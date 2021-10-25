Movement Live by Michelob ULTRA Returns for First-Ever Global, Hybrid Workout Event Series, Joined by Becky G with Live Music by Zedd

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Live by Michelob ULTRA is back and will be bigger than ever with a first-of-its-kind global hybrid workout experience to kick-off its 2022 tour! Michelob ULTRA, the premium beer for those who live an active lifestyle, and the Adaptive Training Foundation, are bringing fitness tribes from across the world together for the ultimate ride on November 10, 2021, joined by global superstar Becky G with live music by Grammy-winning artist, DJ and producer, Zedd.

Streaming live from Petco Park in San Diego, 500 cyclists will mount their bikes on the baseball diamond for an unforgettable outdoor cycling class, presented by the Adaptive Training Foundation, with fitness studios from around the world joining in on the fun via video boards. In addition, this epic experience will be open to everyone to participate virtually. All proceeds from the Petco Park event will benefit the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with life-altering injuries participate in adapted performance training.

ABOUT THE HYBRID EXPERIENCE

Michelob ULTRA and the Athletic Training Foundation invites cycling enthusiasts everywhere to join in on this bucket list experience, in-person or virtually. For in-person participants, the 60-minute cycling class starts at 6:00 p.m. under the stadium lights on the baseball diamond and will be led by reality TV star and fitness instructor Demar Jackson. Cycle studios from around the world will be livestreamed into the San Diego event, presented by the Adaptive Training Foundation, from their locations in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Mexico City, Mexico and São Paulo, Brazil. Additionally, anyone interested in joining virtually can register on the Ultimate Ride landing page and participate from the comfort of their own home. Tickets for in-person participants are now on sale for $100, plus taxes and fees, and can be purchased via the The Ultimate Ride landing page. The experience includes the following:

The ultimate, bucket list cycling experience hosted by Becky G with live music by Zedd, along with other special guest appearances

A two hour post-workout happy hour sponsored by Michelob ULTRA from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Cycling shoes to rock out with and swag

"We are ecstatic for the opportunity to unite fitness enthusiasts from around the world for these epic experiences and reignite the joy of working out together," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "The next chapter of Movement LIVE by Michelob ULTRA will be one for the books and a fun reminder that it's only worth it if you enjoy it."

Movement Live by Michelob ULTRA is a brand-led wellness platform that has continued to grow over the last few year since its inception in 2018. Look out for more Movement Live by Michelob ULTRA events to come in 2022.

Ready to mount your bikes and get pedaling? Head to the Ultimate Ride landing page to purchase your tickets and learn more about the event by following @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or visit www.MichelobULTRA.com .

Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Adaptive Training Foundation

Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses not on limitations, but possibilities. Founded by Former NFL linebacker David Vobora and supported through staff and volunteers, the ATF tribe uses physical and motivational techniques to empower people with physical impairments to maximize their capabilities and redefine their futures.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

