Fleet Complete Asset Trackers Officially Recognized as LTE-M for FirstNet

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleet Complete is launching a comprehensive suite of long-term evolution (LTE) asset trackers for use on FirstNet® - AT1 Wired and AT1 Solar. These small devices fit on any equipment and have built-in sensors for ambient temperature, humidity, light, impact, and motion.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It's designed with and for public safety.

The new solar and wired asset trackers are among the first to be officially recognized as LTE-M for FirstNet. This fully integrated solution is specifically designed for public safety organizations – first responders and those that support them – to provide critical connectivity and insights into assets in the field. With advanced analytics and GPS tracking, Fleet Complete for FirstNet helps improve dispatch efficiency, response times, and safety.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders.

These are the smallest, low-cost solutions that are suited for emergency response and public safety. This also includes use cases for transportation, healthcare, and utilities. The devices can be outfitted on powered and non-powered equipment, such as medical equipment, generators, trailers, chassis, containers, among other mission-critical tools.

With built-in sensors that monitor location, temperature parameters, light, and impact, AT1 Wired and AT1 Solar provide capabilities that ensure assets are always where they need to be, as well as reports and analytics on environmental conditions of sensitive equipment with proof of action around their safety requirements.

"This really brings everything together for public safety agencies – and those who support them," says Brent Dutka, Vice President of Business Development at Fleet Complete. "Depending on the operational requirements, public safety agencies now have a variety of tracking options that operate on FirstNet. This helps ensure that your assets are accounted for and where they need to be when emergency strikes. You have collective visibility over your resources on one screen, and you can combine it with fleet tracking on the same platform, without switching systems."

"We're excited about the growth of LTE-M for FirstNet and to collaborate with Fleet Complete to offer their LTE-M for FirstNet Asset Tracker," said William Stovall, vice president, Mobility and IoT, AT&T. "This gives first responders and the extended public safety community that supports them visibility into critical assets such as generators, trailers, and essential equipment to help them be more efficient and stay safe during everyday operations and emergency response."

Fleet Complete is among the first to provide a suite of fleet and asset telematics devices that support use on FirstNet. The asset-tracking devices included are:

AT1 Wired that comes with 9 feet of cable and connects directly to equipment's power source. It is able to recharge whenever the power is on at 100mA charge rate and includes 1500 pings on a full battery charge.

AT1 Solar that provides an option of recharging the tracker's battery whenever it's exposed to direct sunlight and includes 1500 pings on a full battery charge.

Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 40,000 businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, Telia in Denmark, COSMOTE in Greece, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as ConMet, Cummins, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Toyota, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth.

For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

