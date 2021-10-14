SmartyPants® Launches New Liquid Baby Probiotic to Bring Balance to Your Baby's Belly Adding more love to their line of supplements for the whole family.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartyPants®️, a leading family vitamin and supplement brand, extends their baby supplement line with the debut of their Baby Probiotic for ages 0-24 months old. This liquid formula is designed to support a babies' digestive and immune health, so parents can give their best to their newest family members.* Knowing that parents have enough to worry about, SmartyPants®️ Baby Probiotic comes in a glass bottle equipped with a built-in-dropper that releases controlled drops of liquid when turned upside down, for mess-free ease of use.

Babies populate their intestinal tracts with probiotics through human milk or other probiotic-containing nutritional sources. Sometimes, an imbalance of the "good" and "bad" bacteria can occur, which can result in excessive gas and cause discomfort, fussing and crying. These occasional tummy issues can affect as many as 1 in 5 babies.1

SmartyPants®️ Baby Probiotic contains pediatrician-tested probiotic strains P. pentosaceus KABP-041 and B. longum KABP-042 that are clinically studied to help soothe fussiness and reduce crying due to an occasional upset tummy.* This multi-strain supplement supports the production of beneficial gut bacteria necessary for healthy digestive function, making it a great option for breast and formula-fed babies.*

"As we continue to expand in customizing formulas for particular audiences and covering all age ranges, it was a natural evolution for us. We saw an opportunity to bring something new to the category by doing what SmartyPants®️ does best: developing comprehensive, innovative, science-backed products that solve problems in our consumers' everyday lives," said Aletta Mayorga, Director of Nutrition Science at SmartyPants®️ . "We're excited to expand our product offering to serve life's most precious stage with our Baby Probiotic. This unique liquid supplement includes clinically studied strains to promote digestive comfort for little bellies and 1.6 Billion CFUs of probiotics in just 6 small drops."*

SmartyPants®️ Baby Probiotic liquid supplement uses carefully selected ingredients and is non-GMO, gluten-free, AVA Certified Vegan, and free of synthetic colors, artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners.

SmartyPants®️ Baby Probiotic is available now on Amazon. For more info, visit SmartypantsVitamins.com or connect with their social channels at @SmartyPants on Instagram and Facebook, or @SmartyHealth on Twitter.

As part of its commitment to consumers' health, SmartyPants®️ bases its formulas on the latest scientific research, its scientific advisory board, and the most up-to-date recommendations by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences. This commitment to ever-evolving nutritional science and the latest innovations can be seen across SmartyPants®️' products, through its continued product advancements, commitment to premium quality, and social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, including sourcing sustainable ingredients and lowering their reliance on virgin plastics in packaging.

SmartyPants®️ is one of the leading purpose-led supplement brands in preventative health for families around the world. Since 2011, it has led the supplement industry in designing and manufacturing comprehensive, multifunctional supplements in a variety of easy-to-take formats for the whole family. Scientifically-formulated, made with premium, responsibly-sourced ingredients and delightful to take, its products are made in North America with globally-sourced ingredients, are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or artificial preservatives, and are third-party lab tested. In partnership with Vitamin Angels, SmartyPants®️ Vitamins has reached over 15.4 million mothers and children worldwide with nutrient grants, with a goal of reaching 100 million by 2025. SmartyPants®️ Vitamins can be found in more than 30,000 stores across the country including the world's leading specialty, club and online retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.smartypantsvitamins.com/.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 Vandenplas Y, Savino F. Probiotics and Prebiotics in Pediatrics: What Is New?. Nutrients. 2019;11(2):431. Published 2019 Feb 19. doi:10.3390/nu11020431

