NorthCoast Productions & Made Ya Look Under New Ownership

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthCoast Productions, a multimedia production company, and its sister company, Made Ya Look, an audio and live event production company, are under new ownership. Previous Vice President of the two organizations, Michelle Tyo-Johnson, purchased the organizations early this month.

"I'm excited for our talented team to take NorthCoast Productions and Made Ya Look to another level, as NorthCoast Media Group.", says Tyo-Johnson. "Our team approaches each project as a unique opportunity to create visual solutions for our clients."

Tyo-Johnson has over 20 years' experience in the media, event, and marketing industries. "I love the video production and event industry more and more at every turn.", says Tyo-Johnson. "We are excited to continue to provide the engaging, professional video content we're known for and also by adding new offerings, such as event management and creative marketing services."

The purchase also makes NorthCoast Media Group a woman-owned media production company. Women currently represent less than 30% of producer/directors in the media industry. Tyo-Johnson is thrilled to be part of the growing community of female business owners in the USA, and the even smaller minority in the male-dominated world of video production. "As a female owned and operated video production company, I hope to inspire others to reach new heights in an industry that is always changing.", says Tyo-Johnson.

NorthCoast Media Group provides services not only to clients in Wisconsin but across the country. Specializing in providing video, photography, copywriting, content creation, design, and other marketing elements, NorthCoast serves a wide variety of industries, including commercial and industrial fields, specifically manufacturing, health, financial, retail, food, and e-commerce.

