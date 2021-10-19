UserZoom Appoints Sophie Chesters as First Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced that Sophie Chesters has joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Chesters will lead UserZoom through its next stage of rapid growth, continuing to raise brand awareness and market leadership.

Chesters brings over two decades of experience in strategic marketing, communications and revenue marketing, including several roles in the customer experience and digital analytics sectors. Prior to joining UserZoom, she was the SVP and CMO at Medallia, a leading experience management SaaS platform. Under her leadership, Medallia went through a successful IPO process, as she advised on key growth initiatives, leading to a multi billion valuation. Prior to Medallia, Chesters served in several marketing leadership roles at Google, including head of global marketing for Google Analytics.

"In today's world, exceptional digital experiences are no longer optional," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-CEO and Co-founder, UserZoom. "Delivering those experiences requires robust insights and a deep understanding of the end user. As we accelerate our momentum, I look forward to working closely with Sophie to maximize the value of our Experience Insights Management solution and ensure all business leaders understand the value of design and experience in driving growth."

"Coming from the experience and analytics industry, I've been incredibly impressed with UserZoom's growth, vision and alignment with customers," said Chesters. "Its pioneering platform fills a crucial gap in the market by delivering fast, rich insights at scale that fuel today's leading design innovators as they develop amazing experiences that drive critical business metrics including customer acquisition, engagement and loyalty. I look forward to working with this remarkable team and further cementing UserZoom as a trusted partner for companies looking to create the experiences of tomorrow."

