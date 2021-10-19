OroMarketplace Recognized in Leading Analyst Firm's 2021 Marketplace Development Platforms Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that OroMarketplace, their open source marketplace management platform built for B2B businesses, has been recognized as a Contender by Forrester, the leading global market research company, in The Forrester New Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2021 report.

The Forrester New Wave report, which identifies the 14 most significant providers in the emerging marketplace development platform category, recognizes OroMarketplace with on-par scores in the criteria of architecture, operations management, seller management, physical product catalog, digital service catalog, and vision.

The Forrester's report states, "Oro offers strong customer management and good architecture capabilities. Oro offers a native CRM module, which provides the capabilities for managing business accounts. Its architecture is modular by nature and adopted by a large community of PHP developers."

The report further notes that OroMarketplace "is the best fit for midmarket manufacturers providing one-stop shopping," and "Oro's e-commerce presence in midmarket and smaller enterprises that are working toward scale of sellers makes it well positioned to offer range extension to its ideal client profile." "Customers like the vendor's thought leadership in B2B marketplaces," the report states.

"Oro is committed to developing the most robust and feature-rich solution available for today's marketplace operators, and in our eyes, Forrester has recognized our industry-leading capabilities," says Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "We believe that OroMarketplace is the undisputed leader when it comes to supporting dynamic seller-buyer interactions, facilitating complex workflows, and helping operators to take their marketplaces to the next level. To us, this report validates our customer-centric strategy and our commitment to using best-of-breed open-source software to drive growth for B2C, B2B, and B2X marketplace players."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open source commerce applications: OroCommerce, OroCRM, OroPlatform, and OroMarketplace. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, chief executive officer; Dima Soroka, chief technology officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information, visit: https://oroinc.com/oromarketplace/

