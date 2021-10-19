Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe Names Julie Dodd and Kate Hastings as New Technology Operating Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced today that it has named new Operating Partners, Julie Dodd and Kate Hastings, in the Technology Group.

Ms. Dodd is an accomplished software executive with significant experience in rapidly scaling and optimizing all levels of operations across service, product, talent and finance. Ms. Dodd was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Ultimate Software, a high growth cloud-based HR application development company. During her thirteen-plus years at Ultimate, Ms. Dodd helped grow the business from $150 million to $1.5 billion in revenue before merging the business with Kronos during 2020 in a $22 billion deal.

Ms. Hastings is a seasoned technology executive, who previously worked at LinkedIn for over six years and most recently served as Vice President, Sales Productivity. At LinkedIn, she led a team of over 400 across customer insights, customer experience, sales learning & development and sales technology. Prior to LinkedIn, Ms. Hastings served as Managing Vice President at Gartner and Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Co.

Mike Donovan, WCAS Head of Technology and General Partner, said: "We are excited that Julie and Kate are joining our team as Operating Partners. They are talented executives, who will work closely with us to evaluate new investment opportunities and partner with our management teams to build leading technology companies. Julie and Kate's operating expertise will enable them to help drive value creation."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested $12.5 billion of equity in 107 technology companies through its 13 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has deep experience in acquiring founder-led businesses and corporate carve-outs. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

