Comerica Bank Names Hassan Melhem External Affairs Manager-Southeast Michigan and National Middle Eastern American Business Development Manager

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it has named Hassan Melhem as External Affairs Manager-Southeast Michigan and National Middle Eastern American Business Development Manager supporting its ongoing commitment to building impactful relationships with Middle Eastern American business leaders, entrepreneurs and communities across all markets.

Melhem's responsibilities include coordinating community reinvestment and external affairs activities, and he will collaborate with Comerica's business resource groups, Chief Diversity Officer Nate Bennett, and Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr. on building external partnerships with Middle Eastern American nonprofit organizations across the bank's national footprint.

"Hassan's experience connecting people and businesses to valuable resources will help elevate our community engagements, investments and overall support," said Ashford, Jr. "He adds unique talents, knowledge, language and cultural awareness skills that further support our commitment to serve and meet the needs of diverse communities."

In Michigan, Melhem will work alongside External Affairs Manager Linda Nosegbe in metro Detroit to support and foster philanthropic partnerships, community investment activities and volunteerism, financial education, civic and community relations, and internal and external strategic planning.

"Cultivating relationships becomes vital in helping others thrive, and Comerica's dedication to building partnerships that improve communities exemplifies this," said Melhem. "As I am excited to join Comerica's team and to engage with and assist so many exceptional community leaders and organizations who critically support families, neighborhoods and businesses."

Fluent in both Arabic and English languages, Melhem brings over 13 years of experience to Comerica in procurement in the construction industry that has included both national and international projects.

Most recently, Melhem led the procurement efforts for the US Bridge Gordie Howe Project. Prior to this role, he served as a senior project buyer for ACCO Engineered Systems and negotiated commercial and national contract agreements with suppliers for Incon Infrastructure Contracting LLC in the Middle East.

Melhem is a graduate of Beirut Arab University in Lebanon and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration while majoring in banking, corporate, finance and securities law.

