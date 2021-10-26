State of Louisiana Selects Steady to Modernize Pandemic and Disaster Unemployment Benefits Unique income intelligence platform will help state agencies streamline application process to deliver benefits for 1099 workers impacted by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has announced an ambitious new initiative in collaboration with Steady to verify income in real time and accelerate the delivery of pandemic and disaster unemployment compensation to 1099 and hourly workers, who now comprise an estimated 58.1 percent of the national working population.

In the weeks since the program's launch, hundreds of workers in the state have already signed up to verify their income through Steady, which will help them secure easier, faster access to unemployment benefits. In 2020, Louisiana processed an unprecedented number of UI claims in response to the COVID-19 recession, resulting in a total of $7.1 billion in benefits payments, according to a report from NASWA.

"This pandemic is not over and during the height of it there were a lot of people in need. Our goal is to make sure that everyone who is eligible to get this extra money does just that," said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. "If you think you may qualify, you need to act fast because the November 6 deadline to apply is quickly approaching."

Steady's platform, which is already used by nearly 4 million workers, now provides governments with an alternative to the labor intensive, manual process of verifying income for 1099 and hourly workers, who often receive income from multiple sources throughout the year. Earlier this year, Steady launched its Income Passport product to help state workforce agencies increase payment accuracy and promptness and make more informed policy decisions to support this critical sector of the workforce.

"As the U.S. economy charts a path to recovery, it's more important than ever that we ensure the millions of 1099 workers and mixed-earners aren't left behind," said Adam Roseman, CEO and Co-founder of Steady. "By helping workers statewide access the benefits they deserve, Louisiana is setting an example for other states seeking to not only support the growth of their economies—but also help their residents access sustainable incomes."

Steady is authorized to provide cloud services through NASPO's procurement vehicle, and qualified to work through SHI. For more information, please visit www.incomepassport.steadyapp.com .

About Steady

Steady is the leading income intelligence platform for America's hourly and 1099 workers. We remove the barriers to earn by harnessing AI and the insights from nearly 4 million workers. Our income intelligence supports government leaders who design programs that are informed by earning trends and empowers workers. We are the only organization that can deliver income transparency and help Americans earn more and thrive in an increasingly complex economy.

