New Homeowners Insurance Marketing Products

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMR Research Corp. today announced development of a new series of products for targeted marketing of homeowners insurance in the U.S.

At SMR, we have compiled a unique list of every residential property in the United States. 106 million properties are included. The information in this database includes unique opportunities for insurance firms and brokers to identify market opportunities and target the best prospects.

"The mass advertising that now dominates auto insurance can't be cost-justified for homeowners policies," said Stuart A. Feldstein, SMR's president. "Carefully targeted marketing will work better."

SMR maintains public data on virtually all U.S. homes and commercial properties. The firm has created seven specialized marketing data files. Each is a subset of the 106 million residential homes in the nation. They include:

Identification of homeowners who, in the past, have shown a willingness to change financial product suppliers.

Model-driven scores for homeowners most likely to soon move, making it highly likely they will soon need a new policy.

For both homeowners and commercial policies, SMR has identified 6.5 million residences where home-based businesses exist, often insufficiently insured.

Identification of owners of multiple homes (7.8 million people).

Homes stratified by market value and age, each of which impacts premiums and claims. There are, for example, 4.6 million U.S. homes now valued at more than $1 million each.

The data are designed for direct marketing, for appending to insurers' existing databases, or for other marketing methods.

Jim Kasprzak, SMR's customer solutions director, heads up the new venture and can be reached at 908-852-7677 or at James.Kasprzak@SMRresearch.com

About SMR: Founded in 1984, SMR Research Corp. has been tracking U.S. financial markets and consumers for 37 years.

