B3 Group Supports VA S/WIMS Health and Safety System Go-Live

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B3 Group is proud to announce that in partnership with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), it has achieved the anticipated Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the VA's Safety and Workers' Compensation Information Management System (S/WIMS) Go-Live on-time and within budget, and has moved into a live pilot phase. This new system of record for occupational safety, health and workers' compensation data is an enterprise SaaS solution built on the eCase® product from our trusted partner, AINS. The B3 team has completed the IOC phase by providing project management and Agile software development support to include design, configuration, testing, training, communications, change management, deployment, and service desk capabilities. As of September 16, the pilot phase is now supporting up to 180 users across the VA currently with an anticipated user base of 45,000 across various U.S. geographic locations.

"The IOC and pilot for safety and health is just the first step of the S/WIMS project," said Kevin D. Rice, COO. "We have begun gathering requirements for the worker's compensation functionality, with Final Operating Capability (FOC) planned for March 2022. The integrated system will support the well-being of all VA employees who are providing services to Veterans."

B3 Group was awarded the $16M VA S/WIMS contract one year ago with the goal of transforming the way VA manages human resources. The replacement of the legacy system is part of the VA's goal to transform the technology, business processes, and data needed to change the way they handle human resources in support of the VA Strategic Plan. The S/WIMS product also satisfies the Occupational Safety and Healthy (OSH) Act of 1970 requiring Federal agencies to keep adequate records of all occupational accidents and illnesses for proper evaluation and necessary corrective action, and to provide access to those records and reports to the Secretary of Labor. In addition, this initiative follows the Veteran-focused Integration Process for all business requirements gathering and configuration activities.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, the nation's largest health care system, employs more than 360,000 full time health care professionals and support staff at the over 1,200 health care facilities across the country.

About B3

B3 Group is an IT transformation firm specializing in digital services and technology solutions that impact the lives of veterans. B3 manages large-scale digital transformation platforms and provides services facilitated through its technology partnerships. Founded in 2008 on the principles of servant leadership, B3 has been recognized annually by Inc. 5000 for its strategic growth and was recently named a 2021 Washington Post Top Workplace. B3 brings its foundational values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity to every interaction with its stakeholders: employees, government, and partners.

