Steve Toon, Investor editor-in-chief, dies suddenly

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With great sadness, we must inform you of the sudden passing of Oil and Gas Investor Editor-in-Chief, Steve Toon. Steve suffered a severe heart attack at home on Friday afternoon.

A principled journalist committed to top-quality information, Steve had written for Hart Energy for nearly 15 years. He assumed the lead editorial role on Oil and Gas Investor magazine in 2016 after building an impressive industry following as OGI's resident A&D expert.

Steve was 57 years old. He leaves his wife, Cheryl, and three children -- his son, Blake, a freshman at Baylor and his twin teen daughters. Leah and Lexie, who he was just teaching to drive.

"Steve was extremely dedicated and devoted to the magazine, always seeking ways to improve it," said Leslie Haines, executive editor-at-large for Hart Energy and Steve's predecessor at Investor. "He held it, and himself, to a very high standard."

Haines had spoken with him the night before his death and was stunned by the news. She described him as a man of faith who taught Sunday school at his church. His colleagues knew him as a devoted family man.

"Steve's second passion was photography and he took great pride ensuring the magazine carried on its superb visual legacy, too" said Rich Eichler, the company's CEO. "He leaves big shoes to fill. It's a very sad day for the Hart Energy family."

Steve joined Hart Energy in 2007 with more than 20 years' experience as a reporter, magazine writer and editor. After earning his BA in Journalism from Baylor University in 1986, he wrote about fitness, the medical industry, health care, occupational safety and real estate before turning his journalist's eye toward oil and gas industry.

A memorial service will take place Tuesday (tomorrow) at Bear Creek Baptist Church, 5901 N Fry Rd in Katy, Texas. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.

