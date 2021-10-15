Recently retired Cargill CFO David Dines Joins Proterra Investment Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proterra Investment Partners today announced that David Dines will be joining the firm as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Dines is joining Proterra after retiring from Cargill in September following a long, varied and successful career, culminating as Cargill's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Dines has over 30 years of experience in agribusiness. He was named Chief Financial Officer of Cargill in December of 2018 and while CFO was responsible for economic strategy and forecasting, financial performance, capital deployment, and reporting of enterprise financials. He also oversaw the Treasury, Audit, Tax, FP&A and Accounting and Finance functions within the company, chaired Cargill's Financial Risk Committee and was also a member of both Cargill's Process, Data, and Technology Committee and Commodity Risk Committee. Prior Cargill experience included founder and President of Cargill Risk Management; leading Cargill Metals & Shipping; and leading the Cargill Energy, Transportation & Metals and Financial Services platforms. Working globally across the food, agricultural, financial and industrial sectors, Cargill is over 155 years old with 155,000 employees in 70 countries, and with revenues in excess of $130 billion is among the largest privately held companies in the world.

"We are thrilled to have David join the firm. His considerable experience, knowledge, and network will be incredibly valuable to our team as we navigate substantial growth across multiple strategies. David will be a member of the Investment Committee, Board member for portfolio companies, and sounding board and resource for strategic ideas," said Proterra Managing Partner Rich Gammill.

Mr. Dines commented, "I am very much looking forward to joining the Proterra team who I know well and respect for being industry leaders. I am excited to be part of where they want to take the business."

About Proterra:

Proterra Investment Partners is an alternative investment manager focused on private capital investments in the natural resources sectors of agriculture, food, and metals and mining with over $4 billion in assets under management. Proterra has offices in Minneapolis, London, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Shanghai, and Sydney.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Bennek

+16512698544

rbennek@proterrapartners.com

