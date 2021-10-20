Navitas (Nasdaq:NVTS) Next-Gen Semiconductor Growth Highlighted at China Renaissance Investor Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power integrated circuits, has announced its participation in the China Renaissance Investor Conference taking place on October 27th – 29th (China time).

Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading as NVTS on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

The China Renaissance Investor Conference offers Asia-based investors one-on-one and small-group conversations with senior executives of innovative US companies at the forefront of the technology sector.

The Navitas representatives will be Gene Sheridan, co-founder and CEO, Todd Glickman, interim CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations.

About China Renaissance

China Renaissance ("CR") is a leading financial institution that combines private placement advisory, M&A advisory, securities issuance & underwriting, securities sales & trading, investment management and other financial services. Providing one-stop financial services across mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, CR operates a competitive and unique international network that connects China's capital markets with the rest of the world, serving new economy entrepreneurs and investors globally.

China Renaissance has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with over 650 employees. As of December 31, 2020, China Renaissance had advised and invested on over 1,000 transactions worth over USD 1 trillion since its inception. As of June 30, 2021, the company's private equity funds had AUM over RMB 61 billion in new economy investments.

CR Securities (formerly known as "Huaxing Securities") is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with 10th Supplementary Agreement of "Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)". Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

