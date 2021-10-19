Skincare Brand Teams Up with Actress Sierra Capri to Give One Lucky Student the Opportunity at a #StIvesScholarship of up to $50,000 in Free Funds for Tuition & Books**

St. Ives® Launches Social Media Contest and New Solutions Product Line to Help Reduce College Students' Financial and Skin Stress

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As college students settle into their fall routines, the stressful reality of the costs associated with campus life may be starting to sink in. With nearly 75 percent of undergraduate students worried about personal finances*, it's no surprise that stress – whether financial or otherwise – can throw skin off balance and potentially lead to breakouts.

That's why St. Ives – in celebration of its new Solutions product line – wants to give one lucky student even less to stress about, offering the opportunity** to win up to $50,000 for free tuition and books for one year as well as a year's worth of St. Ives Solutions for glowing skin, no matter the semester. The new line includes two Acne Control products to help fight breakouts and two Clear Skin products to care for post-acne skin.

Enlisting the help of leading actress and recent college student Sierra Capri, St. Ives is inviting undergraduate students everywhere to share the good, clean, fun ways they de-stress for the opportunity to win. Capri announced the contest on her Instagram page through an in-feed video that spotlights the fun ways she combats stress.

"As a full-time student studying biology who was also juggling acting auditions, I remember the financial stress of college like it was yesterday," said Capri. "Many times, that stress would manifest as breakouts. I wish at the time I had a line like St. Ives Solutions – it's an easy, low-stress approach to caring for skin and keeping it in glowing condition."

To enter, undergrads can follow suit by creating their own version of Capri's video and tagging the brand (@stivesskin) while using the hashtags #StIvesScholarship and #Contest. While Capri includes St. Ives' new products in her video, contestants don't need to as purchase is not required for entry. Undergraduate students have until November 5th to complete and post their video to Instagram (main feed). To learn more about the contest, visit: unileversweepsrules.com/stivesscholarship.

In addition to helping St. Ives spread the word about the social media contest, Capri will also host an Instagram Live from her handle (exact date to follow), where she'll chat with fans and students on her self-care and stress management tips and tricks.

"We know the cost of college is an issue that can weigh on the minds of Gen Z," said Dawn Hedgepeth, Vice President of Skin Care at Unilever. Hedgepeth continued, "At St. Ives, we believe in infusing fun into one's daily routine to find ways to de-stress. We hope our new Solutions range – a collection of effective and affordable products – will help reduce the stress of skincare, especially when it comes to breakouts. We're also excited to offer one lucky student the opportunity** to win funds for free tuition and books to help alleviate some of that financial stress."

Understanding students have so much to balance without needing to worry about acne, St. Ives' approachable Solutions range includes the following products, which are available at select mass retailers, drugstores, grocery chains and online marketplaces at prices that won't break the bank:

St. Ives Solutions Acne Control Cleanser, SRP of $5.99 for 8 oz.

Made with salicylic acid to clear blemishes and help prevent new blackheads and whiteheads from forming

Made with 100% natural tea tree extract

Oil-free, paraben free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested

St. Ives Solutions Acne Control Spot Treatment, SRP of $6.99 for 0.75 oz

Speedy spot treatment starts working FAST to zap zits

Visibly reduces pimple size, redness, and swelling

Made with 100% natural tea tree extract

Dries clear for use on all skin tones

Made with maximum strength 2% salicylic acid treatment

St. Ives Solutions Clear Skin SPF Moisturizer, SRP of $6.99 for 3 oz.

A hydrating lightweight gel-cream ideal for all acne-prone skin

Applies sheer on all skin tones

Made with 100% natural tea tree extract

SPF 25 to help prevent sunburn

St. Ives Solutions Clear Skin Toner, SRP of $5.99 for 8.5 oz.

3-in-1 skin solution made with witch hazel and 100% natural tea tree extract

Removes dirt, oil and makeup and shrinks the appearance of pores

Bottle made with 100% recycled plastic

With vitamin B3 (niacinamide), brightens skin and helps to fade dark spots and provide even tone

For more information about St. Ives and its portfolio of skin and body products, visit www.stives.com .

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com .

