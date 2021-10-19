Promotion Demonstrates an Eye to The Future, Continued Commitment to the Mission of the Alzheimer's Association and Leadership for the Cause

Dr. Joanne Pike Named President of the Alzheimer's Association Promotion Demonstrates an Eye to The Future, Continued Commitment to the Mission of the Alzheimer's Association and Leadership for the Cause

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President and CEO, Harry Johns, announced the elevation of Joanne Pike, DrPH, as President of the Alzheimer's Association. Dr. Pike has been a leader at the Alzheimer's Association for 5 years, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing all aspects of the strategic plan and direct management of risk reduction, care and support, research, advocacy, concern and awareness, diversity, equity and inclusion, mission engagement and fundraising.

Joanne Pike, DrPH

"I am now even more confident in the future of our mission as I promote Dr. Joanne Pike to president of the Alzheimer's Association. Dr. Pike and I have collaborated extensively on current strategy implementation and future strategy planning. I have personally been driven, since 2005, by the opportunity to serve as both president and CEO of the Association, on behalf of the millions affected by Alzheimer's and all other dementia in America and worldwide. Appointing Dr. Pike is a crucial next step, as she and I, and certainly our board of directors, work together unwaveringly to advance our mission today and tomorrow."

Prior to joining the Association, Dr. Pike spent 13 years in leadership positions at the American Cancer Society and three years as the executive director of the Preventive Health Partnership, leading that collaboration between the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association, to prevent and promote early detection of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Dr. Pike's educational preparation includes a doctorate in public health leadership, focused on health policy and management, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her experience and education drive her steadfast commitment to continuing our investments and advances in research, health systems and public policy.

"The board unanimously endorses the decision by our CEO, Harry Johns, to name Dr. Joanne Pike as President of the Alzheimer's Association. Dr. Pike's record of success and vision for the advancement of our mission are crucial for the future of the cause," said, Brian Richardson, chair of the board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association. "With this decision, we look forward to building on our successes in advancing our mission with leadership continuity and innovation now and into the future."

As president, Dr. Pike will be responsible for all mission strategy and implementation. She will continue to report to Harry Johns, who will remain CEO of the Alzheimer's Association. "It is an honor to take on this new role for the Alzheimer's Association and the communities we serve. We have accomplished much together on behalf of people facing dementia and their caregivers, in care, support, research and more, but I regrettably know all too well that we have so much more to accomplish for everyone," said Joanne Pike, who will become Alzheimer's Association president on November 1.

"Along with deep appreciation for our advances so far, on behalf of our constituents, comes great determination to accomplish even more—for the 6 million people living with Alzheimer's, their 11 million unpaid caregivers, those affected by other dementia and the community of researchers and volunteers dedicated to solving these challenging issues."

Harry Johns will also continue as president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Impact Movement (AIM), a separately incorporated advocacy affiliate of the Alzheimer's Association.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's. For more information, visit alz.org .

Alzheimer's Association Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alzheimer's Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer’s Association