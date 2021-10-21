Shop Early With Build-A-Bear Workshop® This Holiday Season Find the Perfect Gift for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List at Build-A-Bear Workshop®

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop early and bring the fun and magic of Build-A-Bear Workshop® (NYSE: BBW) home this holiday season! Build-A-Bear Workshop has something for everyone on your list with a holiday assortment of furry friends including the popular Merry Mission™ line, classic movie characters, holiday-inspired furry friends and other great gift options for everyone on your list. Celebrate the season of giving and visit Build-A-Bear Workshop in person to create unique and personalized gifts or shop the Build-A-Bear Giftshop at www.buildabear.com to find online exclusive options and other great gifting ideas!

EASY, CONVENIENT SHOPPING OPPORTUNITY

Start your holiday shopping early and get great savings at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. The online Bear Builder tool is a great way to make unique, customized gifts they're sure to love by bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear to you – it even includes a virtual Heart Ceremony! Send your own personalized message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Do all your shopping at home and have it shipped straight to your home! Or pick up your furry friend at your favorite local Workshop with the Buy Online, Pickup In Store or curbside options. Or select delivery by Shipt and have your furry friend delivered direct to your doorstep – or to your loved one – that same day!

GIFTS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF THE FAMILY

The Merry Mission collection is back this year as Glisten and friends are ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List! Glisten, the popular sparkly white reindeer, returns as Snow Magical Glisten – with sparkly fur and magical snowflake antlers and hooves. Joined by a fuzzy pink and glittery gold Pink Sparkle Llamacorn, the Merry Mission crew is ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List.

The Build-A-Bear holiday collection is not complete without Santa's Reindeer or the online exclusive Snow Much Fun Bear – the perfect furry friends to put you in the holiday spirit!

Celebrate the Festival of Lights the adorable Hanukkah gift set which includes Lil' Brownie Cub wearing a festive blue tee with a bear-sized tallit and yarmulke set.

Timeless Teddy, the cuddly classic teddy bear with a sweet smile, can be personalized with embroidery and is a great way to share a hug with someone you love.

Give the gift of FUN this holiday season! Whether you're looking to continue holiday traditions, or create a new one, by visiting Build-A-Bear in person or online, Build-A-Bear gift cards are the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

LIGHTS, CAMERA, GIFTS! FIND ONE-OF-A-KIND FURRY FRIENDS INSPIRED BY CLASSIC HOLIDAY FILMS

The season isn't complete without watching your favorite holiday movie! Bring your favorite characters to life with furry friends inspired by classic holiday films including the limited-edition teddy bear inspired by "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", online exclusive Buddy the Elf Bear, online exclusive A Christmas Story Bear, complete with pink bunny costume, and the beautiful Polar Express Bear, with snowy fur and a golden ticket tag on its ear, that lets you experience a new chapter of a beloved Christmas story.

The perfect gift for making anyone's heart grow three sizes, The Grinch furry friend has returned in stores and online to share holiday cheer in the way only he can! The NEW pre-stuffed Max will also be available later this holiday season, and their festive outfits and accessories are sure to delight even the grouchiest names on your list!

ADD A LITTLE HEART TO YOUR HOME

Stuff their stocking with hugs and happy memories! The Holiday Hugs Stocking is sure to become a festive part of your holiday traditions. This cute stocking is perfect for stuffing with furry friends and other holiday surprises. Personalize this Holiday Hugs Stocking with up to one line of embroidery to make an unforgettable gift!

Available exclusively online, the Christmas Pine Tree makes an evergreen friend! This mini plush pine is the perfect friend for rockin' around the Christmas tree.

This teddy bear ornament makes a BEARY festive addition to your tree. This fuzzy toy soldier bear hangs on a red ribbon and has a bell inside for enjoying the jingle bear rock!

TRENDY AND CUDDLY - GIFT YOUR HEART WITH FLIP-SEQUIN BUNDLES FOR THE KIDS IN YOUR LIFE

Give the ultimate gift with the super trendy and fun flip-sequin bundles. Pick from Unicorn, Llama, Panda or Sloth and get wearable flip-sequin blankets, matching sequin comfy slippers and huggable coordinating furry friends. These gift sets are equal parts snuggly, fun and fashionable!

