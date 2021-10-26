Pilot Company Thanks Military Heroes with Free Meal and Teams Up with the Call of Duty Endowment for Giving Campaign this Veterans Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Veterans Day, Pilot Company is inviting all active duty and retired military members to enjoy a free meal* at any of its more than 750 participating U.S. travel centers. Additionally, as part of the company's long history of giving back, Pilot Company is teaming up with the Call of Duty Endowment on an in-store round-up campaign to help veterans transition to successful careers after the military.

Pilot Company teams up with the Call of Duty Endowment for in-store round-up campaign, from Oct. 25, 2021 - Nov. 15, 2021, to help veterans find high-quality jobs after serving.

Pilot Company has been a supporter of the Endowment since 2019, contributing toward their goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024. In honor of Veterans Day, guests at participating owned and operated Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers can join the Endowment's mission by rounding up their purchase** from October 25th – November 15th, 2021. Pilot Company will match the donations up to $100,000 and 100% of the proceeds from the round-up will go directly to the Endowment. This year's campaign hopes to raise $500,000, enough to support nearly 1,000 veterans in their transition into post-military careers.

"We are proud to be a veteran-founded company and we want to honor our servicemen and women whenever we have the opportunity," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "Working with the Call of Duty Endowment is an amazing way to help veterans find a great career after they've graciously served our country. We have many veteran team members and guests and look forward to showing them our appreciation by welcoming them to our stores for a free meal on us."

On Nov. 11, Veterans authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards PlusTM app can save their exclusive offer* for a $10 free meal credit. Veterans can choose from a variety of food and beverages, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, name-brand snacks and purchases at over 680 participating QSR restaurants. The discount* is available to be redeemed at any of the company's owned and operated U.S. locations, including over 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. To easily find nearby locations and for more great deals, download the myRewards PlusTM app*.

Pilot Company is using ID.me, a group verification solution, to make it easy and simple for service members to quickly verify their eligibility in the myRewards Plus TM app. Once authenticated, service members will automatically receive a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages* when using myRewards Plus TM at checkout, in addition to receiving special offers throughout the year. For more information on the military discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its giving back initiatives, visit pilotcompany.com/about. More information on the Call of Duty Endowment is available at callofdutyendowment.org.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

**Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment's mission is to help Veterans find high-quality employment after their military service, and to raise awareness of the value they bring to the workplace. To accomplish its mission, the Endowment funds the best nonprofits that place vets into careers. The Endowment's funding model uses a performance-driven approach, identifying the organizations that deliver the highest standards of quality and cost-efficient veteran job placement. In 2020, the Endowment's grantee organizations' average cost to place a veteran into a job was $515, less than 1/9 the cost of U.S. government efforts. The Endowment is the world's largest and most effective nonprofit funder of veteran employment, and has funded the placement of more than 90,000 veterans into jobs since its founding in 2009. The goal is to fund 100,000 veteran job placements by 2024.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)

