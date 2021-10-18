Envision, the leader in funeral home marketing and sales, now offer funeral homes the GoodTrust Premium Plan with a free last will offering to generate leads and boost pre-need sales.

GoodTrust, Envision partner to boost funeral homes' pre-need sales with digital estate-planning solutions Envision, the leader in funeral home marketing and sales, now offer funeral homes the GoodTrust Premium Plan with a free last will offering to generate leads and boost pre-need sales.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) and Envision Strategic Partners (envisioncares.com) are excited to announce a new partnership that helps funeral homes attract and sell pre-need solutions by offering the GoodTrust free will creation tool at no cost . Further, funeral homes will now be able to help at-need families easily and securely take care of their digital legacy of their lost loved ones.

(From left to right: Spencer Larkin, CEO at Envision Strategic Partners, Rikard Steiber, CEO and Founder of GoodTrust, Erin Creger, National Sales Director at Envision Strategic Partners.)

"Only 33% of U.S. adults have a will today and even fewer have a proper funeral plan, so this is clearly a big problem as families suffer and important assets may not be passed on as intended," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. "No one knows what will happen to your digital accounts when we die, but we should all plan ahead."

The partnership offers all new and existing Envision clients, at no cost, the GoodTrust Premium Plan for 3 months with a free will-maker-tool and VIP service to take care of accounts like Facebook and LinkedIn after someone passes away.

GoodTrust also makes it possible for anyone to secure their online life with a digital vault. Users can also create their will for free in less than 15 minutes and share stories and memories like animated photos or Future Messages .

"We are excited to be partnering with GoodTrust to help our clients add a free will to their pre-need planning as well as managing their digital legacy. In today's connected world everyone needs a plan for their digital end-of-life," said West Foulger, COO and President of Business Development, Envision Strategic Partners.

Funeral homes will be able to activate this offer for their families starting Oct. 20 at the 2021 National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) International Convention and Expo in Nashville, TN.

About Envision Strategic Partners

Envision Strategic Partners are passionate about helping funeral homes and cemeteries grow their business through a proactive preneed marketing strategy. Envision Strategic Partners provides you with a wealth of tools to help facilitate the important and sometimes complex preplanning process. Our proven model not only provides peace of mind for your clients but helps steer each of them through the most selfless thing they can do for their loved ones that will be left behind.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. It allows anyone to manage memories and digital assets for the "afterlife," designate who should have access, and create innovative ways to connect the stories of the past with the future. GoodTrust also helps families who have lost someone take care of the deceased person's digital assets through memorialization, asset management or shutting down accounts. The GoodTrust will-creation tool is free and only takes 15 minutes.

