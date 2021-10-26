Pipeline to reduce nitrates in Truckee River, protect endangered aquatic life in Pyramid Lake and convert effluent water industrial use in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

Regional Water Improvement Pipeline Project Commences Bringing Jobs, Economic Growth and Environmental Sustainability Pipeline to reduce nitrates in Truckee River, protect endangered aquatic life in Pyramid Lake and convert effluent water industrial use in Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

STOREY COUNTY, Nev., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Steve Sisolak joined leaders from every local government in the Truckee River region to celebrate commencement of construction of the Regional Water Improvement Pipeline Project. The sixteen-mile pipeline will deliver 4,000 acre-feet of treated effluent water from Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility (TMWRF) in Sparks to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRI Center). The project led by TRI Center and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is the first regional public-private partnership in Nevada history to engage the support of each municipality and agency in Northern Nevada. Partners include, the State of Nevada, City of Reno, City of Sparks, Washoe County, Storey County and Truckee Meadows Water Authority along with several major private sector partners such as the Master Developer of TRI Center, Switch and other leading technology companies. Farr West Engineering is the construction manager for the project.

First regional public-private partnership in Nevada history led by TRI Center and Switch

"This is a true win-win project that will create hundreds of good jobs in the community, while at the same time providing important environmental sustainability outcomes that benefit the residents and businesses along the Truckee River system," said Governor Sisolak. "I commend each of the government entities that have made this model of regional coordination and cooperation a reality."

Far-reaching benefits of the pipeline include:

Eliminating the infusion of nitrate-rich effluent water into the Truckee River by utilizing it for mechanical use at TRI Center

Protects rate payers and allows for growth by deferring a $25 million expansion of the TMWRF waste water treatment facility

Allows TRI Center and State of Nevada to provide clean instream flow water, maintaining the flow of the Truckee River

Improves the overall water quality to Pyramid Lake by reducing the nitrates into Truckee River and protects the endangered Cui-ui fish

Creates hundreds of good paying jobs in the local community

"This important project checks the box on several of our major environmental objectives," said TMWA Director John Enloe. "This has proven a very innovative solution to an otherwise complex set of needs in the region. We couldn't be more pleased to see this project get underway."

"Switch is proud to have been part of this critical infrastructure project from inception through fruition," said Switch President Thomas Morton. "This innovative solution helps not only Switch, but our 1,300 plus global customers, operate mission-critical technology infrastructure in the most sustainable way using 100% recycled water to protect the area's precious natural resources."

Leaders from each of the participating municipalities and agencies also weighed in with their support, including:

Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno, Nevada

"Innovation and collaboration have led to the Regional Water Improvement Project. In my time as Mayor, I can't think of another project that has led to virtually every major stakeholder in the Truckee River region coming together with a single purpose. Reno has played an important role alongside our colleagues and we are very excited to see so many benefits coming to life."

Ed Lawson, Mayor of Sparks, Nevada

"With water becoming an ever-more precious resource, we have been very mindful to protect the residents of Sparks and all of the neighboring communities throughout the Truckee River region from increased costs. This project masterfully uses new technologies in repurposing waste water and in so doing, off-sets $25 million in rate payer investments in otherwise needed improvements. We are proud to have played a role in bringing this project to life."

Jay Carmona, Chair of the Nevada Storey County Commission

"Few projects deliver such widespread benefits as does the Regional Water Improvement Project. From protecting the quality of the Truckee to protecting the endangered Cui-ui fish and ensuring that future generations can enjoy Pyramid Lake, this project provides benefits across Storey County and beyond."

Roger Norman, Master Developer, Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center

"In every project with which I've been associated, we start with community benefits at the core. This one is especially meaningful in a time of such environmental importance. We will do good for people, water and endangered species and, at the same time, address a critical environmental need of providing useful water for business without adding burden to public uses."

Tahoe Reno Industrial Center

Switch logo (PRNewsFoto/Switch)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Switch