Travel Leaders Network Brings Back EDGE Conference Live

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Leaders Network (TLN), one of the largest networks of travel agencies in North America, today kicked off its international conference, EDGE (Educate, Discover, Gather, Evolve) being held live and in-person for the first time since 2019. The network is welcoming travel advisors and partners to Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando from Monday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 21.

"It feels surreal but wonderful to gather again," said Roger Block, President of Travel Leaders Network. "EDGE is a treasured tradition to Travel Leaders Network and our members, and the energy is like no other. Travel advisors will find a tremendous number of great, actionable business ideas and inspiration, but they are also incredibly eager to see each other in person to renew and build connections."

EDGE will welcome 1,400 registered attendees to the conference, making it the largest live conference the company has had since the spring of 2019. To keep EDGE participants healthy, TLN has instituted a number of safety measures.

The conference will consist of daily General Sessions with company and supplier updates from the mainstage and over 100 workshops. New this year is the concept of a tiered learning system, with TLN members placed in a training track which allows them to get the education they need, whether they are a new travel advisor or the owner of a large, established agency.

EDGE's host, Universal Orlando Resort, will also welcome the attendees to a private party at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park on Monday night. Travel advisors will get to experience the unique and fun Universal product for themselves.

Travel Leaders Network will welcome Simon T. Bailey to the mainstage as EDGE's keynote speaker. Bailey has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry including serving as sales director for Disney Institute based at Walt Disney World Resort. He is known for his passion and purpose of unlocking people's brilliance in a way that ignites sustainable transformation.

"As we celebrate the recovery of travel at EDGE, we also celebrate the resilience of the travel advisor, and the way they have fought through the incredible challenges our industry has faced," commented Block. "The pandemic has taught us the incredible importance of travel and human connections. Being together with our fabulous partners, including our host, Universal Orlando, and each other, is something that has been sorely missed. EDGE will be a joyful reunion."

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com) assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travel Leaders Network is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

