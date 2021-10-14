Salt Security Named a Forbes 2021 Next Billion-Dollar Startup

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, announced today that it was named to the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup List for 2021 . This prestigious list of 25 startups, compiled by the Forbes editorial team in partnership with TrueBridge Capital Partners, highlights companies that have developed innovative solutions and show strong potential to achieve a valuation of $1 billion or more in the near future.

Salt Security was recognized for its strong growth trajectory and ability to deliver unparalleled API security capabilities. Salt Security provides full life cycle API security, across build and runtime, with continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, API attack detection and prevention, and remediation of API vulnerabilities. According to the State of API Security Report, Q3 2021 , more than 90% of organizations have experienced a recent API security incident, while 64% admit delaying application rollout due to security concerns. The Salt Security API Protection Platform secures APIs at the heart of modern applications that fuel digital transformation and business innovation. Fortune 500 and market disruptors across FinServ, FinTech, Retail, and SaaS industries – including Equinix, Finastra, TripActions, Armis, and DeinDeal – trust Salt Security to protect their API-driven services and applications and ensure business uptime.

"APIs are the building blocks of modern applications but have also become high-value targets for attackers. We created the Salt Security platform to uniquely address the security gaps created by the rapid proliferation of APIs in a comprehensive and non-disruptive way that improves security posture over time," said Roey Elihayu, CEO and co-founder, Salt Security. "It is humbling to be recognized by Forbes for our efforts. Not only is it a testament to the critical need Salt fulfills but also underscores our team's leadership and hard work in securing the foundation of modern business."

Traditional approaches to security and API management, including WAFs and API Gateways, cannot adequately protect APIs and the advanced threats they face. These solutions cannot dynamically discover APIs, detect bad actors probing APIs for vulnerabilities, or provide guidance to harden APIs. Salt Security offers a comprehensive approach to API security that utilizes big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver continuous API protection, along with remediation insights developers can use to improve the security posture of their APIs. Salt Security has emerged as the definitive leader in the API security market, boasting the most funding, the most customers, the fastest growth, the most application environments and ecosystem integrations supported, the most use cases enabled, and the longest time in-market. To support its rapid expansion, Salt has raised $120 million in the past 12 months and more than $130 million in total.

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. Salt Security was founded in 2016 by alumni of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and serial entrepreneur executives in the cybersecurity field and is based in Silicon Valley and Israel. For more information, please visit https://salt.security .

