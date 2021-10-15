Antengene to Present Data of Its PD-L1/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody ATG-101 and ERK1/2 Inhibitor ATG-017 at SITC 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC 2021) will take place in Washington, D.C., United States, on November 10-14, 2021. The SITC's annual meeting is the world's largest gathering in the field of immuno-oncology. The event is dedicated to promoting exchanges and collaborations in the field in order to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. At this year's event, Antengene will release data of its PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, ATG-101, and its ERK1/2 inhibitor, ATG-017, in poster presentations both online and offline.

Details of those poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: 227

Title: A computational semi-mechanistic pharmacology model of ATG-101, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody for treatment of solid tumors and NHL

Time: 7:00-17:00 EST, November 12-14, 2021

Presenter: Dr. David C. Flowers, Applied BioMath, LLC

Abstract Number: 608

Title: Synergistic effect of the combination of ATG-017, an ERK1/2 inhibitor, and immune checkpoint inhibitor in preclinical cancer models

Time: 7:00-17:00 EST, November 12-14, 2021

Presenter: Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene Corporation Limited

Abstract Number: 893

Title: ATG-101, a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, augments anti-tumor immunity through immune checkpoint inhibition and PDL1-directed 4-1BB activation

Time: 7:00-17:00 EST, November 12-14, 2021

Presenter: Dr. Bing Hou, Antengene Corporation Limited

About ATG-101

ATG-101 is a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bi-specific antibody being developed for the treatment of multiple kinds of cancer. ATG-101 can activate anti-tumor immune effectors by simultaneously blocking the binding of PD-L1/PD-1 and inducing 4-1BB stimulation. In PD-L1 over-expressed cancer cells, ATG-101 has shown potent PD-L1 crosslinking-dependent 4-1BB agonist activity, thus potentially enhancing therapeutic efficacy, whilst mitigating risk of hepatoxicity. Antengene is currently conducting a Phase I study of ATG-101 in Australia for the treatment of patients with metastatic/advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

About ATG-017

ATG-017 (AZD0364) is a potent and selective small molecule extracellular signal-regulated kinases 1 and 2 (ERK1/2) inhibitor. ERK1/2 are related protein-serine/threonine kinases that function as terminal kinases in the RAS-MAPK signal transduction cascade. This cascade regulates a large variety of cellular processes, including proliferation. The RAS-MAPK pathway is dysregulated in more than 30% of human cancers with the most frequent alterations being observed in RAS or BRAF genes across multiple tumor types. An ERK inhibitor enables the targeting of both RAS and BRAF mutant diseases. In nonclinical pharmacology studies, ATG-017 has demonstrated potent inhibition of ERK1/2 enzyme activity and tumor growth in vitro and in vivo. At present, Antengene is conducting a Phase I study of ATG-017 in Australia for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since beginning operation in 2017, Antengene has obtained 16 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

