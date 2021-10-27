Instacart Now Partners with More than 700 Retailers and Delivers from More than 65,000 Stores Across North America

Instacart and Dollar Tree Expand Partnership to Offer Delivery in as Fast as One Hour from Nearly 13,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Stores Nationwide Instacart Now Partners with More than 700 Retailers and Delivers from More than 65,000 Stores Across North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced the companies' expanded partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores. Now, nearly 98 million U.S. households have access to Dollar Tree's and Family Dollar's broad and affordable selection of household goods and seasonal decor, pantry and baby essentials, office, party and school supplies, personal care items and more, delivered from nearly 13,000 locations.

With the Dollar Tree expansion, Instacart now partners with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores.

"When it comes to major household expenses, we know every dollar counts. That's why we're proud to expand our footprint with Dollar Tree and make same-day delivery from this beloved value retailer accessible to more families," said Carolyn Everson, President of Instacart. "Dollar Tree and Family Dollar offer truly unique shopping experiences that give customers more opportunities to save and discover new treasures every day. We're excited to extend the reach of these leading retailers and bring their incredible selection of discounted goods to more households nationwide."

"With our focus on best meeting customers' evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for," stated Michael Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollar Tree, Inc. "Our customers discover new and exciting items every week, which help them celebrate all of life's occasions at an extreme value."

To begin shopping from Dollar Tree for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/dollar-tree or select the Dollar Tree storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's chosen delivery time frame.

Instacart and Dollar Tree first partnered to launch same-day delivery from Family Dollar in November 2020. Following a successful pilot, the companies expanded the partnership to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores in January and began testing same-day delivery from Dollar Tree in August. With today's expansion, the companies now offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 13,000 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and Washington D.C.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 700 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com . For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/ .

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 31, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com .

