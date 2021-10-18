Pendella partners with PrismHR to bring individual life and disability insurance to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level

Pendella-PrismHR Partnership Brings Important Financial Protection to Millions of Employees at Small-to-Medium-Sized Businesses Pendella partners with PrismHR to bring individual life and disability insurance to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level

FT. MYERS, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendella, a fast-growing technology company on a mission to take the bias out of life insurance, recently announced its partnership with PrismHR providing the company's white-label, individual life and disability insurance solution to HR service providers, their clients, and two million worksite employees located across the country.

Pendella Technologies Instant Life & Disability Insurance Technology

Through Pendella's AI-powered enterprise SaaS solution, employees can quickly and easily buy an individual life and disability insurance policy all within a browser in minutes. Pendella's digital end-to-end life insurance solution is available to worksite employees at any time, not just during open enrollment or the initial offering period.

Pendella provides:

An additional revenue stream for PrismHR HR service providers

An easy implementation process that requires no administrative costs or resources

Simple integration and instant decision in minutes. The use of artificial intelligence and big data empowers employees to shop and compare options from top-rated, national insurance providers

Full marketing support

"This new partnership with PrismHR brings us one step closer to achieving Pendella's mission of bringing individual life and disability insurance to all people," said Bob Gaydos, CEO of Pendella. "Together, we now offer greater protection and value to more than 2,000,000 people currently supported by PrismHR."

"When providing life and disability insurance, a precise and instant digital solution has become crucial for a great employee benefits experience, and Pendella brings this experience to employees," said Tim Pratte, President, HRO Business Unit at PrismHR. "Pendella has raised the standard with this one-of-a-kind solution that helps small businesses improve employee retention and morale."

About Pendella

Pendella is a technology company that exists to make the financial protection of individual life and disability insurance available to all people, regardless of age, health status, or income level. Pendella's full-stack, enterprise SaaS solution is powered by artificial intelligence and big data to automate underwriting and deliver a simple, intuitive, and delightful experience to thousands of people through partnerships with top-rated insurance carriers and distributors. White-label customization enables a seamless end-to-end experience. Instant life and disability insurance in minutes. No paperwork. No medical exams. Minimal-effort implementation. Visit www.Pendella.com/PEO , Follow @GetPendella , Join our team: Linkedin.com/company/Pendella

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pendella