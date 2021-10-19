Under its new parent brand, Mitchell, Genex and Coventry launch first edition of Enlytened, examining continuing impact of COVID-19 on innovation and technology

Enlyte Family of Companies Publish Inaugural Report Offering Trends and Predictions for Property & Casualty (P&C) and Collision Repair Industries Under its new parent brand, Mitchell, Genex and Coventry launch first edition of Enlytened, examining continuing impact of COVID-19 on innovation and technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte, the new parent brand unifying Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, today released its inaugural report Enlytened, offering meaningful visibility into data-driven trends in the property and casualty (P&C) and collision repair markets. This first edition highlights trends and predictions for the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the collision and casualty markets due to regulations and shifts in the way we work and live.

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management.

Almost two years after the pandemic era began, one of the only constants has been change – in consumer expectations, technology innovations, and the way businesses operate. Building on the Enlyte family of companies' vast expertise and data across the entire continuum, Enlytened's first issue shares insights on the lasting impacts these changes may have on the insurance and automotive industries.

Key themes include:

Top P&C industry claim trends – Employers continue to manage vaccine requirements; COVID-19-related claims continue to be reported as a part of both workers' compensation and auto claims; and mental health care takes center stage. Mitchell's Ed Olsen, Director of Claims Performance Consulting, and Ryan Mandell, Director of Claims Performance, discuss the effects of recent shifts along with claim patterns in workers' compensation, auto casualty and auto physical damage.

Biopsychosocial claims – Mental health is a top challenge faced by the workers' compensation industry, only accelerated by COVID-19. Anne Levins, Vice President, Product Strategy & Analytics, Coventry, offers tips to assist employees in finding the right providers, along with other strategies in managing biopsychosocial claims.

Technology adoption during and beyond COVID-19 – The pandemic has notably accelerated the pace of technology adoption. Mitchell's Rebecca Morgan, Vice President, Product Management, and Norman Tyrrell, Vice President, Product Management, share trends shaping the future of technology in the P&C industry.

Return-to-work and clinical trends - While COVID-19 has presented the workers' compensation industry with clear challenges in helping injured employees return to work, claims organizations need to navigate additional factors and hurdles to help restore lives. Ron Skrocki, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Development, Genex, outlines these factors, as well as strategies workers' compensation claims organizations should adopt to manage them.

Top pharmacy trends – While most of the workers' comp industry endured dramatic changes in 2020 due to the pandemic, pharmacy trends remained fairly consistent compared to 2019, with minor shifts in overall claim costs and utilization. Nikki Wilson, Pharm D./MBA, Director, Clinical Product, Mitchell, provides a detailed analysis of prescription activity trends in 2020 versus 2019.

Marijuana's effects on P&C claims - An overwhelming number of Americans support marijuana legalization, but how has this movement affected outcomes for the P&C industry, particularly in states that legalize the drug recreationally? Mitch Freeman, Pharm. D., Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Mitchell, takes a deeper dive to provide answers.

About Enlyte

Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The three businesses have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

SOURCE Enlyte