joins the Exclusive Pet Food digestive health lineup

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new product is joining the Exclusive® Pet Food digestive health lineup. Exclusive Comfort Care™ Snacks are heart-shaped, bite-sized biscuits formulated with the same Comfort Care formula as Exclusive Signature® and Infinia® pet food lines.

Exclusive Pet Nutrition

"So many of us want to treat our dogs in a healthy way," said Michael Hayek, Ph.D., director companion animal technical innovation at Exclusive Pet Foods. "Comfort Care Snacks work alongside a healthy diet and provide a unique way for pet owners to reward their dogs while extending digestive health support between meals."

Comfort Care snacks will be offered in three irresistible flavors dogs will love: pork-flavored puppy biscuits, peanut butter-flavored adult dog biscuits and chicken-flavored adult dog biscuits. Each biscuit is baked, providing a unique and exciting texture that dogs enjoy and contains Comfort Care's proprietary blend of prebiotics and fiber sources. Their digestive system will appreciate the wholesome ingredients such as whole grains, probiotics, beet pulp fiber and chicory root. The new treat contains no artificial preservatives and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"Our team is focused on delivering the best possible food to every pet, every time," said Dr. Hayek. "Seventy percent of a pet's immune system is contained within their digestive system, and issues related to gastric health are one of the main reasons dog owners seek veterinary care. Every ingredient in our Comfort Care Digestive Health Package was chosen by our Ph.D. nutritionists to support comprehensive digestive health. We're excited to bring Comfort Care Snacks to our four-legged family members to enhance their diets and help maintain digestive health."

Comfort Care Snacks will be exclusively available to Exclusive Pet Food retailers on November 1, 2021, with a retail value of $4.99 for a one-pound bag of biscuits.

For more information about Comfort Care Snacks or Exclusive Pet Foods, including educational resources, our team and where to buy, visit exclusivepetfood.com or follow us on Facebook @exclusivepetnutrition.

About Exclusive Pet Nutrition

The complete line of Exclusive® Pet Foods can be found only at select local feed retailers across the U.S. All Exclusive brand pet foods, including Exclusive® Signature with the Comfort Care™ Digestive Health Support System, offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If, for any reason, pet owners are not satisfied with the quality of any Exclusive Pet Foods, they can simply return them to the authorized retailer for replacement or a full refund.

To learn more about Exclusive Signature with the Comfort Care Digestive Health Support System, as well as find a local feed retailer where Exclusive pet foods are sold, please visit exclusivepetfood.com.

