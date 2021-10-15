BancorpSouth Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

TUPELO, Miss., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) (the Company) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the third quarter of 2021 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million , or $0.65 per diluted common share, and net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $73.3 million , or $0.68 per diluted common share.

Generated $90.1 million in pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.

Generated organic total deposit and customer repo growth of $722.2 million for the quarter, or 12.2 percent on an annualized basis, and total organic net loan growth of approximately $121.6 million , or 3.3 percent on an annualized basis, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) activity.

Fee income businesses continue to perform at a high level as mortgage origination volume totaled $788.9 million for the quarter while insurance commission revenue grew over 9 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Continued stability in credit quality metrics including net recoveries of $2.1 million for the quarter; recorded negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter.

Repurchased 1,742,474 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $28.69 per share.

Maintained strong regulatory capital metrics; estimated total risk-based capital of 14.27 percent at September 30, 2021 compared to 14.50 percent at June 30, 2021 .

Recorded a charge of $2.4 million in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 715 "Compensation – Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement payments that have occurred in 2021.

Recently received shareholder and regulatory approval to complete merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A ., which is expected to close effective October 29, 2021 , and create an approximately $48 billion institution on a pro forma basis that will be the 6th largest bank headquartered in the Company's nine-state footprint.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect many key successes despite certain continued industry headwinds, particularly related to the net interest margin dynamics," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While our back office and support teams have been focused on preparing for the closing and operational integration of the Cadence transaction, our customer facing teammates are continuing to generate growth. We reported deposit and customer repo growth of over $722 million for the quarter while net organic loan growth totaled approximately $122 million, which marks the second consecutive quarter of net organic loan growth. We are obviously pleased to see continued economic stability across our footprint as well as improved loan demand. We are also proud of the results reported by our fee income businesses. Our mortgage team generated $789 million in production volume for the quarter while our insurance commission revenue totaled $35.8 million, representing growth of just over nine percent compared to the third quarter of 2020."

"As we look at other highlights for the quarter, our credit quality metrics continue to remain very strong. We had a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million for the quarter, which was driven by net recoveries of $2.1 million for the quarter combined with stability in our other credit quality metrics. From a capital management standpoint, we were active in our share repurchase program as we repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of common stock during the third quarter, which is the first activity in our repurchase program since prior to the pandemic. We still have approximately 4.3 million shares available for repurchase this year under our authorized repurchase plan."

Earnings Summary

The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $71.5 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Company reported net operating income available to common shareholders – excluding MSR – of $73.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $71.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $90.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company reported PPNR of $90.1 million, or 1.29 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $111.0 million, or 1.89 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020 and $119.9 million, or 1.80 percent of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.2 percent from $175.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 0.7 percent from $180.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.86 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 3.31 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.99 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.46 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.54 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.43 percent for the second quarter of 2021, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.15 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 3.77 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 3.31 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 2.81 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 3.23 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.94 percent for the second quarter of 2021, while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.38 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 4.44 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 4.35 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 included approximately $1.0 million of accelerated PPP fee income recognition resulting from the payoff of loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration (SBA) during the quarter. The average cost of deposits was 0.24 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared with 0.44 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.27 percent for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, decreased $12.8 million during the third quarter of 2021 while deposits and customer repos increased $722.2 million. Forgiveness payments were received on PPP loans during the quarter totaling approximately $135.0 million. Excluding the impact of PPP activity, total organic loan growth totaled approximately $121.6 million, or 3.3 percent annualized compared to June 30, 2021. There were no acquisitions closed during the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 reflect a negative provision for credit losses of $7.0 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $16.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a provision for credit losses of $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The negative provision for credit losses recorded during the third quarter of 2021 is primarily attributed to improvement in overall credit quality and a reduction in the level of classified loan balances. Net recoveries for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.1 million, or 0.05 percent of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and net recoveries of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses was $260.3 million, or 1.74 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2021, compared with $250.6 million, or 1.64 percent of net loans and leases, at September 30, 2020, and $265.7 million, or 1.77 percent of net loans and leases, at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses coverage, excluding the impact of PPP loans, was 1.74 percent of net loans and leases at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.78 percent at September 30, 2020 and 1.79 percent at June 30, 2021.

Total non-performing assets were $100.3 million, or 0.36 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2021, compared with $157.3 million, or 0.67 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020, and $101.8 million, or 0.37 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. Other real estate owned was $16.5 million at September 30, 2021, compared with $6.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $17.3 million at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $84.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $89.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. These results include a positive mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a negative MSR valuation adjustment of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2021 was $788.9 million, compared with $937.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $906.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Home purchase money volume was $511.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $568.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $619.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Of the total mortgage origination volume for the third quarter of 2021, $257.8 million was portfolio loans, compared with $218.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $344.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Credit card, debit card, and merchant fee revenue was $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. Deposit service charge revenue was $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $8.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Wealth management revenue was $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Insurance commission revenue was $35.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $32.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Other noninterest revenue was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, second quarter 2021 results included a $21.6 million gain on the sale of PPP loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $179.9 million, compared with $154.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $174.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $113.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $104.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $108.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Occupancy expense was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Other noninterest expense was $43.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $46.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Merger-related expense, which is included as a component of other noninterest expense, was $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with merger-related expense of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 included a charge of $2.4 million in accordance with ASC 715 "Compensation – Retirement Benefits" to reflect the settlement accounting impact of elevated lump sum retirement pension payouts in 2021.

Capital Management

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 10.77 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 11.81 percent at September 30, 2020 and 11.12 percent at June 30, 2021. The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 6.82 percent at September 30, 2021, compared with 7.56 percent at September 30, 2020 and 7.11 percent at June 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1,742,474 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $28.69 pursuant to its share repurchase program. The Company has 4,257,526 shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization, which will expire on December 31, 2021.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2021 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework as well as the interagency final rule published on September 30, 2020 entitled "Revised Transition of the Current Expected Credit Losses Methodology for Allowances". The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at September 30, 2021, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.63 percent and total risk-based capital of 14.27 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "As we move into the fourth quarter, our team is looking forward to the opportunity to finish the year strong. With PPP being mostly behind us, the renewed focus of our bankers on getting out and taking care of customers is evident in our loan and deposit growth success. The economies across our footprint are open and performing quite well with minimal lingering impact from the pandemic. Our mortgage team continues to produce at strong levels despite the expected headwinds on refinance activity while our insurance team is winning new customers and taking advantage of a firmer premium market. Finally, we recently received shareholder and regulatory approval to complete our merger with Cadence and we look forward to the opportunity to close the transaction before the end of this month. The optimism around our Company regarding the impact the transaction will have for our teammates, customers, communities, and shareholders is at an all-time high."

TRANSACTIONS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement (the Cadence Merger Agreement) with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as Cadence), pursuant to which Cadence will be merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Cadence operates 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of September 30, 2021, Cadence collectively reported total assets of $19.8 billion, total loans of $11.5 billion and total deposits of $17.1 billion. Under the terms of the Cadence Merger Agreement, each Cadence shareholder will receive 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they hold. In addition, Cadence will pay a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on April 12, 2021. The Cadence Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors and shareholders of the Company and Cadence. The Company recently received all required regulatory approvals to complete the merger with Cadence. Subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions, the Cadence Merger is expected to close effective October 29, 2021, although the Company can provide no assurance that the Cadence Merger will close on that date. The target closing date of October 29, 2021 has been accelerated from the previously announced date of October 31, 2021. The Company will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CADE on that date.

FNS Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with FNS Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of FNB Bank, (collectively referred to as FNS), pursuant to which FNS was merged with and into the Company. FNS operated 17 full-service banking offices in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The merger expanded the Company's presence in Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties in Alabama and the Chattanooga, Tennessee-Georgia and Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, FNS collectively reported total assets of $826.6 million, total loans of $464.7 million and total deposits of $720.7 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 2,975,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $18.0 million in cash for all outstanding shares of FNS. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

National United Bancshares, Inc.

On May 1, 2021, the Company completed the merger with National United Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of National United, (collectively referred to as National United), pursuant to which National United was merged with and into the Company. National United operated 6 full-service banking offices in the Killeen-Temple, Texas; Waco, Texas; and Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas metropolitan statistical areas. As of May 1, 2021, National United collectively reported total assets of $817.3 million, total loans of $434.6 million and total deposits of $742.9 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,110,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $33.25 million in cash for all outstanding shares of National United. For more information regarding this transaction, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on May 3, 2021. The purchase accounting for this transaction is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 24 of this news release.

Statement Regarding Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company prioritizes the health and safety of its teammates and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Company remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, challenging expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. Lastly, as a SBA Preferred Lender, the Company participated in the SBA's PPP for the betterment of its customers and the communities that it serves.

In the presentation that accompanies this news release and in its earnings conference call, the Company has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant of the COVID-19 virus) on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding negative pressure on its net interest margin and loan demand. Although the Company believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.

If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Company's statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Company's actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations and the trading prices of its capital stock may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Company cannot reasonably forecast.

Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying presentation and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Company's business in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on October 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing www.bancorpsouth.investorroom.com/webcasts. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, with approximately $28 billion in assets. BancorpSouth operates approximately 315 full service branch locations as well as additional mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, including an insurance location in Illinois. BancorpSouth is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. To learn more, visit our Community Commitment page at www.bancorpsouth.com. Like us on Facebook; follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @MyBXS; or connect with us through LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "aspire," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "goal," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "project," "projection," "predict," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "target," "will," and "would," or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant of the COVID-19 virus) on the Company's business; the Company's: assets; business; cash flows; financial condition; liquidity; prospects; results of operations; deposit and customer repo growth; interest and fee-based revenue; capital resources; capital metrics; efficiency ratio; valuation of mortgage servicing rights; net income; net interest revenue; non-interest revenue; net interest margin; interest expense; non-interest expense; earnings per share; interest rate sensitivity; interest rate risk; balance sheet and liquidity management; off-balance sheet arrangements; fair value determinations; asset quality; credit quality; credit losses; provision and allowance for credit losses, impairments, charge-offs, recoveries and changes in loan volumes; investment securities portfolio yields and values; ability to manage the impact of pandemics, natural disasters and other force majeure events; adoption and use of critical accounting policies; adoption and implementation of new accounting standards and their effect on the Company's financial results and the Company's financial reporting; utilization of non-GAAP financial metrics; declaration and payment of dividends; ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; mortgage origination volume; mortgage servicing and production revenue; insurance commission revenue; implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives; ability to successfully litigate, resolve or otherwise dispense with threatened, pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; ability to successfully complete pending or future acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic growth opportunities and initiatives; ability to successfully obtain regulatory approval for acquisitions and other growth initiatives; ability to successfully integrate and manage acquisitions; opportunities and efforts to grow market share; reputation; ability to compete with other financial institutions; ability to recruit and retain key employees and personnel; access to capital markets; availability of capital; investments in the securities of other financial institutions; and ability to operate the Company's regulatory compliance programs in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans; the ability to grow additional interest and fee income or to control noninterest expense; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Company's net interest margin; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the "Economic Aid Act") and any related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements and other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation and governmental, administrative and investigatory matters (including litigation or actions arising from the Company's participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan programs authorized by the CARES Act and the Economic Aid Act); the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic, and the effect of actions taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the Company's employees, the Company's customers, the global economy and the financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the current expected credit loss methodology on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Cadence Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the possibility that the Cadence Merger will not close when expected or at all because required approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the Cadence Merger; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the Cadence Merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and Cadence do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the Cadence Merger that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the Cadence Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the Cadence Merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Cadence Merger; the Company and Cadence's success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Earnings Summary:













Interest revenue $ 199,511 $ 199,129 $ 192,783 $ 199,287 $ 200,670 $ 591,423 $ 600,206 Interest expense 17,967 18,947 19,994 22,351 24,739 56,908 86,175 Net interest revenue 181,544 180,182 172,789 176,936 175,931 534,515 514,031 Provision for credit losses (7,000) 11,500 - 5,794 16,000 4,500 83,250 Net interest revenue, after provision













for credit losses 188,544 168,682 172,789 171,142 159,931 530,015 430,781 Noninterest revenue 84,420 101,943 87,936 78,826 89,924 274,299 257,678 Noninterest expense 179,889 173,984 155,823 167,117 154,505 509,696 483,765 Income before income taxes 93,075 96,641 104,902 82,851 95,350 294,618 204,694 Income tax expense 20,350 21,102 23,347 14,046 21,525 64,799 45,448 Net income $ 72,725 $ 75,539 $ 81,555 $ 68,805 $ 73,825 $ 229,819 $ 159,246 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 7,116 7,116 Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,353 $ 73,167 $ 79,183 $ 66,433 $ 71,453 $ 222,703 $ 152,130















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422 $ 28,060,496 $ 23,555,422 Total earning assets 25,572,354 25,129,873 23,542,657 21,792,725 21,340,371 25,572,354 21,340,371 Total securities 10,053,372 9,084,111 7,640,268 6,231,006 5,659,785 10,053,372 5,659,785 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,991,245 15,004,039 15,038,808 15,022,479 15,327,735 14,991,245 15,327,735 Allowance for credit losses 260,276 265,720 241,117 244,422 250,624 260,276 250,624 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,426,266 1,646,031 1,023,252 1,160,267 1,320,671 1,426,266 1,320,671 Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans (included in loans and leases above) 32,771 167,144 1,146,000 975,421 1,212,246 32,771 1,212,246 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 9,863 13,037 10,069 13,886 16,198 9,863 16,198 Total deposits 23,538,711 22,838,486 21,173,186 19,846,441 19,412,979 23,538,711 19,412,979 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 24,243,834 23,521,621 21,833,671 20,484,156 20,024,434 24,243,834 20,024,434 Long-term debt 4,082 4,189 4,295 4,402 4,508 4,082 4,508 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,776 307,601 297,425 297,250 297,074 307,776 297,074 Total shareholders' equity 3,023,257 3,069,574 2,825,198 2,822,477 2,782,539 3,023,257 2,782,539 Common shareholders' equity 2,856,264 2,902,581 2,658,205 2,655,484 2,615,546 2,856,264 2,615,546















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877 $ 26,287,396 $ 22,408,734 Total earning assets 25,220,602 24,211,759 22,346,075 21,497,938 21,241,896 23,936,675 20,320,121 Total securities 9,539,814 8,067,109 6,606,027 5,820,425 5,309,982 8,081,730 4,738,392 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 14,915,728 15,470,539 15,029,076 15,219,402 15,369,684 15,138,032 14,905,435 PPP loans (included in loans and leases above) 73,783 973,036 1,062,423 1,139,959 1,207,097 699,459 729,126 Total deposits 23,162,450 22,385,883 20,472,080 19,600,863 19,258,930 22,016,659 18,210,053 Total deposits and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 23,914,986 23,092,969 21,123,774 20,272,881 19,940,330 22,720,800 18,832,679 Long-term debt 4,168 4,714 4,378 4,488 4,592 4,419 4,697 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,671 304,056 297,318 297,145 296,969 303,053 296,794 Total shareholders' equity 3,058,307 2,954,834 2,813,001 2,774,589 2,729,870 2,942,946 2,709,077 Common shareholders' equity 2,891,314 2,787,841 2,646,008 2,607,596 2,562,877 2,775,952 2,542,075















Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans and leases $ 59,622 $ 61,664 $ 73,142 $ 96,378 $ 122,108 $ 59,622 $ 122,108 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 17,012 15,386 21,208 14,320 17,641 17,012 17,641 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 7,165 7,368 6,971 10,475 11,154 7,165 11,154 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 83,799 84,418 101,321 121,173 150,903 83,799 150,903 Other real estate owned 16,515 17,333 9,351 11,395 6,397 16,515 6,397 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 100,314 $ 101,751 $ 110,672 $ 132,568 $ 157,300 $ 100,314 $ 157,300















Financial Ratios and Other Data:













Return on average assets 1.04% 1.14% 1.35% 1.16% 1.26% 1.17% 0.95% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.09% 1.40% 1.28% 1.23% 1.26% 1.25% 1.03% Return on average shareholders' equity 9.43% 10.25% 11.76% 9.87% 10.76% 10.44% 7.85% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 9.82% 12.62% 11.13% 10.49% 10.72% 11.17% 8.56% Return on average common shareholders' equity 9.65% 10.53% 12.14% 10.14% 11.09% 10.73% 7.99% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.06% 13.04% 11.47% 10.80% 11.05% 11.50% 8.75% Return on average tangible equity* 14.10% 15.21% 17.35% 14.66% 16.08% 15.50% 11.79% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR* 14.68% 18.73% 16.42% 15.58% 16.03% 16.59% 12.85% Return on average tangible common equity* 14.85% 16.08% 18.46% 15.54% 17.13% 16.40% 12.41% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR* 15.48% 19.92% 17.44% 16.56% 17.08% 17.59% 13.58% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets* 1.29% 1.80% 1.64% 1.59% 1.89% 1.57% 1.82% Noninterest income to average assets 1.21% 1.53% 1.45% 1.33% 1.53% 1.40% 1.54% Noninterest expense to average assets 2.58% 2.62% 2.57% 2.81% 2.64% 2.59% 2.88% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 2.86% 2.99% 3.15% 3.29% 3.31% 2.99% 3.39% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion













on acquired loans and leases 2.81% 2.94% 3.08% 3.24% 3.23% 2.94% 3.33% Net interest rate spread 2.72% 2.83% 2.97% 3.07% 3.06% 2.83% 3.12% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 67.52% 61.55% 59.64% 65.16% 57.98% 62.90% 62.52% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 65.79% 57.66% 60.74% 62.87% 58.03% 61.31% 60.83% Loan/deposit ratio 63.69% 65.70% 71.03% 75.69% 78.96% 63.69% 78.96% Price to earnings multiple (close) 10.79 10.08 12.07 12.88 9.18 10.79 9.18 Market value to common book value 111.41% 106.01% 125.39% 105.98% 75.99% 111.41% 75.99% Market value to common book value (avg) 104.34% 113.49% 119.10% 97.56% 83.75% 111.00% 90.07% Market value to common tangible book value 172.40% 162.77% 190.14% 161.00% 116.01% 172.40% 116.01% Market value to common tangible book value (avg) 161.46% 174.26% 180.60% 148.21% 127.86% 171.77% 137.50% Employee FTE 4,770 4,835 4,546 4,596 4,691 4,770 4,691















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

































Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Year to Date Year to Date

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Credit Quality Ratios:













Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.05%) (0.05%) 0.09% 0.29% 0.04% 0.00% 0.15% Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.19%) 0.30% 0.00% 0.15% 0.42% 0.04% 0.75% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 1.74% 1.77% 1.60% 1.63% 1.64% 1.74% 1.64% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding PPP loans 1.74% 1.79% 1.74% 1.74% 1.78% 1.74% 1.78% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 310.60% 314.77% 237.97% 201.71% 166.08% 310.60% 166.08% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 259.46% 261.15% 217.87% 184.37% 159.33% 259.46% 159.33% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.56% 0.56% 0.67% 0.81% 0.98% 0.56% 0.98% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases, excluding













acquired loans and leases 0.50% 0.49% 0.54% 0.62% 0.74% 0.50% 0.74% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36% 0.37% 0.43% 0.55% 0.67% 0.36% 0.67% Non-performing assets to total assets, excluding acquired loans and leases 0.31% 0.31% 0.34% 0.42% 0.49% 0.31% 0.49%































Equity Ratios:













Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.77% 11.12% 10.95% 11.72% 11.81% 10.77% 11.81% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.18% 10.51% 10.30% 11.03% 11.10% 10.18% 11.10% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 7.44% 7.73% 7.71% 8.26% 8.30% 7.44% 8.30% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 7.45% 7.78% 8.08% 8.63% 8.77% 7.45% 8.77% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 6.82% 7.11% 7.04% 7.54% 7.56% 6.82% 7.56% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans* 6.83% 7.15% 7.38% 7.87% 7.99% 6.83% 7.99%















Capital Adequacy:













Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.73% 10.89% 10.97% 10.74% 10.64% 10.73% 10.64% Tier 1 capital 11.63% 11.80% 11.95% 11.74% 11.65% 11.63% 11.65% Total capital 14.27% 14.50% 14.65% 14.48% 14.20% 14.27% 14.20% Tier 1 leverage capital 8.13% 8.25% 8.59% 8.67% 8.59% 8.13% 8.59% Estimated for current quarter





























Common Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 2.11 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.69 0.77 0.65 0.69 2.11 1.47 Operating earnings per share* 0.69 0.84 0.78 0.69 0.70 2.31 1.51 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.68 0.86 0.73 0.69 0.69 2.26 1.61 Cash dividends per share 0.200 0.190 0.190 0.190 0.185 0.580 0.555 Book value per share 26.73 26.72 25.90 25.89 25.50 26.73 25.50 Tangible book value per share* 17.27 17.41 17.08 17.04 16.71 17.27 16.71 Market value per share (last) 29.78 28.33 32.48 27.44 19.38 29.78 19.38 Market value per share (high) 30.55 33.18 35.59 28.54 24.29 35.59 31.61 Market value per share (low) 24.87 27.59 26.95 18.77 18.11 24.87 17.21 Market value per share (avg) 27.89 30.33 30.85 25.26 21.36 29.67 22.97 Dividend payout ratio 30.71% 27.43% 24.62% 29.34% 26.56% 27.46% 37.64% Total shares outstanding 106,853,316 108,614,595 102,624,818 102,561,480 102,558,459 106,853,316 102,558,459 Average shares outstanding - basic 108,028,577 105,626,612 102,622,111 102,569,547 102,564,466 105,425,767 103,174,106 Average shares outstanding - diluted 108,250,102 105,838,056 102,711,584 102,817,409 102,839,749 105,599,914 103,466,957































Yield/Rate:













(Taxable equivalent basis)













Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 4.46% 4.43% 4.53% 4.55% 4.54% 4.47% 4.70% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.38% 4.35% 4.43% 4.49% 4.44% 4.39% 4.62% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding













net accretion on acquired loans and leases - excluding PPP loans 4.36% 4.39% 4.49% 4.53% 4.55% 4.42% 4.72% PPP loans 8.79% 3.80% 3.69% 3.99% 3.11% 3.92% 2.84% Available-for-sale securities:













Taxable 1.20% 1.21% 1.32% 1.53% 1.64% 1.24% 1.85% Tax-exempt 2.88% 2.77% 3.52% 3.40% 3.67% 3.04% 3.97% Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments 0.20% 0.16% 0.11% 0.13% 0.19% 0.16% 0.47% Total interest earning assets and revenue 3.15% 3.31% 3.51% 3.70% 3.77% 3.31% 3.96% Deposits 0.24% 0.27% 0.33% 0.38% 0.44% 0.28% 0.53% Demand - interest bearing 0.31% 0.34% 0.40% 0.47% 0.53% 0.35% 0.66% Savings 0.09% 0.09% 0.11% 0.15% 0.18% 0.10% 0.20% Other time 0.91% 1.00% 1.14% 1.28% 1.41% 1.02% 1.53% Total interest bearing deposits 0.36% 0.41% 0.48% 0.57% 0.65% 0.41% 0.77% Short-term borrowings 0.10% 0.12% 0.13% 0.26% 0.25% 0.12% 0.63% Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 0.35% 0.40% 0.46% 0.55% 0.63% 0.40% 0.76% Junior subordinated debt 4.47% 4.47% 4.46% 4.05% 4.24% 4.46% 4.44% Long-term debt 4.81% 4.46% 4.88% 4.84% 4.85% 4.71% 4.87% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.43% 0.47% 0.54% 0.63% 0.71% 0.48% 0.84% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 66.04% 66.24% 66.87% 65.99% 65.61% 66.36% 67.58% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 446 $ 550 $ 569 $ 709 $ 618 $ 1,564 $ 2,057















*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 and 25.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 301,246 $ 331,873 $ 263,289 $ 284,095 $ 306,164 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 150,778 629,390 336,253 133,273 39,782 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 10,053,372 9,084,111 7,640,268 6,231,006 5,659,785 Loans and leases* 15,011,588 15,023,228 15,056,559 15,039,239 15,344,006 Less: Unearned income 20,343 19,189 17,751 16,760 16,271 Allowance for credit losses 260,276 265,720 241,117 244,422 250,624 Net loans and leases 14,730,969 14,738,319 14,797,691 14,778,057 15,077,111 Loans held for sale 342,871 403,046 518,352 397,076 304,215 Premises and equipment, net 533,999 533,276 508,508 508,147 508,149 Accrued interest receivable 97,630 98,575 106,355 106,318 110,185 Goodwill 958,304 957,474 851,612 851,612 847,531 Other identifiable intangibles 52,235 54,659 53,581 55,899 54,757 Bank owned life insurance 359,740 355,660 335,707 333,264 331,799 Other real estate owned 16,515 17,333 9,351 11,395 6,397 Other assets 462,837 408,649 381,530 391,052 309,547 Total Assets $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 7,700,216 $ 7,619,308 $ 6,990,880 $ 6,341,457 $ 6,336,792 Interest bearing 10,285,371 9,671,662 9,067,373 8,524,010 8,170,402 Savings 3,054,756 2,939,958 2,678,276 2,452,059 2,325,980 Other time 2,498,368 2,607,558 2,436,657 2,528,915 2,579,805 Total deposits 23,538,711 22,838,486 21,173,186 19,846,441 19,412,979 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 705,123 683,135 660,485 637,715 611,455 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing - - - - 95,217 Accrued interest payable 11,334 8,718 11,879 10,885 15,286 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,776 307,601 297,425 297,250 297,074 Long-term debt 4,082 4,189 4,295 4,402 4,508 Other liabilities 470,213 700,662 830,029 462,024 336,364 Total Liabilities 25,037,239 24,542,791 22,977,299 21,258,717 20,772,883 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 267,133 271,536 256,562 256,404 256,396 Capital surplus 688,637 730,294 563,481 565,187 565,635 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (82,627) (34,575) (43,459) 11,923 18,490 Retained earnings 1,983,121 1,935,326 1,881,621 1,821,970 1,775,025 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,023,257 3,069,574 2,825,198 2,822,477 2,782,539 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 28,060,496 $ 27,612,365 $ 25,802,497 $ 24,081,194 $ 23,555,422



*Includes $32.8 million, $167.1 million, $1.146 billion, $975.4 million and $1.212 billion in PPP loans at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 288,199 $ 365,647 $ 261,519 $ 247,799 $ 232,421 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 495,982 302,845 412,313 171,650 257,057 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 9,539,814 8,067,109 6,606,027 5,820,425 5,309,982 Loans and leases* 14,935,392 15,488,980 15,045,837 15,235,827 15,386,721 Less: Unearned income 19,664 18,441 16,761 16,425 17,037 Allowance for credit losses 264,067 245,095 242,935 247,049 236,536 Net loans and leases 14,651,661 15,225,444 14,786,141 14,972,353 15,133,148 Loans held for sale 242,422 361,999 289,755 277,600 296,352 Premises and equipment, net 534,071 526,960 508,551 508,053 507,190 Accrued interest receivable 93,248 100,357 102,190 105,513 104,435 Goodwill 957,899 910,448 851,612 852,472 847,744 Other identifiable intangibles 53,567 52,564 54,876 54,858 56,045 Bank owned life insurance 357,429 348,378 333,837 332,543 330,642 Other real estate owned 16,939 12,293 11,043 14,872 7,754 Other assets 385,354 392,252 327,696 302,365 236,107 Total Assets $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 7,579,513 $ 7,367,832 $ 6,484,703 $ 6,391,006 $ 6,340,942 Interest bearing 10,027,346 9,598,550 8,956,420 8,268,528 8,022,755 Savings 3,001,406 2,851,113 2,550,095 2,386,034 2,280,860 Other time 2,554,185 2,568,388 2,480,862 2,555,295 2,614,373 Total deposits 23,162,450 22,385,883 20,472,080 19,600,863 19,258,930 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 752,536 707,086 651,694 672,018 681,400 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 8,706 3,901 1,500 3,893 36,696 Accrued interest payable 10,801 11,169 11,607 14,175 15,589 Junior subordinated debt securities 307,671 304,056 297,318 297,145 296,969 Long-term debt 4,168 4,714 4,378 4,488 4,592 Other liabilities 311,946 294,653 293,982 293,332 294,831 Total Liabilities 24,558,278 23,711,462 21,732,559 20,885,914 20,589,007 Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 270,098 266,676 256,536 256,422 256,412 Capital surplus 717,022 674,949 563,529 568,343 563,267 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (35,408) (30,614) (5,090) 12,432 24,758 Retained earnings 1,939,602 1,876,830 1,831,033 1,770,399 1,718,440 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,058,307 2,954,834 2,813,001 2,774,589 2,729,870 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 27,616,585 $ 26,666,296 $ 24,545,560 $ 23,660,503 $ 23,318,877



*Includes $73.8 million, $973.0 million, $1.062 billion, $1.140 billion and $1.207 billion in PPP loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Sep-21

Sep-20 INTEREST REVENUE:

























Loans and leases $ 168,066

$ 171,305

$ 169,195

$ 174,072

$ 175,810

$ 508,566

$ 525,993 Deposits with other banks 195

97

108

50

74

400

1,020 Federal funds sold, securities purchased

























under agreement to resell, FHLB and

























other equity investments 67

28

6

6

52

101

545 Available-for-sale securities:

























Taxable 28,617

23,983

21,192

21,895

21,280

73,792

63,571 Tax-exempt 490

676

687

760

986

1,853

3,224 Loans held for sale 2,076

3,040

1,595

2,504

2,468

6,711

5,853 Total interest revenue 199,511

199,129

192,783

199,287

200,670

591,423

600,206



























INTEREST EXPENSE:

























Interest bearing demand 7,723

8,247

8,796

9,766

10,773

24,766

37,926 Savings 672

626

700

872

1,012

1,998

3,245 Other time 5,861

6,428

6,966

8,189

9,287

19,255

30,751 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreement to repurchase 204

206

203

276

279

613

2,006 Short-term and long-term debt 42

44

45

47

49

131

2,383 Junior subordinated debt 3,463

3,387

3,269

3,201

3,338

10,119

9,862 Other 2

9

15

-

1

26

2 Total interest expense 17,967

18,947

19,994

22,351

24,739

56,908

86,175



























Net interest revenue 181,544

180,182

172,789

176,936

175,931

534,515

514,031 Provision for credit losses (7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

16,000

4,500

83,250 Net interest revenue, after provision for

























credit losses 188,544

168,682

172,789

171,142

159,931

530,015

430,781



























NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking 13,058

9,105

25,310

20,129

27,097

47,473

66,124 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,428

11,589

9,659

10,053

9,938

32,676

28,194 Deposit service charges 10,324

8,849

8,477

9,708

8,892

27,650

28,221 Security (losses)gains, net (195)

96

82

63

18

(17)

(5) Insurance commissions 35,773

36,106

30,667

29,815

32,750

102,546

95,471 Wealth management 7,147

7,543

8,465

6,751

6,471

23,155

19,462 Gain on sale of PPP loans -

21,572

-

-

-

21,572

- Other 6,885

7,083

5,276

2,307

4,758

19,244

20,211 Total noninterest revenue 84,420

101,943

87,936

78,826

89,924

274,299

257,678



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits 112,968

108,188

101,060

97,215

104,219

322,216

320,594 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,443

13,187

12,814

13,004

13,053

39,444

38,651 Equipment 5,534

4,967

4,564

4,756

4,519

15,065

13,930 Deposit insurance assessments 2,330

1,638

1,455

1,696

1,522

5,423

5,030 Pension settlement expense 2,400

-

-

5,846

-

2,400

- Other 43,214

46,004

35,930

44,600

31,192

125,148

105,560 Total noninterest expense 179,889

173,984

155,823

167,117

154,505

509,696

483,765 Income before income taxes 93,075

96,641

104,902

82,851

95,350

294,618

204,694 Income tax expense 20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

21,525

64,799

45,448 Net income $ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 229,819

$ 159,246 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

7,116

7,116 Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,353

$ 73,167

$ 79,183

$ 66,433

$ 71,453

$ 222,703

$ 152,130



























Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.70

$ 2.11

$ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.69

$ 2.11

$ 1.47

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 2,005,206

2,056,034

2,865,706

2,673,429

2,937,608 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,241,310

2,273,433

2,260,456

2,281,127

2,297,008 Total commercial and industrial 4,246,516

4,329,467

5,126,162

4,954,556

5,234,616 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 370,467

350,067

337,710

317,994

333,839 Construction, acquisition and development 1,797,559

1,926,421

1,707,800

1,728,682

1,700,030 Commercial real estate 3,443,967

3,323,883

3,127,510

3,211,434

3,229,959 Total commercial real estate 5,611,993

5,600,371

5,173,020

5,258,110

5,263,828 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 4,078,787

3,991,790

3,700,076

3,726,241

3,704,490 Home equity 619,541

625,365

608,924

630,097

658,708 Credit cards 83,764

84,699

81,499

89,077

85,760 Total consumer 4,782,092

4,701,854

4,390,499

4,445,415

4,448,958 All other 350,644

372,347

349,127

364,398

380,333 Total loans $ 14,991,245

$ 15,004,039

$ 15,038,808

$ 15,022,479

$ 15,327,735



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 265,720

$ 241,117

$ 244,422

$ 250,624

$ 237,025



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial (1,488)

(1,882)

(2,946)

(5,511)

(1,001) Commercial real estate (131)

(623)

(1,383)

(5,062)

(738) Consumer (831)

(961)

(1,076)

(1,584)

(804) All other (863)

(396)

(501)

(875)

(599) Total loans charged-off (3,313)

(3,862)

(5,906)

(13,032)

(3,142)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial 3,635

3,053

1,093

816

457 Commercial real estate 797

1,299

195

142

267 Consumer 585

965

920

592

754 All other 352

345

393

280

263 Total recoveries 5,369

5,662

2,601

1,830

1,741



















Net recoveries(charge-offs) 2,056

1,800

(3,305)

(11,202)

(1,401)



















Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration -

12,803

-

-

-



















Provision:

















Initial provision for loans acquired during the quarter -

11,500

-

-

- Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases (7,500)

(1,500)

-

5,000

15,000 Total provision for loans and leases (7,500)

10,000

-

5,000

15,000



















Balance, end of period $ 260,276

$ 265,720

$ 241,117

$ 244,422

$ 250,624



















Average loans for period $ 14,915,728

$ 15,470,539

$ 15,029,076

$ 15,219,402

$ 15,369,684



















Ratio:

















Net (recoveries)charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.05%)

(0.05%)

0.09%

0.29%

0.04%



















RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS*

















Balance, beginning of period $ 8,544

$ 7,044

$ 7,044

$ 6,250

$ 5,250 Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments 500

1,500

-

794

1,000 Balance, end of period $ 9,044

$ 8,544

$ 7,044

$ 7,044

$ 6,250



















*The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.







BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended



Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20 BXS ORIGINATED LOANS AND LEASES:









































Loans and leases charged off:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

$ (901)

$ (1,108)

$ (1,971)

$ (1,991)

$ (490) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

(331)

(471)

(187)

(303)

(434) Total commercial and industrial

(1,232)

(1,579)

(2,158)

(2,294)

(924) Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

-

-

(94)

(124)

- Construction, acquisition and development

-

(113)

(344)

(1,709)

- Commercial real estate

(3)

(110)

(27)

(1,704)

(155) Total real estate

(3)

(223)

(465)

(3,537)

(155) Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

(243)

(398)

(181)

(537)

(70) Home equity

(112)

(64)

(50)

(395)

(41) Credit cards

(435)

(476)

(733)

(458)

(682) Total consumer

(790)

(938)

(964)

(1,390)

(793) All other

(723)

(315)

(399)

(698)

(459) Total loans charged off

(2,748)

(3,055)

(3,986)

(7,919)

(2,331)





















Recoveries:



















Commercial and industrial



















Commercial and industrial-non real estate

305

1,014

387

645

231 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied

673

325

61

27

163 Total commercial and industrial

978

1,339

448

672

394 Commercial real estate



















Agricultural

3

(65)

5

23

3 Construction, acquisition and development

87

1,184

51

73

55 Commercial real estate

19

(403)

36

45

208 Total real estate

109

716

92

141

266 Consumer



















Consumer mortgages

200

359

392

221

350 Home equity

75

199

219

149

130 Credit cards

271

254

297

211

270 Total consumer

546

812

908

581

750 All other

310

287

325

249

235 Total recoveries

1,943

3,154

1,773

1,643

1,645





















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries

$ (805)

$ 99

$ (2,213)

$ (6,276)

$ (686)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20 ACQUIRED LOANS AND LEASES:





































Loans and leases charged off:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ (255)

$ (303)

$ (298)

$ (2,352)

$ (70) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (1)

-

(490)

(865)

(7) Total commercial and industrial (256)

(303)

(788)

(3,217)

(77) Commercial real estate

















Agricultural -

-

(4)

(31)

- Construction, acquisition and development -

(12)

(463)

(64)

- Commercial real estate (128)

(388)

(451)

(1,430)

(583) Total real estate (128)

(400)

(918)

(1,525)

(583) Consumer

















Consumer mortgages (21)

(23)

(112)

(194)

(11) Home equity (20)

-

-

-

- Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer (41)

(23)

(112)

(194)

(11) All other (140)

(81)

(102)

(177)

(140) Total loans charged off (565)

(807)

(1,920)

(5,113)

(811)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 328

1,304

644

134

63 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,329

410

1

10

- Total commercial and industrial 2,657

1,714

645

144

63 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 148

73

81

1

- Construction, acquisition and development -

81

2

-

- Commercial real estate 540

429

20

-

1 Total real estate 688

583

103

1

1 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 38

151

11

9

2 Home equity 1

2

1

2

2 Credit cards -

-

-

-

- Total consumer 39

153

12

11

4 All other 42

58

68

31

28 Total recoveries 3,426

2,508

828

187

96



















Net recoveries/(charge-offs) $ 2,861

$ 1,701

$ (1,092)

$ (4,926)

$ (715)

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 13,170

$ 10,485

$ 9,703

$ 12,768

$ 17,936 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 11,382

11,872

15,019

15,783

18,343 Total commercial and industrial 24,552

22,357

24,722

28,551

36,279 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 2,356

1,284

2,293

5,013

5,907 Construction, acquisition and development 3,292

2,582

8,494

9,738

10,434 Commercial real estate 8,403

13,483

12,838

16,249

32,554 Total commercial real estate 14,051

17,349

23,625

31,000

48,895 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 20,035

20,532

23,535

32,951

32,872 Home equity 786

686

847

2,657

3,325 Credit cards 74

122

131

173

144 Total consumer 20,895

21,340

24,513

35,781

36,341 All other 124

618

282

1,046

593 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 59,622

$ 61,664

$ 73,142

$ 96,378

$ 122,108



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 17,012

15,386

21,208

14,320

17,641 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 7,165

7,368

6,971

10,475

11,154 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 83,799

$ 84,418

$ 101,321

$ 121,173

$ 150,903



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 16,515

17,333

9,351

11,395

6,397



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 100,314

$ 101,751

$ 110,672

$ 132,568

$ 157,300



















BXS originated assets $ 83,420

$ 81,039

$ 85,266

$ 97,025

$ 109,418 Acquired assets 16,894

20,712

25,406

35,543

47,882 Total Non-performing Assets $ 100,314

$ 101,751

$ 110,672

$ 132,568

$ 157,300



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 19,858

$ 16,005

$ 10,029

$ 11,087

$ 19,973



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















BXS originated loans $ 33,476

$ 36,748

$ 34,929

$ 40,424

$ 42,978 Acquired loans 7,452

10,701

2,798

6,048

5,694 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 40,928

$ 47,449

$ 37,727

$ 46,472

$ 48,672

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















September 30, 2021













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 1,959,590 $ 1,691 $ 31,373 $ 161 $ - $ 5,150 $ 7,241

$ 2,005,206 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,178,251 - 50,892 - - 9,582 2,585

2,241,310 Total commercial and industrial 4,137,841 1,691 82,265 161 - 14,732 9,826

4,246,516 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 363,182 - 4,982 - - - 2,303

370,467 Construction, acquisition and development 1,752,717 - 36,992 - - 1,209 6,641

1,797,559 Commercial real estate 3,280,770 - 154,459 - - 4,934 3,804

3,443,967 Total commercial real estate 5,396,669 - 196,433 - - 6,143 12,748

5,611,993 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 4,013,294 - 63,495 - - 1,817 181

4,078,787 Home equity 613,923 - 5,618 - - - -

619,541 Credit cards 83,764 - - - - - -

83,764 Total consumer 4,710,981 - 69,113 - - 1,817 181

4,782,092 All other 341,464 - 9,118 - - - 62

350,644 Total loans $ 14,586,955 $ 1,691 $ 356,929 $ 161 $ - $ 22,692 $ 22,817

$ 14,991,245



















BXS originated loans $ 13,242,424 $ 947 $ 191,135 $ 161 $ - $ 20,756 $ -

$ 13,455,423 Acquired loans* 1,344,531 744 165,794 - - 1,936 22,817

1,535,822 Total Loans $ 14,586,955 $ 1,691 $ 356,929 $ 161 $ - $ 22,692 $ 22,817

$ 14,991,245





















June 30, 2021













Purchased







Special







Credit





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Deteriorated (Loss)

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 2,005,765 $ - $ 40,286 $ 171 $ - $ 1,885 $ 7,927

$ 2,056,034 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,193,141 4,000 63,638 - - 7,452 5,202

2,273,433 Total commercial and industrial 4,198,906 4,000 103,924 171 - 9,337 13,129

4,329,467 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 341,430 - 6,326 - - - 2,311

350,067 Construction, acquisition and development 1,879,040 - 40,498 - - 714 6,169

1,926,421 Commercial real estate 3,150,789 - 159,066 - - 9,316 4,712

3,323,883 Total commercial real estate 5,371,259 - 205,890 - - 10,030 13,192

5,600,371 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 3,926,705 - 63,645 - - 1,256 184

3,991,790 Home equity 619,269 - 6,096 - - - -

625,365 Credit cards 84,699 - - - - - -

84,699 Total consumer 4,630,673 - 69,741 - - 1,256 184

4,701,854 All other 362,556 - 9,726 - - - 65

372,347 Total loans $ 14,563,394 $ 4,000 $ 389,281 $ 171 $ - $ 20,623 $ 26,570

$ 15,004,039



















BXS originated loans $ 13,007,886 $ 4,000 $ 219,242 $ 171 $ - $ 13,989 $ -

$ 13,245,288 Acquired loans* 1,555,508 - 170,039 - - 6,634 26,570

1,758,751 Total Loans $ 14,563,394 $ 4,000 $ 389,281 $ 171 $ - $ 20,623 $ 26,570

$ 15,004,039







































*Includes certain loans that are no longer included in the "Net book value of acquired loans" on page 10 as a result of maturity, refinance, or other triggering event.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























































Quarter Ended

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20 LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 14,586,955

$ 14,563,394

$ 14,646,582

$ 14,602,079

$ 14,877,943 Special Mention 1,691

4,000

5,005

8,736

- Substandard 356,929

389,281

336,410

358,988

372,483 Doubtful 161

171

171

172

178 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 22,692

20,623

28,615

29,545

49,818 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 22,817

26,570

22,025

22,959

27,313 Total $ 14,991,245

$ 15,004,039

$ 15,038,808

$ 15,022,479

$ 15,327,735



















BXS ORIGINATED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 13,242,424

$ 13,007,886

$ 13,635,053

$ 13,459,529

$ 13,592,460 Special Mention 947

4,000

5,005

8,736

- Substandard 191,135

219,242

252,140

259,682

252,875 Doubtful 161

171

171

172

178 Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 20,756

13,989

18,188

17,520

30,909 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) -

-

-

-

- Total $ 13,455,423

$ 13,245,288

$ 13,910,557

$ 13,745,639

$ 13,876,422



















ACQUIRED LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY

















ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Pass $ 1,344,531

$ 1,555,508

$ 1,011,529

$ 1,142,550

$ 1,285,483 Special Mention 744

-

-

-

- Substandard 165,794

170,039

84,270

99,306

119,608 Doubtful -

-

-

-

- Loss -

-

-

-

- Impaired 1,936

6,634

10,427

12,025

18,909 Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) 22,817

26,570

22,025

22,959

27,313 Total $ 1,535,822

$ 1,758,751

$ 1,128,251

$ 1,276,840

$ 1,451,313

BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















September 30, 2021

Alabama







Tennessee







and Florida







and







Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Georgia Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 182,165 $ 147,774 $ 164,144 $ 358,266 $ 46,722 $ 119,220 $ 980,483 $ 6,432 $ 2,005,206 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 296,901 150,397 212,613 568,629 64,155 125,754 822,219 642 2,241,310 Total commercial and industrial 479,066 298,171 376,757 926,895 110,877 244,974 1,802,702 7,074 4,246,516 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 31,474 66,918 19,761 68,667 7,740 12,433 161,840 1,634 370,467 Construction, acquisition and development 218,553 62,127 49,126 268,816 25,166 112,315 1,061,430 26 1,797,559 Commercial real estate 480,620 288,383 235,542 712,747 200,883 230,962 1,290,255 4,575 3,443,967 Total commercial real estate 730,647 417,428 304,429 1,050,230 233,789 355,710 2,513,525 6,235 5,611,993 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 718,510 323,108 344,606 799,621 117,138 366,822 1,371,961 37,021 4,078,787 Home equity 125,707 43,229 68,332 197,630 15,971 119,929 48,554 189 619,541 Credit cards - - - - - - - 83,764 83,764 Total consumer 844,217 366,337 412,938 997,251 133,109 486,751 1,420,515 120,974 4,782,092 All other 60,220 27,091 31,581 118,815 1,391 20,895 89,544 1,107 350,644 Total loans $ 2,114,150 $ 1,109,027 $ 1,125,705 $ 3,093,191 $ 479,166 $ 1,108,330 $ 5,826,286 $ 135,390 $ 14,991,245



















Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during

















the quarter (annualized) (6.76%) (9.79%) (19.52%) (15.13%) (9.53%) 9.61% 15.15% 12.31% (0.34%) Loan growth, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (3.90%) (6.78%) (14.13%) (12.34%) (5.13%) 17.14% 17.98% 28.99% 3.21%



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate $ 447 $ 721 $ 2,233 $ 4,090 $ 938 $ 314 $ 5,243 $ 187 $ 14,173 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 361 554 923 1,986 161 - 9,023 - 13,008 Total commercial and industrial 808 1,275 3,156 6,076 1,099 314 14,266 187 27,181 Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 63 218 - 1,521 - - 612 - 2,414 Construction, acquisition and development 1,094 629 128 25 - 193 1,351 - 3,420 Commercial real estate 1,807 169 2,460 845 - - 4,375 - 9,656 Total commercial real estate 2,964 1,016 2,588 2,391 - 193 6,338 - 15,490 Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 8,955 4,071 3,234 9,961 1,204 3,349 5,752 2,197 38,723 Home equity 111 39 250 357 73 506 - - 1,336 Credit cards - - - - - - - 673 673 Total consumer 9,066 4,110 3,484 10,318 1,277 3,855 5,752 2,870 40,732 All other 47 2 43 151 - 6 141 6 396 Total loans $ 12,885 $ 6,403 $ 9,271 $ 18,936 $ 2,376 $ 4,368 $ 26,497 $ 3,063 $ 83,799



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial

















Commercial and industrial-non real estate 0.25% 0.49% 1.36% 1.14% 2.01% 0.26% 0.53% 2.91% 0.71% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 0.12% 0.37% 0.43% 0.35% 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 0.00% 0.58% Total commercial and industrial 0.17% 0.43% 0.84% 0.66% 0.99% 0.13% 0.79% 2.64% 0.64% Commercial real estate

















Agricultural 0.20% 0.33% 0.00% 2.22% 0.00% 0.00% 0.38% 0.00% 0.65% Construction, acquisition and development 0.50% 1.01% 0.26% 0.01% 0.00% 0.17% 0.13% 0.00% 0.19% Commercial real estate 0.38% 0.06% 1.04% 0.12% 0.00% 0.00% 0.34% 0.00% 0.28% Total commercial real estate 0.41% 0.24% 0.85% 0.23% 0.00% 0.05% 0.25% 0.00% 0.28% Consumer

















Consumer mortgages 1.25% 1.26% 0.94% 1.25% 1.03% 0.91% 0.42% 5.93% 0.95% Home equity 0.09% 0.09% 0.37% 0.18% 0.46% 0.42% 0.00% 0.00% 0.22% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.80% 0.80% Total consumer 1.07% 1.12% 0.84% 1.03% 0.96% 0.79% 0.40% 2.37% 0.85% All other 0.08% 0.01% 0.14% 0.13% 0.00% 0.03% 0.16% 0.54% 0.11% Total loans 0.61% 0.58% 0.82% 0.61% 0.50% 0.39% 0.45% 2.26% 0.56%

BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Quarter Ended

Year to Date

Sep-21

Jun-21

Mar-21

Dec-20

Sep-20

Sep-21

Sep-20 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

























Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 11,009

$ 11,013

$ 17,929

$ 19,917

$ 26,667

$ 39,951

$ 79,150 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment 2,049

(1,908)

7,381

212

430

7,522

(13,026) Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,428

11,589

9,659

10,053

9,938

32,676

28,194 Deposit service charges 10,324

8,849

8,477

9,708

8,892

27,650

28,221 Securities (losses)gains, net (195)

96

82

63

18

(17)

(5) Insurance commissions 35,773

36,106

30,667

29,815

32,750

102,546

95,471 Trust income 4,735

4,434

5,129

4,046

3,902

14,298

11,979 Annuity fees 50

50

51

53

53

151

162 Brokerage commissions and fees 2,362

3,059

3,285

2,652

2,516

8,706

7,321 Gain on sale of PPP loans -

21,572

-

-

-

21,572

- Bank-owned life insurance 4,217

1,845

2,020

2,425

1,902

8,082

5,756 Other miscellaneous income 2,668

5,238

3,256

(118)

2,856

11,162

14,455 Total noninterest revenue $ 84,420

$ 101,943

$ 87,936

$ 78,826

$ 89,924

$ 274,299

$ 257,678



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 112,968

$ 108,188

$ 101,060

$ 97,215

$ 104,219

$ 322,216

$ 320,594 Occupancy, net of rental income 13,443

13,187

12,814

13,004

13,053

39,444

38,651 Equipment 5,534

4,967

4,564

4,756

4,519

15,065

13,930 Deposit insurance assessments 2,330

1,638

1,455

1,696

1,522

5,423

5,030 Pension settlement expense 2,400

-

-

5,846

-

2,400

- Advertising 988

783

1,004

899

826

2,775

2,843 Foreclosed property expense 2,189

649

1,021

2,122

(278)

3,859

1,952 Telecommunications 1,600

1,517

1,398

1,448

1,462

4,515

4,435 Public relations 1,166

1,012

741

897

1,130

2,919

2,269 Data processing 11,297

11,024

10,424

9,980

9,477

32,745

28,816 Computer software 5,502

4,887

5,113

5,301

4,779

15,502

14,073 Amortization of intangibles 2,424

2,401

2,318

2,499

2,357

7,143

7,106 Legal 814

774

1,166

1,474

(316)

2,754

1,957 Merger expense 3,442

9,962

1,649

212

129

15,053

5,133 Postage and shipping 1,414

1,317

1,547

1,418

1,199

4,278

3,838 Other miscellaneous expense 12,378

11,678

9,549

18,350

10,427

33,605

33,138 Total noninterest expense $ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 155,823

$ 167,117

$ 154,505

$ 509,696

$ 483,765



























INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

























Property and casualty commissions $ 26,413

$ 26,040

$ 21,949

$ 21,304

$ 24,060

$ 74,402

$ 68,950 Life and health commissions 6,543

7,130

6,494

5,915

6,072

20,167

19,018 Risk management income 676

611

613

829

609

1,900

1,681 Other 2,141

2,325

1,611

1,767

2,009

6,077

5,822 Total insurance commissions $ 35,773

$ 36,106

$ 30,667

$ 29,815

$ 32,750

$ 102,546

$ 95,471

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Sep-21 Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 60,615 $ 60,332 $ 47,571 $ 44,944 $ 40,821 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 5,798 6,833 5,588 6,608 7,041 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,919) (2,946) (3,273) (3,898) (3,198) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model 2,190 (3,604) 10,446 (83) 280 Other changes in fair value - - - - - Fair value, end of period $ 64,684 $ 60,615 $ 60,332 $ 47,571 $ 44,944











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 9,284 $ 8,646 $ 15,955 $ 18,561 $ 23,632 Servicing 5,644 5,313 5,247 5,254 6,233 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,919) (2,946) (3,273) (3,898) (3,198) Total production revenue 11,009 11,013 17,929 19,917 26,667 Market value adjustment on MSR 2,190 (3,604) 10,446 (83) 280 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (141) 1,696 (3,065) 295 150 Total mortgage banking revenue $ 13,058 $ 9,105 $ 25,310 $ 20,129 $ 27,097



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,455,113 $ 7,407,690 $ 7,259,808 $ 7,330,293 $ 7,218,090 MSR/mtg loans serviced 0.87% 0.82% 0.83% 0.65% 0.62%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies 2,575,564 2,758,412 2,642,646 $ 2,871,408 $ 3,116,458 U.S. Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 5,826,087 4,709,540 3,438,246 2,421,409 1,625,325 U.S. Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 1,518,556 1,478,058 1,414,345 806,206 758,116 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 112,152 117,248 126,589 113,953 141,896 Corporate bonds 21,013 20,853 18,442 18,030 17,990 Total available-for-sale securities $ 10,053,372 $ 9,084,111 $ 7,640,268 $ 6,231,006 $ 5,659,785

BancorpSouth Bank

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income available to common shareholders, net operating income-excluding MSR, net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, average tangible book value per common share, operating earnings per common share, operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income, Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders, Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR, and Net Operating Income Available to Common Shareholders-excluding MSR to Net Income:





Quarter ended

Year to Date





9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020































Net income

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 229,819

$ 159,246 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

2,583

7,476

1,238

159

97

11,297

3,852

Initial provision for acquired loans,





























net of tax

-

8,631

-

-

-

8,631

751

Pension settlement expense, net of tax

1,801

-

-

4,388

-

1,801

- Less: Security (losses)gains, net of tax

(147)

72

62

48

13

(13)

(4) Net operating income

$ 77,256

$ 91,574

$ 82,731

$ 73,304

$ 73,909

$ 251,561

$ 163,853 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

7,116

7,116 Net operating income available to



























common shareholders

$ 74,884

$ 89,202

$ 80,359

$ 70,932

$ 71,537

$ 244,445

$ 156,737































































Net operating income

$ 77,256

$ 91,574

$ 82,731

$ 73,304

$ 73,909

$ 251,561

$ 163,853 Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

1,538

(1,432)

5,539

159

323

5,645

(9,776) Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 75,718

$ 93,006

$ 77,192

$ 73,145

$ 73,586

$ 245,916

$ 173,629 Less: Preferred dividends

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

2,372

7,116

7,116 Net operating income available to common



























shareholders-excluding MSR

$ 73,346

$ 90,634

$ 74,820

$ 70,773

$ 71,214

$ 238,800

$ 166,513































































Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue





















































Net income

$ 72,725

$ 75,539

$ 81,555

$ 68,805

$ 73,825

$ 229,819

$ 159,246 Plus: Provision for credit losses

(7,000)

11,500

-

5,794

16,000

4,500

83,250

Merger expense

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

129

15,053

5,133

Pension settlement expense

2,400

-

-

5,846

-

2,400

-

Income tax expense

20,350

21,102

23,347

14,046

21,525

64,799

45,448 Less: Security (losses)gains

(195)

96

82

63

18

(17)

(5)

MSR market value adjustment

2,049

(1,908)

7,381

212

430

7,522

(13,026) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue

$ 90,063

$ 119,915

$ 99,088

$ 94,428

$ 111,031

$ 309,066

$ 306,108































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



















































Total noninterest expense

$ 179,889

$ 173,984

$ 155,823

$ 167,117

$ 154,505

$ 509,696

$ 483,765 Less: Merger expense

3,442

9,962

1,649

212

129

15,053

5,133

Pension settlement expense

2,400

-

-

5,846

-

2,400

- Total operating expense

$ 174,047

$ 164,022

$ 154,174

$ 161,059

$ 154,376

$ 492,243

$ 478,632

BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:







































Quarter ended

Year to Date





9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020

9/30/2021

9/30/2020 Tangible assets



























Total assets

$ 28,060,496

$ 27,612,365

$ 25,802,497

$ 24,081,194

$ 23,555,422

$ 28,060,496

$ 23,555,422 Less: Goodwill

958,304

957,474

851,612

851,612

847,531

958,304

847,531

Other identifiable intangible assets

52,235

54,659

53,581

55,899

54,757

52,235

54,757 Total tangible assets

$ 27,049,957

$ 26,600,232

$ 24,897,304

$ 23,173,683

$ 22,653,134

$ 27,049,957

$ 22,653,134 Less: PPP loans

32,771

167,144

1,146,000

975,421

1,212,246

32,771

1,212,246 Total tangible assets-excluding PPP loans

$ 27,017,186

$ 26,433,088

$ 23,751,304

$ 22,198,262

$ 21,440,888

$ 27,017,186

$ 21,440,888































PERIOD END BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,023,257

$ 3,069,574

$ 2,825,198

$ 2,822,477

$ 2,782,539

$ 3,023,257

$ 2,782,539 Less: Goodwill

958,304

957,474

851,612

851,612

847,531

958,304

847,531

Other identifiable intangible assets

52,235

54,659

53,581

55,899

54,757

52,235

54,757 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,012,718

$ 2,057,441

$ 1,920,005

$ 1,914,966

$ 1,880,251

$ 2,012,718

$ 1,880,251 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,845,725

$ 1,890,448

$ 1,753,012

$ 1,747,973

$ 1,713,258

$ 1,845,725

$ 1,713,258































AVERAGE BALANCES:



























Tangible shareholders' equity



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 3,058,307

$ 2,954,834

$ 2,813,001

$ 2,774,589

$ 2,729,870

$ 2,942,946

$ 2,709,077 Less: Goodwill

957,899

910,448

851,612

852,472

847,744

907,042

846,850

Other identifiable intangible assets

53,567

52,564

54,876

54,858

56,045

53,664

57,704 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,046,841

$ 1,991,822

$ 1,906,513

$ 1,867,259

$ 1,826,081

$ 1,982,240

$ 1,804,523 Less: Preferred stock

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

166,993

167,002 Total tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,879,848

$ 1,824,829

$ 1,739,520

$ 1,700,266

$ 1,659,088

$ 1,815,247

$ 1,637,521































Total average assets

$ 27,616,585

$ 26,666,296

$ 24,545,560

$ 23,660,503

$ 23,318,877

$ 26,287,396

$ 22,408,734 Total shares of common stock outstanding

106,853,316

108,614,595

102,624,818

102,561,480

102,558,459

106,853,316

102,558,459 Average shares outstanding-diluted

108,250,102

105,838,056

102,711,584

102,817,409

102,839,749

105,599,914

103,466,957































Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.44%

7.73%

7.71%

8.26%

8.30%

7.44%

8.30% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (2)

7.45%

7.78%

8.08%

8.63%

8.77%

7.45%

8.77% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (3)

6.82%

7.11%

7.04%

7.54%

7.56%

6.82%

7.56% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans (4)

6.83%

7.15%

7.38%

7.87%

7.99%

6.83%

7.99% Return on average tangible equity (5)

14.10%

15.21%

17.35%

14.66%

16.08%

15.50%

11.79% Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.85%

16.08%

18.46%

15.54%

17.13%

16.40%

12.41% Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR (7)

14.68%

18.73%

16.42%

15.58%

16.03%

16.59%

12.85% Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR (8)

15.48%

19.92%

17.44%

16.56%

17.08%

17.59%

13.58% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (9)

1.09%

1.40%

1.28%

1.23%

1.26%

1.25%

1.03% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (10)

9.82%

12.62%

11.13%

10.49%

10.72%

11.17%

8.56% Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (11)

10.06%

13.04%

11.47%

10.80%

11.05%

11.50%

8.75% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (12)

1.29%

1.80%

1.64%

1.59%

1.89%

1.57%

1.82% Tangible book value per common share (13)

$ 17.27

$ 17.41

$ 17.08

$ 17.04

$ 16.71

$ 17.27

$ 16.71 Operating earnings per common share (14)

$ 0.69

$ 0.84

$ 0.78

$ 0.69

$ 0.70

$ 2.31

$ 1.51 Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR (15)

$ 0.68

$ 0.86

$ 0.73

$ 0.69

$ 0.69

$ 2.26

$ 1.61



(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.



(2) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.



(3) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.



(4) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets-excluding PPP loans is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets, and PPP loans.



(5) Return on average tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.



(7) Operating return on average tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average tangible shareholders' equity.



(8) Operating return on average tangible common equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.



(9) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.



(10) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.



(11) Operating return on average common shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shareholders' equity.



(12) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for other non-operating items included in the definition and calculation of net operating income-excluding MSR.



(13) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.































(14) Operating earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































(15) Operating earnings per common share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income available to common shareholders-excluding MSR divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.































Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions

The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

