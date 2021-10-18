Wuxi invites global talents to share "the most beautiful talent habitat"

WUXI, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Discover China Wuxi for wider dream!" From October 18 to 20, the 2021 Taihu Talent Summit will be held in Wuxi. More than a hundred global talents including Zhang Wenhong, Liu Xuezhi, Hu Run, etc., gathered in Wuxi. More than 6,000 talent projects and more than 900 "Hardcore Technology" achievements are exhibited here, according to Wuxi Municipal People's Government. Wuxi once again sends the strong voice of the age for talents.

Bai Changling, Director of the Wuxi Municipal Organization Department, said that the Taihu Talent Summit has been held for four consecutive years. As an important window for Wuxi, it is also a service platform that promotes international talents to join hands with Wuxi, serve high-level talents in employment and entrepreneurship, and negotiate the implementation of the results of industry-university-research cooperation.

Wuxi, located in the center of the Suzhou-Wuxi-Changzhou Metropolitan area, is the birthplace of Chinese Wu Culture, modern national industry and commerce, and modern township enterprises. It is also known as "Pearl of Taihu Lake". In 2020, the total economic volume of Wuxi has reached 1.237 billion yuan. With 0.05% of the country's land and 0.47% of the population, it created 1.2% of China's GDP.

In recent years, Wuxi has always placed talent-led development in an important strategic position, vigorously implemented the "Taihu Talent Plan", and made every effort to build a first-class domestic and internationally competitive talent development highland, through policy introduction, career gathering, service retention, etc. A series of hardcore actions have made every effort to create the "most beautiful talent habitat" from near and far.

This year Wuxi has introduced 77,000 outstanding university graduates and has a total of more than 1.91 million talents. Among them, there are 148,000 high-level talents and 17,100 overseas talents. Wuxi has been awarded as "China's Best City for Introducing Talents" for two consecutive years.

