EVENTI 2021: Evorich celebrates the 7th anniversary of the launch of the MLCI Business

LEWES, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years have been a time of great changes, both in the lives of many people and in business. Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions, some companies suffered losses, while others, on the contrary, found new opportunities for growth and development amid the financial crisis. One may say that the years 2020 and 2021 were quite revealing in many ways. The international marketing company Evorich was among those whose performance had significantly increased over the past year. At the moment, it has almost two million users worldwide, and more than 750 thousand of them are active partners.

Evorich Summit 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Evorich)

The mission of the company is to spread the philosophy of the New Economic Evolution of the World (NEEW), which is to be implemented by creating a holistic ecosystem. This ecosystem includes projects such as the financial-and-investment educational web-portal Academy of a Private Investor, the Swiss company UGPay Group AG, the international payment system Global Unit Pay, the cryptocurrency exchange UnitEx, the digital business platform uGain, the marketing company Evorich and others.

Andrey Khovratov, CEO of the Academy of a Private Investor, shared with us his opinion about this system, "What can we achieve by implementing the NEEW? First of all, it can help us stimulate our own economy. When people are co-owners of a particular brand or a producer, then by consuming the goods and services of that producer, they stimulate its development. People can choose what to invest in. Furthermore, each person can participate in projects created under the umbrella of NEEW. I believe that the New Economic Evolution of the World is actually already working in different territories and in different economic systems."

On October 19, Evorich will celebrate the 7th anniversary of the launch of the MLCI Business (Multilevel Crowdinvesting) at a massive event – EVENTI 2021. Traditionally, the anniversary celebration is an occasion to take stock and announce the performance results over the past year. The event will take place in Dubai and will bring together over 500 participants from all over the world. The guests are in for an intensive agenda: training sessions, speeches and testimonials, awarding of Leaders and business networking.

At the celebration attendees will hear the names of the Leaders who have shown rapid growth and impressive teamwork over the past year. According to Andrey Khovratov, "The uniqueness of EVENTI 2021 is that the MLCI Business turns seven years old – this is the period when the new brand of leaders is shaped. Our leaders must be experts not only in multilevel marketing but also in investing. Thanks to this business, a new class of entrepreneurs will emerge in the next 10-20 years: multimillionaires and billionaires."

EVENTI 2021 will become an outstanding event for the entire business community, and even more so for Evorich partners, and the awarded leaders will become living examples for all members of the company.

