Enables Audacy to Enhance and Accelerate its Digital Platform and Provide Audio Streaming and Monetization Services to Customers

Audacy Announces Acquisition Of WideOrbit Digital Audio Streaming Technology And Operations Enables Audacy to Enhance and Accelerate its Digital Platform and Provide Audio Streaming and Monetization Services to Customers

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) today announced the acquisition of an exclusive, perpetual license to WideOrbit's digital audio streaming technology and the related assets and operations of WO Streaming. This acquisition gives Audacy control of its product roadmap to deliver enhanced consumer-facing streaming features for its 170 million monthly listeners.

(PRNewsfoto/Audacy)

"The WideOrbit digital audio tech business perfectly complements our organic investments to make Audacy's digital platform the top choice for listeners, clients and partners," said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy.

Audacy will operate WO Streaming under the name AmperWave. The entire WO Streaming team, led by John Morris, SVP Streaming, has joined Audacy.

WO Streaming, now AmperWave, is a leading cloud-based distribution and monetization platform for live and on-demand audio streams.

CONTACTS:

Ashok Sinha

Audacy

917-656-5800

Ashok.Sinha@Audacy.com



Meredith Tiger

Audacy

516-551-8511

Meredith.Tiger@Audacy.com



David Heim

Audacy

908-472-3927

David.Heim@Audacy.com

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audacy