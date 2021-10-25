Amesite Announces Contract for Pilot Program with the City College of New York to Provide Innovative Learning Programs for Underserved Communities

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today it is launching a pilot program with The City College of New York (CCNY), part of the City University of New York (CUNY), the largest urban university system in the US. The innovative pilot program is an introduction to a broader curriculum under development by the CUNY Institute for Urban Systems (CIUS) at CCNY's Grove School of Engineering.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

CCNY and CIUS will equip historically underserved communities with analytical and operational skills through innovative curricula, simulation-based training, and experiential learning to help them pursue career paths in the rapidly changing urban infrastructure sector. The initiative is led by Dr. Robert Paaswell, Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering, an internationally known expert in infrastructure and former CEO of the Chicago Transit Authority.

Dr. Paaswell commented, "We are excited to launch this program with our technology partner, Amesite. Working with them, we have accelerated our delivery timetable, because they bring us the capability to rapidly launch content and onboard student cohorts. Their use of artificial intelligence is very important to us, as it enables us to deliver vital, fresh content to our learners in the rapidly evolving area of urban infrastructure"

"We are thrilled to work with The City College of New York to deliver on its mission of bringing affordable transportation and infrastructure training to underserved learners in New York City," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite. "Many U.S. cities face incredible infrastructure challenges, and workforce training is often the bottleneck in overcoming them. By delivering training to underserved learners who can execute on solutions, cities are solving two problems at once: bringing greater economic security to better-trained workforces, and creating more efficient, sustainable and future-ready infrastructures for taxpayers."

In July 2021, the New York City Department of City Planning announced a $133.7 billion, 10-year strategy for building and enhancing city infrastructure, including roads, schools, bridges, water and sewer facilities, and transportation systems in neighborhoods across the five boroughs. In 2015, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that every dollar spent on infrastructure brought an economic benefit of up to $2.20. With an unfunded infrastructure gap of more than $2 trillion, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, new infrastructure spending could be key to fueling a new wave of economic growth in the coming the years.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

dave@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amesite