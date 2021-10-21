Ellianos Coffee Raises Funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)

LAKE CITY, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October is not only a month of fall celebrations and Halloween thrills, but it is also a time for us all to bring awareness to an illness that, according to the American Cancer Society, affects about 1 in 8 women and about 1 in 833 men - breast cancer. If you were to think about it, you would likely be able to name at least one person in your life who has been affected by breast cancer, either directly or indirectly. With well over 300,000 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year, the fight against the illness can feel formidable, but every dollar given toward research provides hope that we will soon conquer breast cancer together.

Ellianos Coffee, Italian Quality at America's Pace.

This year, Ellianos Coffee will be raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). As the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S., the BCRF is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving the end of breast cancer. They provide critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. To learn more about the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, please visit the website here.

Running now through October 31st, Ellianos is going pink! Your favorite Ellianos drinks will be adorned with a pink lid to raise awareness for breast cancer. For every customer who posts a photo on social media with their Ellianos cup and uses the hashtag #EllianosCares, Ellianos will donate $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. You may also donate directly to the BCRF by following the link here. Ellianos is looking forward to contributing to the fight and serving fee for a cause that truly counts!

