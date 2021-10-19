HR Acuity Secures $47 Million Investment from K1 to Scale its Cloud Solutions for Employee Relations

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading HR case management and predictive insights software company, today announced a $47 million minority investment from K1 Investment Management ("K1"), a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies.

"The current social and political climate along with pandemic challenges have elevated employee relations as the new strategic imperative in the boardroom," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO at HR Acuity. "HR Acuity is mission-critical to helping businesses resolve workplace conflicts and build employee trust. In 2021, leveraging technology for managing sensitive and complex employee issues is no longer optional. We are excited to be partnering with the K1 team to meet this accelerated demand by scaling the business through investments in talent and product innovation."

HR Acuity is the only software solution purpose-built for employee relations matters to achieve consistency and improve outcomes. Global enterprises use HR Acuity to help employee relations teams identify, investigate and track employee issues. The analytics suite and proprietary benchmarking inform organizations with insights to protect their reputation and meet DE&I pledges. HR Acuity optimizes employee relations processes and strategies through its expert workflows, configurable templates, standardized best practices and deep domain expertise.

"LinkedIn's unique culture is grounded in our emphasis on creating the best possible experience for our over 16,000 employees globally," says Sari Laurila, Director, Global Employee Relations at LinkedIn. "More than ever it's important that we consider the right programs and tools, like HR Acuity's software, data and insights, to help us be more proactive in keeping employees engaged and supported regardless of where they're working."

"HR Acuity's mission resonates deeply with K1 as we seek to improve fairness and add transparency in resolving employee issues," said Taylor Beaupain, Managing Partner at K1. "We are thrilled to partner with Deb and the HR Acuity team to help them support organizations' commitments to effectively resolve disputes and build better workplaces."

In conjunction with the investment, Beaupain will join the board of directors alongside the company's existing investor, Growth Street Partners.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. HR Acuity counts major organizations such as LinkedIn, Qualcomm and Lyft among its enterprise customers. For more information, visit www.hracuity.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About K1

K1 is a global investment firm that builds category-leading enterprise software companies. K1 partners with strong management teams of high-growth technology businesses to help them achieve successful outcomes. With over 110 professionals, K1 and its operating affiliate, K1 Operations LLC, change industry landscapes with operationally-focused growth strategies designed to rapidly scale portfolio companies. Since inception of the firm, K1 has partnered with over 160 enterprise software companies including industry leaders such as Apttus, Buildium, Checkmarx, Clarizen, ControlUp, Emburse, FMG Suite, Granicus, IronScales, Litera Microsystems, Onit, Rave Mobile Safety, RFPIO, Smarsh, WorkForce Software and Zapproved. For more information, visit k1capital.com and follow on LinkedIn.

