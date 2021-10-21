Bank7 Corp. Announces Q3 2021 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. "Our company continues to perform at a very high level, we are pleased to report another record quarter of net income for BSVN. While we are proud of our earnings, capital, and liquidity strength, we also pause to acknowledge the 3-year anniversary of our IPO, and how we had confidence in our team to perform at a high level and we've exceeded those expectations." said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to three months ended September 30, 2020 :

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $9.1 million compared to $7.4 million , an increase of 23.5%

Net income of $6.3 million compared to $4.4 million , an increase of 41.1%

Total assets of $1.1 billion compared to $973.4 million , an increase of 17.8%

Total deposits of $1.0 billion compared to $863.7 million , an increase of 17.9%

Tangible book value per share of $13.34 compared to $11.21 , an increase of 19.0%

Average cost of funds of 0.33% compared to 0.57%, a decrease of 42.1%

Earnings per share of $0.69 compared to $0.48 , an increase of 43.8%

ROAA of 2.36% compared to 1.83%, an increase of 28.9%

ROATCE of 21.12% compared to 17.44%, an increase of 21.1%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On September 30, 2021 , the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.51%, 13.76%, and 14.82%, respectively. On September 30, 2021 , on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.50%, 13.74%, and 14.80%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings is defined as income before taxes and provision for loan losses. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before taxes. Disclosure of this measure enables you to compare our operations to those of other banking companies before consideration of taxes and provision expense. We calculate our tax-adjusted net income, return on average assets, and return on average equity, and per share amounts by using a combined effective tax rate for federal and state income taxes of 24.8% and 27.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. We acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for non-GAAP financial measures we disclose, but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures:









































Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Loan interest income (excluding loan fees)















Total loan interest income, including loan fee income

$ 13,927

$ 12,777

$ 41,377

$ 39,268 Loan fee income

(1,636)

(1,078)

(6,154)

(3,969) Loan interest income excluding loan fee income

$ 12,291

$ 11,699

$ 35,223

$ 35,299

















Average total loans

$ 924,391

$ 847,076

$ 887,353

$ 807,134 Yield on loans (including loan fee income)

5.98

6.00

6.23

6.50 Yield on loans (excluding loan fee income)

5.28

5.49

5.31

5.84

















Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,327

$ 6,101

$ 23,226

$ 19,567 Plus: Provision for loan losses

750

1,250

3,325

3,300 Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings

$ 9,077

$ 7,351

$ 26,551

$ 22,867

















Adjusted provision for income tax















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,327

$ 6,101

$ 23,226

$ 19,567 Total effective adjusted tax rate

24.8%

27.2%

24.8%

25.8% Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 2,063

$ 1,661

$ 5,753

$ 5,040

















Tax-adjusted net income















Net income before income taxes

$ 8,327

$ 6,101

$ 23,226

$ 19,567 Adjusted provision for income taxes

2,063

1,661

5,753

5,040 Tax-adjusted net income

$ 6,264

$ 4,440

$ 17,473

$ 14,527



































Tax-adjusted ratios and per share data















Tax-adjusted net income (numerator)

$ 6,264

$ 4,440

$ 17,473

$ 14,527

















Average assets (denominator)

$ 1,051,873

$ 967,044

$ 1,019,764

$ 937,849 Tax-adjusted return on average assets

2.36%

1.83%

2.29%

2.07%

















Average shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 119,145

$ 102,929

$ 113,817

$ 101,377 Tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

20.86%

17.16%

20.53%

19.14%

















Average tangible common equity (denominator)

$ 117,679

$ 101,269

$ 112,305

$ 99,667 Tax-adjusted return on average tangible common equity

21.12%

17.44%

20.80%

19.47%

















Weighted average common shares outstanding basic (denominator)

9,052,718

9,228,128

9,051,112

9,483,540 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--basic

$ 0.69

$ 0.48

$ 1.93

$ 1.53

















Weighted average common shares outstanding diluted (denominator)

9,105,255

9,228,128

9,078,671

9,483,540 Tax-adjusted net income per common share--diluted

$ 0.69

$ 0.48

$ 1.92

$ 1.53 Tangible assets















Total assets

$ 1,146,230

$ 973,354







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,446)

(1,634)







Tangible assets

$ 1,144,784

$ 971,720

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Total shareholders' equity

$ 122,409

$ 105,230







Less: Goodwill and intangibles

(1,446)

(1,634)







Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 120,963

$ 103,596

























Tangible shareholders' equity















Tangible shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 120,963

$ 103,596







Tangible assets (denominator)

1,144,784

971,720







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

10.57%

10.66%

























End of period common shares outstanding

9,070,038

9,241,689







Book value per share

$ 13.50

$ 11.39







Tangible book value per share

$ 13.34

$ 11.21







Total shareholders' equity to total assets

10.68%

10.81%













Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 120,078

$ 79

0.26%

$ 111,019

$ 147

0.53% Investment securities(2)

1,187

2

0.67

1,138

2

0.70 Loans held for sale

610

-

-

425

-

- Total loans(3)

924,391

12,291

5.28

847,076

11,699

5.49 Total interest-earning assets

1,046,266

12,372

4.69

959,658

11,848

4.91 Noninterest-earning assets

5,607









7,386







Total assets

$ 1,051,873









$ 967,044

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 401,843

332

0.33%

$ 381,572

545

0.57% Time deposits

220,189

397

0.72

200,961

780

1.54 Total interest-bearing deposits

622,032

729

0.46

582,533

1,325

0.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities

622,032

729

0.46

582,533

1,325

0.90

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

304,063









276,219







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,633









5,363







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

310,696









281,582







Shareholders' equity

119,145









102,929







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,051,873









$ 967,044

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income





$ 11,643









$ 10,523



Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)









4.23%









4.01% Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.41%









4.36%































Net Interest Margin Including Loan Fee Income



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 120,078

$ 79

0.26%

$ 111,019

$ 147

0.53% Investment securities(2)

1,187

2

0.67

1,138

2

0.70 Loans held for sale

610

-

-

425

-

- Total loans(3)

924,391

13,927

5.98

847,076

12,777

6.00 Total interest-earning assets

1,046,266

14,008

5.31

959,658

12,926

5.36 Noninterest-earning assets

5,607









7,386







Total assets

$ 1,051,873









$ 967,044

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 401,843

332

0.33%

$ 381,572

545

0.57% Time deposits

220,189

397

0.72

200,961

780

1.54 Total interest-bearing deposits

622,032

729

0.46

582,533

1,325

0.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities

622,032

729

0.46

582,533

1,325

0.90

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 304,063









276,219







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,633









5,363







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

310,696









281,582







Shareholders' equity

119,145









102,929







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,051,873









$ 967,044

































Net interest income including loan fee income





$ 13,279









$ 11,601



Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)









4.85%









4.45% Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.04%









4.81%





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.





Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Fee Income



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 124,801

$ 236

0.25%

$ 120,909

$ 701

0.77% Investment securities(2)

1,182

19

2.15

1,109

21

2.53 Loans held for sale

501

-

-

258

-

- Total loans(3)

887,353

35,223

5.31

807,134

35,299

5.84 Total interest-earning assets

1,013,837

35,478

4.68

929,410

36,021

5.18 Noninterest-earning assets

5,927









8,439







Total assets

$ 1,019,764









$ 937,849

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 410,299

1,024

0.33%

$ 366,162

2,259

0.82% Time deposits

212,706

1,352

0.85

208,650

2,769

1.77 Total interest-bearing deposits

623,005

2,376

0.51

574,812

5,028

1.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities

623,005

2,376

0.51

574,812

5,028

1.17

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

277,308









256,429







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,634









5,231







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

282,942









261,660







Shareholders' equity

113,817









101,377







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,019,764









$ 937,849

































Net interest income excluding loan fee income





$ 33,102









$ 30,993



Net interest spread excluding loan fee

income(4)









4.17%









4.01% Net interest margin excluding loan fee income









4.37%









4.45%





Net Interest Margin With Loan Fee Income



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments(1)

$ 124,801

$ 236

0.25%

$ 120,909

$ 701

0.77% Investment securities(2)

1,182

19

2.15

1,109

21

2.53 Loans held for sale

501

-

-

258

-

- Total loans(3)

887,353

41,377

6.23

807,134

39,268

6.50 Total interest-earning assets

1,013,837

41,632

5.49

929,410

39,990

5.75 Noninterest-earning assets

5,927









8,439







Total assets

$ 1,019,764









$ 937,849

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 410,299

1,024

0.33%

$ 366,162

2,259

0.82% Time deposits

212,706

1,352

0.85

208,650

2,769

1.77 Total interest-bearing deposits

623,005

2,376

0.51

574,812

5,028

1.17 Total interest-bearing liabilities

623,005

2,376

0.51

574,812

5,028

1.17

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

277,308









256,429







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,634









5,231







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

282,942









261,660







Shareholders' equity

113,817









101,377







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,019,764









$ 937,849

































Net interest income including loan fee income





$ 39,256









$ 34,962



Net interest spread including loan fee

income(4)









4.98%









4.58% Net interest margin including loan fee income









5.18%









5.02%





(1) Includes income and average balances for fed funds sold, interest-earning deposits in banks and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Includes income and average balances for FHLB and FRB stock.



(3) Non-accrual loans are included in loans.



(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands Unaudited as of





Assets September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020











Cash and due from banks $ 205,762

$ 153,901

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 5,229

16,412

Loans, net 915,393

826,974

Loans held for sale 1,002

324

Premises and equipment, net 8,775

9,151

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,193

1,172

Goodwill and intangibles 1,446

1,583

Interest receivable and other assets 7,430

7,152











Total assets $ 1,146,230

$ 1,016,669











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 335,316

$ 246,569

Interest-bearing 683,058

658,945











Total deposits 1,018,374

905,514











Interest payable and other liabilities 5,447

3,827











Total liabilities 1,023,821

909,350











Common stock 91

90

Additional paid-in capital 93,766

93,162

Retained earnings 28,552

14,067











Total shareholders' equity 122,409

107,319











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,146,230

$ 1,016,669



Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income



Unaudited as of



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest Income















Loans, including fees

$ 13,927

$ 12,777

$ 41,377

$ 39,268 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

35

123

141

419 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

46

26

114

303

















Total interest income

14,008

12,926

41,632

39,990

















Interest Expense















Deposits

729

1,325

2,376

5,028

















Total interest expense

729

1,325

2,376

5,028

















Net Interest Income

13,279

11,601

39,256

34,962

















Provision for Loan Losses

750

1,250

3,325

3,300

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,529

10,351

35,931

31,662

















Noninterest Income















Secondary market income

161

57

253

134 Service charges on deposit accounts

141

104

380

318 Other

275

173

860

513

















Total noninterest income

577

334

1,493

965

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

2,946

2,505

8,685

7,576 Furniture and equipment

218

224

651

658 Occupancy

461

543

1,391

1,417 Data and item processing

292

276

857

821 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

150

135

447

338 Regulatory assessments

162

164

464

281 Advertising and public relations

76

62

181

360 Travel, lodging and entertainment

102

50

309

146 Other

372

625

1,213

1,463

















Total noninterest expense

4,779

4,584

14,198

13,060

















Income Before Taxes

8,327

6,101

23,226

19,567 Income tax expense

2,063

1,661

5,753

5,040 Net Income

$ 6,264

$ 4,440

$ 17,473

$ 14,527

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.69

$ 0.48

$ 1.93

$ 1.53 Diluted earnings per common share

0.69

0.48

1.92

1.53 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,052,718

9,228,128

9,051,112

9,483,540 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,105,255

9,228,128

9,078,671

9,483,540

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma , the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas . We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/43192 For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/43192 shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing,"

"expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tax-adjusted net income, tax-adjusted earnings per share, tax-adjusted return on average assets and tax-adjusted return on average shareholders' equity. These non-GAAP financial measures and any other non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this presentation should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered as additions to, and not substitutes for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Bank7 Corp.'s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. See the table above in this communication for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in (or conveyed orally during) this communication to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

