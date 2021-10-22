Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas partners with Candace Jordan and Black Men United in a North Michigan Avenue random act of kindness

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas partners with Candace Jordan and Black Men United in a North Michigan Avenue random act of kindness

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, media personality "Candid" Candace Jordan and the Rev. John Harrell will hand out personal care items near Chicago's Water Tower Place.

The event will be at the northeast corner of North Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street from noon to 2 p.m. It marks the third time this year that Pappas has partnered with local organizations in what she calls "random acts of kindness."

"In these trying times, people need to take care of each other," Pappas said. "I'm proud to partner with Candace Jordan, Pastor Harrell, and Black Men United and look forward to greeting Chicagoans and visitors during this event."

Items to be distributed include 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 1,000 packages of disinfectant wipes and 1,000 face masks.

Several honorary deputy treasurers also will attend.

Earlier this year, Pappas partnered with Jordan and Luxe Bloom, a Chicago-based floral company, to distribute roses on Mother's Day. She also teamed up with Chicago-based food company Fresh Farms and Jordan to give away 500 boxes of truffles on Father's Day.

"It's a goodwill thing to do. That's what it all about," Jordan said. "We encourage everyone to come out and join us."

Harrell is pastor of Proviso Missionary Baptist Church in Maywood and president of Black Men United, a nonprofit dedicated to changing the narrative of the Black community and bringing hope by building bridges in communities across America.

"I'm excited to work with Treasurer Pappas and Candace Jordan to help everyone in Chicago stay safe," Harrell said.

View original content:

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office