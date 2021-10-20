Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
$0.49
$108
15.88%
14.9%
Net earnings per diluted common share
Net income ($ in millions)
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE")1
Total risk-based capital ratio (estimated)
CEO Commentary
"Umpqua's third quarter results are highlighted by the robust non-PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan growth of $480 million and continued reduction of our total cost of deposits, now down to just eight basis points" said Cort O'Haver, President and CEO. "Our growth initiatives will continue as we work to execute our previously announced combination with Columbia Banking System. Combined, we will be the leading regional bank focused on the West Coast. We are creating a company with enhanced scale to fuel organic growth as we continue to create value to our shareholders."
– Cort O'Haver, President and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income and NIM
• Net interest income increased by $5.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily due to higher interest income and lower interest expense in the current period.
• Net interest margin was 3.21%, up one basis point from the prior period due to higher average non-PPP loan balances and lower interest expense.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
• Non-interest income decreased by $17.4 million primarily due to lower net mortgage banking revenue of $10.3 million and the $4.4 million gain related to the sale of Umpqua Investments in the prior period.
• Non-interest expense decreased by $5.6 million due to lower salaries and benefit expenses of $3.9 million.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs decreased by 14 basis points to 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized).
• A recapture of the provision for credit losses of $18.9 million was recorded in the period as modeled economic conditions improve.
• Non-performing assets to total assets remained at 0.17%, consistent with the prior period.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.9% and estimated Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 12.1%.
• Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021.
Notable items
• Repurchased 4 million shares for a total of $78.2 million during the third quarter.
• $3.8 million in exit disposal costs related to store consolidations and back-office lease exits.
3Q21 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Return on average assets
1.40%
1.54%
1.68%
Return on average tangible common equity
15.88%
17.33%
19.62%
Net interest margin
3.21%
3.20%
3.08%
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
59.44%
58.96%
54.52%
Loan to deposit ratio
81.65%
84.67%
90.91%
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Net interest income
$235,074
$229,763
$216,574
(Recapture) of provision for credit losses
($18,919)
($22,996)
($338)
Non-interest income
$73,705
$91,075
$131,924
Non-interest expense
$183,753
$189,400
$190,207
Earnings per common share - diluted
$0.49
$0.53
$0.57
Dividends paid per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
BALANCE SHEET
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Total assets
$30.9
B
$30.3
B
$29.4
B
Loans and leases
$22.0
B
$22.1
B
$22.4
B
Total deposits
$26.9
B
$26.2
B
$24.7
B
Tangible book value per share1
$12.52
$12.49
$11.77
Book value per common share
$12.57
$12.54
$11.85
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $30.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, compared to $30.3 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $29.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $16.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing 52% of total assets and 60% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $22.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $173.8 million relative to June 30, 2021. The net decrease in gross loans and leases is primarily due to an increase of non-PPP loans of $479.7 million or 2.3% offset by the expected decrease in PPP loan balances of $653.5 million due to processed forgiveness and payoffs. Multifamily balances increased $259.3 million and residential mortgage balances increased $185.4 million during the quarter. The decrease in commercial term loan balances of $588.8 million includes the aforementioned decrease of PPP loan balances of $653.5 million. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio.
Total deposits were $26.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $754.8 million or 2.9% from $26.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $402.2 million, growth in interest bearing demand deposits of $291.8 million and growth in money market balances of $220.8 million, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $264.4 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $235.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up $5.3 million from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.7 million in interest income, as a result of higher non-PPP average loan balances, and a decrease of $2.6 million in interest expense due to the decline in time deposits and term debt in the quarter compared to the prior period.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.21% for the third quarter of 2021, up one basis point from 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the increase in net interest income.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $269.3 million, or 1.23% of loans and leases, as of September 30, 2021, which was down from $294.4 million, or 1.33% of loans and leases, as of June 30, 2021. There was a recapture of provision for credit losses of $18.9 million as a result of improvement in economic forecasts used in the credit models.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases decreased by 14 basis points to 0.11% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to continued stable credit performance of the loan and lease portfolio. As of September 30, 2021, non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets, compared to 0.17% as of June 30, 2021 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2020.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"). In applying CECL, we use credit models that factor in economic forecasts to project life of loan performance. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic forecasts projected significant, negative COVID-19 related impacts to the economy; therefore we recorded significant provisions for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. As those future economic forecasts stabilized as well as incorporating loan mix changes, we recorded a recapture of $18.9 million of the allowance for credit losses in the current period.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $73.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $17.4 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by a decrease in net mortgage banking revenue of $10.3 million and the $4.4 million gain on the sale of Umpqua Investments in the prior period.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $11.1 million from the prior quarter. This decrease reflects a sequential quarter decrease of $265.7 million or 21.2% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and a decrease of 23 basis points in the mortgage banking gain on sale margin to 3.07% for the third quarter of 2021. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 61% related to purchase activity, compared to 56% for the prior quarter and 46% for the same period of the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $183.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, down $5.6 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefit expenses of $3.9 million from the prior period due to lower mortgage banking production, a decrease in consulting and professional fees of $1.0 million, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses of $0.7 million, offset by an increase in FDIC assessment costs of $0.5 million.
Capital
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's tangible book value per common share2 increased to $12.52, compared to $12.49 in the prior quarter and $11.77 in the same period of the prior year.
The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.9% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted
assets ratio was 12.1% as of September 30, 2021. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2021 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Segment Disclosures
Segment disclosures on pages 19, 20 and 21 of this press release provide additional detail on the Company's two operating segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking.
The Core Banking segment includes all lines of business, except Mortgage Banking, including wholesale, retail, wealth management, as well as the operations, technology, and administrative functions of the Bank and Holding Company. The Mortgage Banking segment includes the revenue earned from the production and sale of residential real estate loans, the servicing income from our serviced loan portfolio, the quarterly changes to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) asset, and the specific expenses that are related to mortgage banking activities including variable commission expenses. Revenue and related expenses for residential real estate loans held for investment are included in the Core Banking segment as portfolio loans are an anchor product for our consumer channels and are originated through a variety of channels throughout the Company.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,722,379
$
2,766,316
$
2,681,869
$
2,704,577
$
2,610,244
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,712,409
$
2,755,216
$
2,666,924
$
2,688,502
$
2,592,923
Total assets
$
30,891,479
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
Subtract:
Goodwill
—
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
Other intangible assets, net
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
Tangible assets
$
30,881,509
$
30,273,865
$
30,021,735
$
29,219,100
$
29,420,120
Common shares outstanding at period end
216,622
220,626
220,491
220,226
220,222
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
8.81
%
9.13
%
8.93
%
9.25
%
8.87
%
Tangible common equity ratio
8.78
%
9.10
%
8.88
%
9.20
%
8.81
%
Book value per common share
$
12.57
$
12.54
$
12.16
$
12.28
$
11.85
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.52
$
12.49
$
12.10
$
12.21
$
11.77
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the sixteenth consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank also owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to businesses.
Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 4277385. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 4277385. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality, deferral programs, and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the proposed transaction between us and Columbia Banking System, Inc.; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
224,403
$
223,470
$
221,141
$
240,815
$
229,457
0
%
(2)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
16,102
14,619
13,112
11,951
10,168
10
%
58
%
Exempt from federal income tax
1,470
1,487
1,534
1,523
1,490
(1)
%
(1)
%
Dividends
213
405
598
659
710
(47)
%
(70)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
1,237
774
624
531
474
60
%
161
%
Total interest income
243,425
240,755
237,009
255,479
242,299
1
%
0
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
5,100
7,016
10,678
14,567
19,121
(27)
%
(73)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
88
68
76
93
84
29
%
5
%
Borrowings
149
866
1,772
2,765
3,271
(83)
%
(95)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
3,014
3,042
3,052
3,147
3,249
(1)
%
(7)
%
Total interest expense
8,351
10,992
15,578
20,572
25,725
(24)
%
(68)
%
Net interest income
235,074
229,763
221,431
234,907
216,574
2
%
9
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
29
(338)
(18)
%
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
10,941
10,310
9,647
10,202
10,405
6
%
5
%
Card-based fees
9,111
10,274
7,374
7,754
7,118
(11)
%
28
%
Brokerage revenue
31
1,135
3,915
4,093
3,686
(97)
%
(99)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
34,150
44,443
65,033
79,028
90,377
(23)
%
(62)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
—
4
—
—
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(343)
4
(706)
(173)
(112)
nm
206
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
4,208
5,318
1,373
3,374
1,092
(21)
%
285
%
BOLI income
2,038
2,092
2,071
2,067
2,087
(3)
%
(2)
%
Other income
13,569
17,499
20,089
17,615
17,271
(22)
%
(21)
%
Total non-interest income
73,705
91,075
108,800
123,960
131,924
(19)
%
(44)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
117,636
121,573
124,134
132,460
120,337
(3)
%
(2)
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
33,944
34,657
34,635
41,758
36,720
(2)
%
(8)
%
Intangible amortization
1,130
1,130
1,130
1,246
1,247
0
%
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
2,136
1,607
2,599
3,014
2,989
33
%
(29)
%
Other expenses
28,907
30,433
25,094
32,834
28,914
(5)
%
0
%
Total non-interest expense
183,753
189,400
187,592
211,312
190,207
(3)
%
(3)
%
Income before provision for income taxes
143,945
154,434
142,639
147,526
158,629
(7)
%
(9)
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
35,879
38,291
34,902
(3,204)
33,758
(6)
%
6
%
Net income
$
108,066
$
116,143
$
107,737
$
150,730
$
124,871
(7)
%
(13)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
218,416
220,593
220,367
220,225
220,221
(1)
%
(1)
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
218,978
221,022
220,891
220,663
220,418
(1)
%
(1)
%
Earnings per common share – basic
$
0.49
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
0.68
$
0.57
(8)
%
(14)
%
Earnings per common share – diluted
$
0.49
$
0.53
$
0.49
$
0.68
$
0.57
(8)
%
(14)
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
669,014
$
710,624
(6)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
43,833
35,788
22
%
Exempt from federal income tax
4,491
4,572
(2)
%
Dividends
1,216
1,956
(38)
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
2,635
4,208
(37)
%
Total interest income
721,189
757,148
(5)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
22,794
85,633
(73)
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
232
673
(66)
%
Borrowings
2,787
11,156
(75)
%
Junior subordinated debentures
9,108
12,074
(25)
%
Total interest expense
34,921
109,536
(68)
%
Net interest income
686,268
647,612
6
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(41,915)
204,832
(120)
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
30,898
30,635
1
%
Card-based fees
26,759
20,436
Brokerage revenue
5,081
11,506
(56)
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
143,626
191,794
(25)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
4
190
(98)
%
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,045)
942
(211)
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
10,899
3,333
227
%
BOLI income
6,201
6,332
(2)
%
Other income
51,157
22,881
124
%
Total non-interest income
273,580
288,049
(5)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
363,343
346,787
5
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
103,236
109,892
(6)
%
Intangible amortization
3,390
3,740
(9)
%
FDIC assessments
6,342
9,502
(33)
%
Goodwill impairment
—
1,784,936
nm
Other expenses
84,434
79,918
6
%
Total non-interest expense
560,745
2,334,775
(76)
%
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
441,018
(1,603,946)
(127)
%
Provision for income taxes
109,072
70,204
55
%
Net income (loss)
$
331,946
$
(1,674,150)
(120)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
219,791
220,216
0
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
220,278
220,216
0
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
1.51
$
(7.60)
(120)
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
1.51
$
(7.60)
(120)
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
395,555
$
397,526
$
379,361
$
370,219
$
370,595
0
%
7
%
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
3,349,034
2,688,285
2,861,820
2,202,962
1,849,132
25
%
81
%
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
81,575
82,099
82,771
83,077
82,769
(1)
%
(1)
%
Available for sale, at fair value
3,723,171
3,473,950
3,167,825
2,932,558
2,898,700
7
%
28
%
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,795
2,876
2,954
3,034
3,088
(3)
%
(9)
%
Loans held for sale
352,466
429,052
376,481
766,225
683,960
(18)
%
(48)
%
Loans and leases
21,969,940
22,143,739
22,160,860
21,779,367
22,426,473
(1)
%
(2)
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(257,560)
(279,887)
(311,283)
(328,401)
(345,049)
(8)
%
(25)
%
Net loans and leases
21,712,380
21,863,852
21,849,577
21,450,966
22,081,424
(1)
%
(2)
%
Restricted equity securities
10,946
15,247
22,057
41,666
50,062
(28)
%
(78)
%
Premises and equipment, net
172,624
172,546
176,571
178,050
185,104
0
%
(7)
%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,379
95,030
100,643
104,937
107,321
(7)
%
(18)
%
Goodwill
—
—
2,715
2,715
2,715
nm
(100)
%
Other intangible assets, net
9,970
11,100
12,230
13,360
14,606
(10)
%
(32)
%
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
105,834
102,699
100,413
92,907
93,248
3
%
13
%
Bank owned life insurance
325,646
324,998
322,867
323,470
326,120
0
%
0
%
Deferred tax asset, net
8,402
—
10,905
—
—
nm
nm
Other assets
552,702
625,705
567,490
669,029
688,597
(12)
%
(20)
%
Total assets
$
30,891,479
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
2
%
5
%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
26,908,397
$
26,153,553
$
25,886,833
$
24,622,201
$
24,669,783
3
%
9
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
467,760
480,302
420,402
375,384
388,028
(3)
%
21
%
Borrowings
6,367
111,405
281,444
771,482
996,520
(94)
%
(99)
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
299,508
287,723
281,580
255,217
247,045
4
%
21
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
88,098
88,155
88,212
88,268
88,325
0
%
0
%
Operating lease liabilities
100,557
106,195
109,014
113,593
115,790
(5)
%
(13)
%
Deferred tax liability, net
—
2,497
—
5,441
13,239
(100)
%
(100)
%
Other liabilities
298,413
288,819
287,326
299,012
308,467
3
%
(3)
%
Total liabilities
28,169,100
27,518,649
27,354,811
26,530,598
26,827,197
2
%
5
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,442,085
3,517,641
3,515,248
3,514,599
3,512,153
(2)
%
(2)
%
Accumulated deficit
(739,915)
(801,954)
(871,511)
(932,767)
(1,036,931)
(8)
%
(29)
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
20,209
50,629
38,132
122,745
135,022
(60)
%
(85)
%
Total shareholders' equity
2,722,379
2,766,316
2,681,869
2,704,577
2,610,244
(2)
%
4
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,891,479
$
30,284,965
$
30,036,680
$
29,235,175
$
29,437,441
2
%
5
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
216,622
220,626
220,491
220,226
220,222
(2)
%
(2)
%
Book value per common share
$
12.57
$
12.54
$
12.16
$
12.28
$
11.85
0
%
6
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.52
$
12.49
$
12.10
$
12.21
$
11.77
0
%
6
%
Tangible equity - common
$
2,712,409
$
2,755,216
$
2,666,924
$
2,688,502
$
2,592,923
(2)
%
5
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.78
%
9.10
%
8.88
%
9.20
%
8.81
%
(0.32)
(0.03)
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan and Lease Portfolio
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$
3,561,764
$
3,580,386
$
3,455,773
$
3,505,802
$
3,533,776
(1)
%
1
%
Owner occupied term, net
2,330,338
2,398,326
2,358,169
2,333,945
2,411,098
(3)
%
(3)
%
Multifamily, net
3,813,024
3,553,704
3,421,320
3,349,196
3,389,034
7
%
13
%
Construction & development, net
882,778
857,866
876,297
828,478
757,462
3
%
17
%
Residential development, net
177,148
193,904
190,841
192,761
163,400
(9)
%
8
%
Commercial:
Term, net (1)
3,159,466
3,748,269
4,350,763
4,024,467
4,246,229
(16)
%
(26)
%
Lines of credit & other, net
930,350
908,518
825,162
862,760
894,782
2
%
4
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,457,248
1,437,372
1,420,977
1,456,630
1,496,650
1
%
(3)
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
4,330,860
4,145,432
3,958,644
3,871,906
4,042,416
4
%
7
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,133,823
1,118,278
1,097,168
1,136,064
1,172,697
1
%
(3)
%
Consumer & other, net
193,141
201,684
205,746
217,358
318,929
(4)
%
(39)
%
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$
21,969,940
$
22,143,739
$
22,160,860
$
21,779,367
$
22,426,473
(1)
%
(2)
%
(1) The Bank participates in the Payroll Protection Program to originate SBA loans designated to help businesses maintain their workforce and cover other working capital needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commercial Term loans in the table above include the following net PPP loan balances:
Net PPP loan balance
$726,737
$
1,380,212
$
2,047,793
$
1,750,211
$
2,007,379
(47)
%
(64)
%
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
16
%
16
%
15
%
16
%
16
%
Owner occupied term, net
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
Multifamily, net
17
%
16
%
15
%
15
%
15
%
Construction & development, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
3
%
Residential development, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Commercial:
Term, net
14
%
17
%
20
%
18
%
19
%
Lines of credit & other, net
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
4
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
7
%
6
%
6
%
7
%
7
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
20
%
19
%
18
%
18
%
18
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
5
%
Consumer & other, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
11,121,127
$
10,718,921
$
10,500,482
$
9,632,773
$
9,475,244
4
%
17
%
Demand, interest bearing
3,758,019
3,466,251
3,244,624
3,051,487
2,931,990
8
%
28
%
Money market
7,780,442
7,559,621
7,554,798
7,173,920
7,160,838
3
%
9
%
Savings
2,325,929
2,221,524
2,109,211
1,912,752
1,848,639
5
%
26
%
Time
1,922,880
2,187,236
2,477,718
2,851,269
3,253,072
(12)
%
(41)
%
Total
$
26,908,397
$
26,153,553
$
25,886,833
$
24,622,201
$
24,669,783
3
%
9
%
Total core deposits (1)
$
26,029,814
$
25,122,851
$
24,740,621
$
23,298,561
$
23,134,283
4
%
13
%
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
41
%
41
%
41
%
39
%
38
%
Demand, interest bearing
14
%
13
%
12
%
12
%
12
%
Money market
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
29
%
Savings
9
%
9
%
8
%
8
%
8
%
Time
7
%
8
%
10
%
12
%
13
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
425,337
424,626
422,792
420,050
423,658
Demand, interest bearing
70,749
71,411
72,156
72,811
73,812
Money market
57,794
58,289
58,409
58,609
59,083
Savings
161,698
161,902
161,432
160,192
162,234
Time
37,172
39,560
43,637
48,292
52,572
Total
752,750
755,788
758,426
759,954
771,359
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
26.1
$
25.2
$
24.8
$
22.9
$
22.4
Demand, interest bearing
53.1
48.5
45.0
41.9
39.7
Money market
134.6
129.7
129.3
122.4
121.2
Savings
14.4
13.7
13.1
11.9
11.4
Time
51.7
55.3
56.8
59.0
61.9
Total
$
35.7
$
34.6
$
34.1
$
32.4
$
32.0
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
$
24,152
$
20,673
$
29,216
$
31,076
$
26,425
17
%
(9)
%
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
27,490
29,144
25,612
36,361
50,269
(6)
%
(45)
%
Total non-performing loans and leases
51,642
49,817
54,828
67,437
76,694
4
%
(33)
%
Other real estate owned
1,868
181
1,405
1,810
2,369
932
%
(21)
%
Total non-performing assets
$
53,510
$
49,998
$
56,233
$
69,247
$
79,063
7
%
(32)
%
Performing restructured loans and leases
$
9,849
$
13,072
$
9,921
$
14,991
$
15,819
(25)
%
(38)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$
41,326
$
30,646
$
51,120
$
72,047
$
66,155
35
%
(38)
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.19
%
0.14
%
0.23
%
0.33
%
0.29
%
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.24
%
0.22
%
0.25
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
Non-performing assets to total assets(1)
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.19
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
(1)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $20.0 million at September 30, 2020. There were no non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$
279,887
$
311,283
$
328,401
$
345,049
$
356,745
(10)
%
(22)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(16,132)
(17,775)
526
3,104
1,785
(9)
%
(1,004)
%
Charge-offs
(10,373)
(17,079)
(20,915)
(23,942)
(16,646)
(39)
%
(38)
%
Recoveries
4,178
3,458
3,271
4,190
3,165
21
%
32
%
Net charge-offs
(6,195)
(13,621)
(17,644)
(19,752)
(13,481)
(55)
%
(54)
%
Balance, end of period
$
257,560
$
279,887
$
311,283
$
328,401
$
345,049
(8)
%
(25)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
14,539
$
19,760
$
20,286
$
24,306
$
26,368
(26)
%
(45)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(2,787)
(5,221)
(526)
(4,020)
(2,062)
(47)
%
35
%
Balance, end of period
11,752
14,539
19,760
20,286
24,306
(19)
%
(52)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
269,312
$
294,426
$
331,043
$
348,687
$
369,355
(9)
%
(27)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.11
%
0.25
%
0.33
%
0.35
%
0.24
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
40.28
%
20.25
%
15.64
%
17.50
%
19.01
%
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.17
%
1.26
%
1.40
%
1.51
%
1.54
%
ACL to loans and leases
1.23
%
1.33
%
1.49
%
1.60
%
1.65
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$
328,401
$
157,629
108
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
49,999
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
328,401
207,628
58
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on loans and leases
(33,381)
188,771
(118)
%
Charge-offs
(48,367)
(60,554)
(20)
%
Recoveries
10,907
9,204
19
%
Net charge-offs
(37,460)
(51,350)
(27)
%
Balance, end of period
$
257,560
$
345,049
(25)
%
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
20,286
$
5,106
297
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
—
3,238
nm
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
20,286
8,344
143
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(8,534)
15,962
(153)
%
Balance, end of period
11,752
24,306
(52)
%
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
269,312
$
369,355
(27)
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.23
%
0.31
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
22.55
%
15.20
%
nm = not meaningful
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Seq.
Year over
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
3.15
%
3.18
%
2.75
%
3.19
%
3.13
%
(0.03)
0.02
Yield on loans and leases
4.02
%
3.99
%
4.02
%
4.24
%
3.96
%
0.03
0.06
Yield on taxable investments
1.90
%
1.87
%
1.86
%
1.77
%
1.56
%
0.03
0.34
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.01
%
3.02
%
3.03
%
3.08
%
3.11
%
(0.01)
(0.10)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.04
0.05
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.32
%
3.35
%
3.41
%
3.64
%
3.45
%
(0.03)
(0.13)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.13
%
0.18
%
0.29
%
0.38
%
0.49
%
(0.05)
(0.36)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.07
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.01
(0.02)
Cost of borrowings
1.88
%
1.62
%
1.33
%
1.18
%
1.23
%
0.26
0.65
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.18
%
3.30
%
3.60
%
3.73
%
4.03
%
(0.12)
(0.85)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.20
%
0.27
%
0.38
%
0.49
%
0.59
%
(0.07)
(0.39)
Net interest spread (1)
3.12
%
3.08
%
3.03
%
3.15
%
2.85
%
0.04
0.27
Net interest margin (1)
3.21
%
3.20
%
3.18
%
3.35
%
3.08
%
0.01
0.13
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.40
%
1.54
%
1.49
%
2.04
%
1.68
%
(0.14)
(0.28)
Return on average tangible assets
1.40
%
1.55
%
1.49
%
2.04
%
1.68
%
(0.15)
(0.28)
Return on average common equity
15.82
%
17.25
%
16.33
%
22.92
%
19.48
%
(1.43)
(3.66)
Return on average tangible common equity
15.88
%
17.33
%
16.43
%
23.07
%
19.62
%
(1.45)
(3.74)
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
59.44
%
58.96
%
56.74
%
58.82
%
54.52
%
0.48
4.92
Efficiency ratio – Bank
58.54
%
58.31
%
55.51
%
57.77
%
53.41
%
0.23
5.13
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
2.99
%
3.61
%
(0.62)
Yield on loans and leases
4.01
%
4.21
%
(0.20)
Yield on taxable investments
1.88
%
1.81
%
0.07
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.02
%
3.14
%
(0.12)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
0.12
%
0.38
%
(0.26)
Total yield on earning assets (1)
3.36
%
3.73
%
(0.37)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
0.20
%
0.73
%
(0.53)
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.07
%
0.25
%
(0.18)
Cost of borrowings
1.43
%
1.43
%
—
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
3.35
%
5.00
%
(1.65)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.28
%
0.84
%
(0.56)
Net interest spread (1)
3.08
%
2.89
%
0.19
Net interest margin (1)
3.20
%
3.19
%
0.01
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.48
%
(7.67)
%
9.15
Return on average tangible assets
1.48
%
(7.83)
%
9.31
Return on average common equity
16.47
%
(72.01)
%
88.48
Return on average tangible common equity
16.55
%
(89.45)
%
106.00
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
58.35
%
249.26
%
(190.91)
Efficiency ratio – Bank
57.42
%
247.93
%
(190.51)
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Seq.
Year over
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$
3,224,846
$
2,835,474
$
2,483,451
$
2,066,572
$
1,827,818
14
%
76
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,436,895
3,210,771
2,945,896
2,850,550
2,797,547
7
%
23
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
245,904
247,282
252,741
245,997
237,165
(1)
%
4
%
Loans held for sale
465,805
468,960
703,557
696,688
669,646
(1)
%
(30)
%
Loans and leases
21,864,387
22,040,794
21,692,639
22,138,283
22,560,076
(1)
%
(3)
%
Total interest earning assets
29,237,837
28,803,281
28,078,284
27,998,090
28,092,252
2
%
4
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
10,609
12,615
15,598
16,775
18,021
(16)
%
(41)
%
Total assets
30,614,374
30,156,017
29,392,490
29,396,311
29,533,871
2
%
4
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
10,960,686
10,582,197
9,897,749
9,587,081
9,335,350
4
%
17
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,679,755
15,474,743
15,166,198
15,165,049
15,451,816
1
%
1
%
Total deposits
26,640,441
26,056,940
25,063,947
24,752,130
24,787,166
2
%
7
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,583,803
16,500,106
16,444,694
16,822,808
17,205,775
1
%
(4)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,709,641
2,700,010
2,674,871
2,615,676
2,549,703
0
%
6
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,699,032
2,687,395
2,659,273
2,598,901
2,531,682
0
%
7
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$
2,850,639
$
1,493,352
91
%
Investment securities, taxable
3,199,653
2,778,460
15
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
248,617
238,059
4
%
Loans held for sale
545,237
551,583
(1)
%
Loans and leases
21,866,569
22,063,582
(1)
%
Total interest earning assets
28,710,715
27,125,036
6
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
12,922
605,548
(98)
%
Total assets
30,058,769
29,149,758
3
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
10,484,104
8,237,095
27
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,442,113
15,649,765
(1)
%
Total deposits
25,926,217
23,886,860
9
%
Interest bearing liabilities
16,510,044
17,377,259
(5)
%
Shareholders' equity - common
2,694,968
3,105,611
(13)
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,682,046
2,500,063
7
%
(1)
Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$
465,805
$
3,672
3.15
%
$
468,960
$
3,725
3.18
%
$
669,646
$
5,248
3.13
%
Loans and leases (1)
21,864,387
220,731
4.02
%
22,040,794
219,745
3.99
%
22,560,076
224,209
3.96
%
Taxable securities
3,436,895
16,315
1.90
%
3,210,771
15,024
1.87
%
2,797,547
10,878
1.56
%
Non-taxable securities (2)
245,904
1,848
3.01
%
247,282
1,864
3.02
%
237,165
1,845
3.11
%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
3,224,846
1,237
0.15
%
2,835,474
774
0.11
%
1,827,818
474
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
29,237,837
$
243,803
3.32
%
28,803,281
$
241,132
3.35
%
28,092,252
$
242,654
3.45
%
Other assets
1,376,537
1,352,736
1,441,619
Total assets
$
30,614,374
$
30,156,017
$
29,533,871
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,564,040
$
468
0.05
%
$
3,385,336
$
459
0.05
%
$
2,878,529
$
573
0.08
%
Money market deposits
7,800,144
1,492
0.08
%
7,614,474
1,533
0.08
%
7,179,705
2,284
0.13
%
Savings deposits
2,284,077
206
0.04
%
2,171,865
154
0.03
%
1,790,055
179
0.04
%
Time deposits
2,031,494
2,934
0.57
%
2,303,068
4,870
0.85
%
3,603,527
16,085
1.78
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,679,755
5,100
0.13
%
15,474,743
7,016
0.18
%
15,451,816
19,121
0.49
%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
496,822
88
0.07
%
440,881
68
0.06
%
378,844
84
0.09
%
Borrowings
31,500
149
1.88
%
214,670
866
1.62
%
1,054,153
3,271
1.23
%
Junior subordinated debentures
375,726
3,014
3.18
%
369,812
3,042
3.30
%
320,962
3,249
4.03
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,583,803
$
8,351
0.20
%
16,500,106
$
10,992
0.27
%
17,205,775
$
25,725
0.59
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,960,686
10,582,197
9,335,350
Other liabilities
360,244
373,704
443,043
Total liabilities
27,904,733
27,456,007
26,984,168
Common equity
2,709,641
2,700,010
2,549,703
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,614,374
$
30,156,017
$
29,533,871
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
235,452
$
230,140
$
216,929
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.12
%
3.08
%
2.85
%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.21
%
3.20
%
3.08
%
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $377,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $377,000 for June 30, 2021 and $355,000 for September 30, 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$
545,237
$
12,242
2.99
%
$
551,583
$
14,955
3.61
%
Loans and leases (1)
21,866,569
656,772
4.01
%
22,063,582
695,669
4.21
%
Taxable securities
3,199,653
45,049
1.88
%
2,778,460
37,744
1.81
%
Non-taxable securities (2)
248,617
5,627
3.02
%
238,059
5,608
3.14
%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
2,850,639
2,635
0.12
%
1,493,352
4,208
0.38
%
Total interest-earning assets
28,710,715
$
722,325
3.36
%
27,125,036
$
758,184
3.73
%
Other assets
1,348,054
2,024,722
Total assets
$
30,058,769
$
29,149,758
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,359,865
$
1,341
0.05
%
$
2,667,160
$
5,264
0.26
%
Money market deposits
7,593,320
4,516
0.08
%
7,187,615
18,080
0.34
%
Savings deposits
2,152,667
523
0.03
%
1,635,064
618
0.05
%
Time deposits
2,336,261
16,414
0.94
%
4,159,926
61,671
1.98
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,442,113
22,794
0.20
%
15,649,765
85,633
0.73
%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
444,919
232
0.07
%
363,957
673
0.25
%
Borrowings
259,890
2,787
1.43
%
1,041,181
11,156
1.43
%
Junior subordinated debentures
363,122
9,108
3.35
%
322,356
12,074
5.00
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,510,044
$
34,921
0.28
%
17,377,259
$
109,536
0.84
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
10,484,104
8,237,095
Other liabilities
369,653
429,793
Total liabilities
27,363,801
26,044,147
Common equity
2,694,968
3,105,611
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
30,058,769
$
29,149,758
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
687,404
$
648,648
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.08
%
2.89
%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.20
%
3.19
%
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2020.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
Core Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$
232,348
$
226,915
$
217,574
$
230,430
$
212,215
2
%
9
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(18,919)
(22,996)
—
29
(338)
(18)
%
nm
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
—
4
—
—
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(343)
4
(706)
(173)
(112)
nm
206
%
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
1,429
(4,481)
11,750
3,955
1,765
(132)
%
(19)
%
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
38,281
50,933
32,403
40,921
39,678
(25)
%
(4)
%
Total non-interest income
39,367
46,456
43,451
44,703
41,331
(15)
%
(5)
%
Non-interest expense
Exit and disposal costs
3,813
4,728
1,200
725
792
(19)
%
381
%
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
146,931
146,877
145,161
171,634
148,519
0
%
(1)
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
3,680
970
(790)
(3,565)
(2,976)
279
%
(224)
%
Total non-interest expense
154,424
152,575
145,571
168,794
146,335
1
%
6
%
Income before income taxes
136,210
143,792
115,454
106,310
107,549
(5)
%
27
%
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
33,945
35,630
28,106
(13,508)
20,988
(5)
%
62
%
Net income
$
102,265
$
108,162
$
87,348
$
119,818
$
86,561
(5)
%
18
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
25
%
24
%
(13)
%
20
%
Efficiency Ratio
57
%
56
%
56
%
61
%
58
%
Total assets
$
30,419,108
$
29,720,182
$
29,529,769
$
28,438,813
$
28,652,477
2
%
6
%
Loans held for sale
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
78,146
$
—
0
%
0
%
Total loans and leases
$
21,969,940
$
22,143,739
$
22,160,860
$
21,779,367
$
22,426,473
(1)
%
(2)
%
Total deposits
$
26,510,938
$
25,820,776
$
25,425,339
$
24,200,012
$
24,102,498
3
%
10
%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.52
%
1.45
%
1.74
%
0.93
%
0.69
%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
3.01
%
2.98
%
3.18
%
2.67
%
2.88
%
nm = not meaningful
(1) Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments - Continued
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking
Quarter Ended
% Change
(in thousands)
Sep 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Seq.
Year
Net interest income
$
2,726
$
2,848
$
3,857
$
4,477
$
4,359
(4)
%
(37)
%
Provision for credit losses
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
30,293
41,367
62,505
83,388
98,703
(27)
%
(69)
%
Servicing
9,172
9,120
9,087
9,497
8,796
1
%
4
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,681)
(4,366)
(4,545)
(4,431)
(4,878)
7
%
(4)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(634)
(1,678)
(2,014)
(9,426)
(12,244)
(62)
%
(95)
%
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
188
176
316
229
216
7
%
(13)
%
Total non-interest income
34,338
44,619
65,349
79,257
90,593
(23)
%
(62)
%
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense
33,009
37,795
41,231
38,953
40,896
(13)
%
(19)
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
(3,680)
(970)
790
3,565
2,976
279
%
(224)
%
Total non-interest expense
29,329
36,825
42,021
42,518
43,872
(20)
%
(33)
%
Income before income taxes
7,735
10,642
27,185
41,216
51,080
(27)
%
(85)
%
Provision for income taxes
1,934
2,661
6,796
10,304
12,770
(27)
%
(85)
%
Net income
$
5,801
$
7,981
$
20,389
$
30,912
$
38,310
(27)
%
(85)
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
25
%
25
%
25
%
25
%
Efficiency Ratio
79
%
78
%
61
%
51
%
46
%
Total assets
$
472,371
$
564,783
$
506,911
$
796,362
$
784,964
(16)
%
(40)
%
Loans held for sale
$
352,466
$
429,052
$
376,481
$
688,079
$
683,960
(18)
%
(48)
%
Total deposits
$
397,459
$
332,777
$
461,494
$
422,189
$
567,285
19
%
(30)
%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
987,281
1,253,023
1,635,532
1,769,432
1,922,789
(21)
%
(49)
%
Gain on sale margin
3.07
%
3.30
%
3.82
%
4.71
%
5.13
%
Direct LHFS expense
$
19,958
$
25,459
$
31,151
$
33,210
$
35,678
(22)
%
(44)
%
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
2.02
%
2.03
%
1.90
%
1.88
%
1.86
%
MSR Statistics:
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
12,853,291
12,897,032
13,030,467
13,026,720
12,964,361
0
%
(1)
%
MSR, net
$
105,834
$
102,699
$
100,413
$
92,907
$
93,248
3
%
13
%
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
0.82
%
0.80
%
0.77
%
0.71
%
0.72
%
Key Rates, end of period:
10 year CMT
1.52
%
1.45
%
1.74
%
0.93
%
0.69
%
FHLMC 30 year fixed
3.01
%
2.98
%
3.18
%
2.67
%
2.88
%
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Core Banking
Mortgage Banking
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Nine Months Ended
% Change
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over Year
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Year over Year
Net interest income
$
676,837
$
636,566
6.33
%
$
9,431
$
11,046
(14.62)
%
(Recapture) provision for credit losses
(41,915)
204,832
(120.46)
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest income
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
—
—
nm
134,165
224,831
(40.33)
%
Servicing
—
—
nm
27,379
26,209
4.46
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
—
—
nm
(13,592)
(15,249)
(10.87)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
—
—
nm
(4,326)
(43,997)
(90.17)
%
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
4
190
(97.89)
%
—
—
nm
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net
(1,045)
942
(210.93)
%
—
—
nm
Gain (loss) on swap derivatives, net
8,698
(13,364)
(165.09)
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest income (excluding above items)
121,617
107,963
12.65
%
680
524
29.77
%
Total non-interest income
129,274
95,731
35.04
%
144,306
192,318
(24.96)
%
Non-interest expense
Goodwill Impairment
—
1,784,936
(100.00)
%
—
—
nm
Exit and disposal costs
9,741
1,864
422.59
%
—
—
nm
Non-interest expense (excluding above items)
438,969
437,863
0.25
%
112,035
110,112
1.75
%
Allocated expenses, net (1)
3,860
(7,992)
(148.30)
%
(3,860)
7,992
(148.30)
%
Total non-interest expense
452,570
2,216,671
(79.58)
%
108,175
118,104
(8.41)
%
Income (loss) before income taxes
395,456
(1,689,206)
(123.41)
%
45,562
85,260
(46.56)
%
Provision for income taxes
97,681
48,889
99.80
%
11,391
21,315
(46.56)
%
Net income (loss)
$
297,775
$
(1,738,095)
(117.13)
%
$
34,171
$
63,945
(46.56)
%
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
(3)
%
25
%
25
%
Efficiency Ratio
56
%
302
%
70
%
58
%
LHFS Production Statistics:
Closed loan volume for-sale
3,875,836
4,897,068
Gain on sale margin
3.46
%
4.59
%
Direct LHFS expense
$
76,568
$
93,780
Direct LHFS expenses as % of volume
1.98
%
1.92
%
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Represents the internal charge of centrally provided support services and other corporate overhead to the Mortgage Banking segment, partially offset by allocations from the Mortgage Banking segment to Core Banking for new portfolio loan originations and portfolio servicing costs.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. A reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measurement is provided on page 4.
