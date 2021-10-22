DailyPay named To Newsweek's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces For 2021 Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, was featured today in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at #84 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)

"As an organization, we've stayed true to our company culture and values by championing an inclusive and collaborative environment, " said Jason Lee, Founder, and CEO of DailyPay. "Our employees love working at DailyPay because we encourage employees to come to work each day as their true authentic selves, knowing they will be accepted, respected, seen and heard."

DailyPay is committed to creating opportunities for its employees that build connections within the DailyPay community and encourage its employees to become the best versions of themselves. As a company, DailyPay lays a solid foundation and culture in support of development, offering LinkedIn Learning, annual education stipends, unlimited free books from Amazon, daily lunch stipends. In addition, DailyPay offers stock options and outstanding medical, dental, and retirement benefits.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online .

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc. powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway, and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contacts:

David Schwarz

Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Adriana Ball

Email: adriana.ball@dailypay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DailyPay