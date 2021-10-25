South Carolina to Launch "30 Days of Thanks" for Healthcare Workforce

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is inviting organizations to join us in giving thanks to the state's healthcare workforce throughout the month of November for leading the almost two-year battle against COVID-19. For twenty months, they haven't quit on us. Let's not quit on them.

30 Days of Thanks is a month-long campaign coordinated by SCHA to let hospitals and healthcare workers know that we appreciate and recognize them for all they have done and continue to do to help end this pandemic. From October 25 – November 24, through communications, prizes, and giveaways, we will let them know how much we care.

In addition to partnerships with Clemson Athletics and University of South Carolina Athletics that grant special ticket discounts for sporting events, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Southern Tide, the South Department of Commerce and Primal Gourmet Kitchen + Market will provide exclusive offers and giveaways for the state's healthcare workforce. Visit scha.org/30days to see all the offers available.

"We recognize that employee burnout related to COVID-19 is impacting industries worldwide and frontline healthcare staff are certainly feeling that struggle," said Lara Hewitt, SCHA's Vice President of Workforce & Member Engagement. "We've seen many healthcare workers leave the field this year, rather it be burnout or early retirement, and we want to thank those that have stayed in the workforce to support South Carolina's communities throughout this pandemic."

The campaign is open to literally everyone in South Carolina – from schools and students to businesses, churches and government agencies. We're already hearing from colleges, community groups, businesses, and other partners that are on board. As we approach the season of Thanksgiving, we invite our fellow South Carolinians to join us in showing gratitude to the state's healthcare heroes.

SCHA is committed to making South Carolina one of the nation's healthiest states by helping our hospitals and health systems provide the best care possible. We advocate for sound healthcare policies and legislation, facilitate collaboration to tackle problems that none of us could solve alone, find and share innovations and best practices, and provide data, education, and business solutions to help our members better serve their patients and communities. Together, we are leading South Carolina to a better state of health. Learn more about SCHA at www.scha.org.

