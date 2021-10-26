The New Range Rover to Feature SiriusXM with 360L as Standard Equipment

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Land Rover North America and SiriusXM today announced that the New Range Rover will include SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – as a standard feature.

The New Range Rover, which was introduced yesterday in a global reveal by Land Rover, will become the first Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle to offer SiriusXM with 360L, with additional Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles set to follow. The New Range Rover featuring SiriusXM with 360L will be available at Land Rover dealers across the United States with deliveries beginning in Spring 2022.

By model year 2023 SiriusXM with 360L will be standard in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles equipped with the PIVI Pro infotainment system.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice and a more customizable listening experience for their ride. It delivers more SiriusXM channels in the vehicle and its personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to quickly access related content make it easier for listeners to discover more of the programming they love. With SiriusXM with 360L drivers and their passengers can also access tens of thousands of hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content, so they can access exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances whenever they want.

The Land Rover brand's SiriusXM with 360L experience will also feature Pandora stations. This feature gives the user the ability to create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to. Drivers and their passengers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channels in the vehicle that play more of what they want.

"The New Range Rover brings together the very best in modern design, engineering and technology. One of the results is the quietest cabin we have ever produced. It's the perfect environment for us to launch, and have people experience, the breakthrough tech of SiriusXM with 360L," said Rob Filipovic, Director of Product, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

"Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are a unique blend of luxury and performance. Our next generation SiriusXM with 360L platform is an excellent addition to that driving experience," said Chris Paganini, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "Jaguar and Land Rover drivers will love the capabilities and features of SiriusXM with 360L, including more premium content, smarter content discovery and unparalleled personalization. We are proud to bring SiriusXM with 360L to the highly anticipated, state-of-the-art New Range Rover, and are excited to expand it to additional Jaguar and Land Rover models soon."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to tens of thousands of hours of on demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener's favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Pandora stations enable drivers to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want.

"For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen in an easy to use way.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own SiriusXM favorites and personalized recommendations.

Ease of use

"Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and on demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing programming.

Drivers and passengers can use their voice to search SiriusXM's extensive library of content.

SiriusXM with 360L in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles can receive over-the-air updates so users can get new SiriusXM features easily, without needing to make a trip to the dealership.

Jaguar and Land Rover new vehicle owners and lessees in the United States receive a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan. The SiriusXM Platinum Plan delivers to consumers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers in their homes. For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.SiriusXM.com.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

At Jaguar Land Rover we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, providing experiences people love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe and in 2020 we sold 425,974 vehicles in 127 countries.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and soon to be opened Battery Assembly Centre. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Changshu, China.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

